Climate Propaganda Opinion Ridiculae

Discover Magazine Declares Victory Over Climate Deniers

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Despite the complete failure of COP26, Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council Climate Resolution, and Senator Manchin killing President Biden’s Green New Deal, Climate Activists at Discover Magazine claim everything is going their way.

Did 2021 Deal a Fatal Blow to Climate-Change Denial?

Data and extreme weather events are making it harder than ever to ignore our warming world. But climate change denial has also taken on a new form.

By Tom Yulsman Dec 22, 2021 3:15 AM

From brutal heat in North America and Siberia to devastating flooding in China and Europe, 2021 delivered worsening climate extremes of the kind long predicted by scientists. Streetcar cables melted in Portland. A raging river swept away entire homes in Germany’s lush Ahr Valley wine region. And wildfires have set records across the globe in the past two years.

For many people, recent disasters have transformed human-caused climate change from a theoretical, far-off risk to an undeniable reality. And this summer, the United Nations dropped a landmark climate report, emphasizing that avoiding even worse impacts will require deep, rapid cuts in greenhouse gas pollution. But does that mean 2021 will be remembered as the year denial of climate change all but died?

At least one renowned environmental scientist believes so. “I think you have seen a seismic shift,” says Jonathon Foley, executive director of Project Drawdown, a non-profit that advances climate solutions. “Most of the conversation now is really more about what we should do, not denying whether or not climate change is happening.”

Surveys show rising alarm about climate change. In a 2021 poll by George Mason and Yale universities, 70 percent of Americans surveyed said they were worried about global warming. A similar poll also showed growing bipartisan support for climate action, with 6 in 10 voters voicing support for ambitious climate and clean energy infrastructure legislation.

“I do think our country and world have changed in important ways,” says Edward Maibach, director of the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University. “We’re now in an inevitable transition to an economy in which we are no longer emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.”

Read more: https://www.discovermagazine.com/environment/did-2021-deal-a-fatal-blow-to-climate-change-denial

What can I say – people who see the end of the world in normal weather likely believe a lot of other things as well.

Robert Arvanitis
December 22, 2021 6:09 pm

Not a chance.The cult of warmism is over, done, finished.
It is as dead as the Monty Python parrot: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2hwqnp
No one today speaks of “nuclear winter” or global-cooling.

4
Reply
Interested Observer
December 22, 2021 6:14 pm

When I was young it was one of my favorite magazines but,I stopped reading Discover over a decade ago because they had clearly drunk the Kool-aid by the bucket-load. This latest proclamation just goes to show I made the correct decision all those years ago.

2
Reply
Mr.
December 22, 2021 6:25 pm

now in an inevitable transition to an economy in which we are no longer emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.”

So, 7 billion human fatalities required?

4
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Mr.
December 22, 2021 6:38 pm

And all the animals, bacteria, and fungi too. Wait a tic! Plants emit carbon dioxide at night when they metabolize their hydrocarbon stores. So a vast, empty planet it is. Job well done, greenies.

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Mr.
December 22, 2021 6:40 pm

Mr. are you suggesting what we might think of in the scenario below as a bug is actually a feature?

69D81884-BF4C-4351-8846-2F915B9FFEF8.jpeg
0
Reply
Steve Case
December 22, 2021 6:32 pm

comment image

Unfortunately, the Klimate Kult isn’t going to runout of socks anytime soon

1
Reply
Jules Guidry
December 22, 2021 6:41 pm

The combination of the kung flu madness and the climate whatever fits the moment crap just paints all “scientists” with the broad brush of distrust. It even extends to those in the medical professions we all count on for our general health who are pushing the phony vaccines which are either gonna kill ya or maim ya.
A magazine proclaiming declaring victory over climate deniers is just more of the leftists wishful thinking, or saying often enough and loud enough in hopes someone will believe it.
Those who are not “sheeple” see what is going on and will continue to resist the balderdash.
Maybe its just me.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 22, 2021 6:45 pm

But many industries still oppose meaningful climate action and are trying to delay it while shifting blame from corporations to individuals, argues Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann in his 2021 book The New Climate War. To delay action, corporate interests and their supporters in government have executed what he calls “a deflection campaign.” They place the responsibility for battling climate change on consumers, insisting that they must change their behavior.

Why should the ‘solution’ come from governments forcing people’s behaviour? Since so many of these consumers (ie everyone) believes that 1 extra molecule of CO2 in 10,000 will kill all life on Earth, they should be more than willing to change their behaviour to prevent yet another molecule of CO2 in 10,000 is emitted, Shirley?

I suggest that all Climate Worriers stop all of their emissions of CO2 immediately.

Or, is it just possible, that there’s another agenda?

Every inhabited region on Earth is now experiencing climate changes not seen in thousands, and even hundreds of thousands, of years, the report revealed. And with atmospheric CO2 exceeding any level known in at least 2 million years, long-term changes are inevitable, including continued increase of the planet’s temperature, melting of glaciers and ice caps, and rising seas.

Wow! So there should be lots of evidence to back up these assertions, yes? Griff? Where’s griff when you need it?

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
December 22, 2021 6:54 pm

Do you get the feeling the alarmists are trying very hard to convince themselves as much as the public that there are no cracks in their façade? They keep repeating their mantra and never address any problems in their arguments.

“If we just flap our arms hard enough we won’t fall!”

1
Reply
