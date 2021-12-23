Climate Propaganda

Government inaction on climate change linked to psychological distress in young people

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
39 Comments

University of Bath Press Release

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF BATH

Nearly half of global youth surveyed (45%) say climate anxiety and distress is affecting their daily lives and functioning – according to results from the largest scientific study into climate anxiety in children and young people, according to recent research.

The inaugural study, based on surveys with 10,000 children and young people (16-25) across 10 countries, found 75% of young respondents believe ‘the future is frightening’ – jumping to 81% of youth surveyed in Portugal and 92% in the Philippines.

It found, for the first time, that climate distress and anxiety is significantly related to perceived government inaction and associated feelings of betrayal. 58% of children and young people surveyed said governments were “betraying me and/or future generations,” while 64% said their governments are not doing enough to avoid a climate catastrophe.

The study finds widespread psychological distress among children and young people globally and warns ‘such high levels of distress, functional impact and feelings of betrayal will negatively affect the mental health of children and young people.’ Experts warn that because continued government inaction on climate change is psychologically damaging, it potentially amounts to a violation of international human rights law.

Caroline Hickman, from the University of Bath, Climate Psychology Alliance and co-lead author on the study said: “This study paints a horrific picture of widespread climate anxiety in our children and young people. It suggests for the first time that high levels of psychological distress in youth is linked to government inaction.  

“Our children’s anxiety is a completely rational reaction given the inadequate responses to climate change they are seeing from governments. Children and young people are now mobilising around the world and taking governments to court; arguing that failure to act on climate change violates their human rights. This study makes an important contribution to these legal arguments, framing climate anxiety and distress as a ‘moral injury’.”

Co-lead, Dr Liz Marks, from the University of Bath’s Department of Psychology added: “This study shows us how many young people around the world feel betrayed by those who should be protecting them. Despite this, governments at COP26 failed to take the bold and decisive action required to combat climate change. The decisions that those in power are making now will have the greatest impact upon the youngest and future generations, but they feel dismissed and ignored.

“We must consider the futures of young people, listen to their voices and place them at the centre of decision making. By bringing together all generations, we can demand that that governments engage in the urgent action on climate change we so desperately need.”

Mitzi Tan, 23-years-old, from the Philippines, said: “I grew up being afraid of drowning in my own bedroom. Society tells me that this anxiety is an irrational fear that needs to be overcome – one that meditation and healthy coping mechanisms will ‘fix.’ At its root, our climate anxiety comes from this deep-set feeling of betrayal because of government inaction. To truly address our growing climate anxiety, we need justice.”

Beth Irving, a 19-year-old climate activist behind the Cardiff student climate strikes, said: “When I was 16… I went through phases of feeling utterly helpless in face of this immense problem, and then would launch myself into organising protests or changing things within my school. To put so much energy into something and then see so little real life impact was exhausting; I had many occasions where I would hide myself away and think “None of this is enough”. It’s so damaging to put this problem on the shoulders of young people – hope needs to come instead from palpable structural action.”

Additional findings from the study include:

  • 59% of children and young people surveyed were very or extremely worried about climate change;
  • More than half of respondents said they had felt afraid, sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and/or guilty;
  • 55% of respondents felt they would have fewer opportunities than their parents;
  • 65% felt governments were failing young people, while 61% said the way governments deal with climate change was not “protecting me, the planet and/or future generations”;
  • Almost half (48%) of those who said they talked with others about climate change felt ignored or dismissed.
  • Young people surveyed from the Global South expressed more worry and a greater impact on functioning; while young people surveyed in Portugal (which has seen dramatic increases in wildfires since 2017) showed the highest level of worry amongst those from the Global North.

The study concludes that governments must respond to ‘protect the mental health of children and young people by engaging in ethical, collective, policy-based action against climate change.’

Notes about the study

  • 10,000 young people (aged 16-25 years) were surveyed, using polling company Kantar, in ten countries:
  • Australia, United States, United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Finland, Portugal, Brazil, and France. Data was collected on their thoughts and feelings about climate change, and government response.
  • The study was carried out by academics from a range of institutions: The University of Bath, the University of Helsinki, NYU Langone Health, University of East Anglia, Stanford Medicine Centre for Innovation in Global Health, and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, The College of Wooster, Climate Psychiatry Alliance.
  • The costs of the survey were funded by AVAAZ. Avaaz is funded by small donations from citizens worldwide which allows it to finance urgently needed quantitative research in the emerging field of climate psychology. Avaaz has been campaigning on climate change for over a decade.

JOURNAL

The Lancet Planetary Health

DOI

10.1016/S2542-5196(21)00278-3 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Content analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

People

ARTICLE TITLE

Climate anxiety in children and young people and their beliefs about government responses to climate change: a global survey

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

9-Dec-2021

COI STATEMENT

COI: No competing interests. Acknowledgments: AVAAZ paid for the costs of the survey and arranged for data collection to be conducted by an independent recruitment platform (Kantar). We acknowledge Judith Anderson (Climate Psychology Alliance) and Natasa Mavronicola (University of Birmingham, Birmingham, U

39 Comments
E. Schaffer
December 23, 2021 2:03 pm

Given the massive “you are all going to die” propaganda s*#!, it is a miracle it is not a 100%. But I guess even among the young and inexperienced, there is some resilience.

Scissor
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 23, 2021 2:15 pm

Exactly right, it’s government propaganda, not inaction, that is damaging people psychologically.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 23, 2021 2:33 pm

It’s blatant psychological abuse, unfortunately. We had ‘the bomb’ and the ‘coming ice age’, they have ‘Global Warming’ and ‘covid’.

For some reason, the abuse seems to be having a much greater and damaging effect these days. The real irony is that the world is in a much better condition since the 70s,and is much safer and wealthier.

The only obvious reason seems to be newly created intoctrination in our education systems.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 23, 2021 2:59 pm

And now, just as I predicted, they are bringing forward covid ‘booster’ shots to 4 months. That’s up to quadruple profits now.

In Australia the so-called medical authorities are calling for a booster shot after 3 months, now. Quintuple profits.

My new prediction is double-shots, possibly of different vaccines (gotta share the profits, guys), every 4, or even 3 months. There’s waaaaay too much profit to let it go to waste.

In later news, Big Pharma actually owns everything ever. Fortunately, in return for owning you and your homes, they will give us ‘free’ covid vaccines monthly, free covid tests weekly, and 10 free ‘masks’ a week. Sign up here, folks!

In even later news, an island of vaccine vials, syringes, used covid tests and used masks, the size of Australia, has been discovered in the Pacific Ocean. Net zero is now planned for 2075 because emissions have been steadily rising, despite Al Gore selling one of his mansions. .

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Scissor
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 23, 2021 3:20 pm

https://rumble.com/embed/volc3o/?pub=qnz9d#?secret=uZiV1Ka4AA

gringojay
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 23, 2021 3:52 pm

Can the Australian police always safely assume everyone speaks English?

4497ADD6-6A79-45EC-B61B-3BEB72EB5573.jpeg
bill Johnston
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 23, 2021 3:04 pm

And the mass media plus social media.

Mr.
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 23, 2021 3:45 pm

Yep, there’s some encouraging news in this study –
about half the youngsters they surveyed DIDN”T think the world owes them a good life.

It’s this ‘other half’ that will out-compete the ‘defeated’ for jobs, partners, housing, recognition as they all make life’s journey.

(but can anyone these days truly imaging a news headline that screams –
“good news – half of all young people see no reason to fear future”

Stephen Wilde
December 23, 2021 2:09 pm

Looks like the world is screwed.
Mann et all have released a monster by spreading climate disinformation globally.

Fred Hubler
December 23, 2021 2:12 pm

This reminds me of the story about the man who murdered his parents who pleaded with the court for mercy on grounds that he was an orphan.

2hotel9
Reply to  Fred Hubler
December 23, 2021 3:42 pm

That was actually the Menendez brothers and yes, they beg for leniency because their parents were dead. They really set on the stand and vocalized it.

Doug Danhoff
December 23, 2021 2:12 pm

I honestly don’t give a damn what the snow flakes are distressed about …Grow up , move out of Mom’s basement and get a job. Once you have something to protect most of your problems are gone

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Doug Danhoff
December 23, 2021 2:41 pm

The problems aren’t gone, they are just seen as irrelevant once you have perspective. Get out and travel, I say. Unfortunately, these days travel is ‘safe’ and people learn extremely little except how to post bollox on instacrap.

I didn’t live with my parents most of the time since age 17. I did return repeatedly (I was the ‘boomerang’ child, last of 4), but in between I travelled to different countries, lived in them, and had my own business. I didn’t sit about wailing about how deprived I was.

Once I married and started a family, I did exactly the same, apart from not going back to live with my parents, and occasionally actually working for other people (ugh!) when circumstances dictated it.

Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 2:14 pm

Lacking the experience of the past dozen or so armageddons not happening, the kids will eventually build up resistance to fearmongers.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 2:43 pm

Then they’ll have kids, and so it goes on…

Coeur de Lion
December 23, 2021 2:16 pm

What do they want ‘governments’ to do? Crash stop CO2 production? Start where?

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
December 23, 2021 2:43 pm

They want governments to, like, ‘do something’, ya know?

Rich Lentz
December 23, 2021 2:20 pm

Just wait till these Psyched out people discover it is all a scam.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Rich Lentz
December 23, 2021 2:46 pm

Never will:

Nuclear Winter
Coming Ice Age
DDT
Ozone ‘Hole’

None have been acknowledged as scams. Ice age is just memory holed.

M Courtney
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 23, 2021 3:47 pm

Acid Rain.
Y2K.
Peak Oil.

Dennis G Sandberg
December 23, 2021 2:22 pm

Probably a good distraction. The real problem is the out of control national debt that will wreck the economy within the next decade or two. Democrats want to increase spending, Republicans want to reduce taxes. They comprise and do both, and simply increase the national debt. How long can that unsustainable business model last? How will doubling the debt to $60 trillion in 20 years sit with the financial markets? Is the crisis 600 ppm ATM CO2 in 30 years or $60 trillion debt in 20 years? That’s what I thought.

fretslider
December 23, 2021 2:27 pm

8 out 10 cats are upset by government inaction

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  fretslider
December 23, 2021 2:48 pm

10 out of 10 cats are upset by a lack of food.

10 out of 10 socialists are upset by a lack of socialism.

10 out of 10 freeloaders are upset about a lack of free stuff.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 23, 2021 3:31 pm

10 of 10 rational taxpayers are upset about paying for the freeloaders free stuff.

If government wants to be a charity, then my federal taxes should be tax deductible.

nicholas tesdorf
December 23, 2021 2:29 pm

Young people should get outside more and observe the weather, and not just on their devices either.

Rud Istvan
December 23, 2021 2:31 pm

In a way, they should have ‘climate change’ anxiety. Just not what is claimed by this survey of brain washed youth.

They have been lied to by ‘scientists’ about sea level rise, snow, polar bears, corals, and much more related to ‘carbon pollution’. That should induce legitimate anxiety about ‘climate science’. Renewables are unreliable and destabilize the grid, inducing blackout anxiety. Renewables make electricity increasingly unaffordable, inducing economic anxiety. EV’s automatically induce range anxiety; fast charging them induces battery failure anxiety. Renewables and EV’s require rare earths dominated by China, inducing national security anxiety. Solutions like GND or Net Zero are ruinous, inducing national debt anxiety.

So there really is a lot of ‘climate change’ induced rationally based legit grounds for anxiety.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 23, 2021 3:46 pm

Poisoning the brains of youth with climate alarmism has been going on for decades starting with kindergarten and the result of this brainwashing is becoming more and more apparent. It worked so well at replacing legitimate science with a narrative, it’s now being used to implement critical race/gender/idiot theories as a replacement for civil society.

The persuasive power of propaganda promoting evil wrapped in benevolence has caused much misery in the past and we’re seeing it happen again and again. Some know to recognize and reject such propaganda, but those who have not are the ones with all the anxieties and the ones making all the noise.

Bob Jameson
December 23, 2021 2:32 pm

So 55% are not worried about climate change?

Mr.
Reply to  Bob Jameson
December 23, 2021 3:49 pm

It would seem so.
But in keeping with “the narrative” these days – it’s the minority view that gets the publicity.

Mike Maguire
December 23, 2021 2:35 pm

So it’s the government’s fault for not fixing the fake climate crisis that they manufactured……..and not the government’s fault for manufacturing the climate crisis.

What’s ironic is that eco-anxiety is INTENTIONALLY being created. It’s the completely desired response to scaring people with exaggerations about the end of the planet, to justify actions by the government to eliminate fossil fuels.

They’re blaming the right entity but are confused about the reason. The governments intentionally created this problem (that didn’t exist before the fake climate crisis) so that dumb reports like this one can tell us that the same people need to fix it with actions, which is exactly what they want. To generate support to fix the problem they manufactured. That’s what this report is all about.

The smartest fix for this non climate problem……..is to just stop intentionally scaring people to convince them there is a problem………so that you can use the manufactured problem and their supposed fix……….to eliminate fossil fuels.

Just tell the entire objective truth about the climate(and weather) ………….and all the problems go away with the least amount of effort and least amount of deceit and the least cost.

Oh, but then we would be stuck with those dang cheap, reliable, abundant, practical and power charged fossil fuels.

Willis Eschenbach
Editor
December 23, 2021 2:56 pm

First, there was NOT a random selection of participants. The participants VOLUNTEERED on an online platform called “Kantar”, viz:

Data were collected from 10 000 young people via the participant recruitment platform Kantar. Participants were drawn from Kantar’s LifePoints online research panel (45 million people from 42 countries in 26 languages). Additional respondents were sourced from other double opt-in panels (ie, after registering to join a panel, respondents are required to click on a confirmation email) in the Kantar network in some countries.

So we’ve already self-selected a bunch of folks who a) are educated, aka indoctrinated, b) are wealthy enough to own a computer and know how to use it, c) have enough free time to mess about with voluntary surveys, d) know somehow about Kantar, and e) like Greta, think their opinion matters.

Then there was further winnowing:

15,543 people began the survey and 10,000 (68%) completed it.

Why exactly 10,000? Because they surveyed in 10 countries (Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, the UK, and the USA) and:

Data collection ended in each country once 1000 complete, anonymised responses were obtained.

So we have more self-selection, only those who really, really want their voices heard so they answered quickly.

In other words, they’re sampling self-selected wealthy entitled self-important wokerati of leisure … and on what planet do those people in those 10 countries represent “A Global Survey”?

And at that point, no results will mean anything about the real world. Want a real survey? The UN My World Survey asked 700 times as many people about their priorities … and action on climate came in dead last.

w.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Willis Eschenbach
2hotel9
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
December 23, 2021 3:46 pm

As usual Willis you slice right down to the bone of the matter.

Mr.
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
December 23, 2021 3:57 pm

In a saner world, you’d think the results of the UN My World Survey would dominate all the media articles about climate concern.

But that wouldn’t ingratiate the journalists with all their ‘woke’ friends & colleagues.

So the UN survey gets studiously ignored.

Sad.

alastair gray
December 23, 2021 3:19 pm

Organised religion s the moral equivalent of a hub-cap stealing racket. Who needs to buy hub-caps ? Those who have had their hub-caps stolen. Who needs forgiveness from sin ? Those whom the Pope, Priest, Vicar, Chief Rabi, Grand Mufti, Ayatollah of Ayatollahs, Archbishop of Canterbury , Grand Imam of Rotherham, Shaman, Grand inquisitor or Chief Druid have convinced are dyed in the wood ,rotten from birth ,unfit to live sinners.

so also the climate clique poison our youth with guilt and promise only misery and doom.
And they are more than capable of delivering on their promises- if we listen to their lies and the poison of theior worm0-tongues.

2hotel9
December 23, 2021 3:39 pm

Silence the screeching leftarded a$$holes and all these problems vanish. Give young people something real to worry about, like a f**king job.

Geoffrey Williams
December 23, 2021 3:45 pm

I would suggest that it is not the ‘goverment innaction’ on climate change that is frustrating young people but rather the continued leftist rhetoric from the media that is leading to the perception that things are indeed getting worse . .

Right-Handed Shark
December 23, 2021 3:51 pm

In other news.. The latest American school shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, was apparently in the habit of creating “disturbing” drawings at school, on at least one of which he wrote “the world is dead”. I wonder where he got that idea? Not suggesting that this belief was his motivation, but maybe a contributing factor?

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Right-Handed Shark
PaulH
December 23, 2021 3:58 pm

If they’re distressed about “government inaction” now, just wait until they see what “government action” brings.

mikeyj
Reply to  PaulH
December 23, 2021 4:15 pm

I worked for DOD for almost 30 years and my most effective strategy for failing contractors was to offer government help if they couldn’t fix the problem by themselves.

