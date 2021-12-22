Oil and Gas Renewable energy

Total Energy Used and petrochemicals

1 hour ago
Andy May
10 Comments

By Andy May

It came up in conversation: How much oil and gas goes into plastics and fertilizer production? It turns out the IEA has a 2018 report on this very topic. They have a separate 2020 report on total energy used in 2019. The reports contain some interesting graphs and data. Below is a comparison of total energy use in 1973 and 2018, from the Key World Energy Statistics 2020 Report.

Figure 1. Comparison of total energy used in 1973 and 2018 by primary energy source.

In the 45 years between 1973 and the end of 2018, the use of oil dropped significantly and most of this energy was replaced by coal, natural gas, and nuclear. Wind and solar (part of “other”) increased a little, but the increase makes little difference. Biofuels, mainly wood burning, dropped nearly as much as “other” increased.

In The Future of Petrochemicals IEA 2018 report, we find that about 14% of the world’s oil and 8% of the world’s natural gas are used as feedstocks for producing petrochemicals. The petrochemical industry produces thousands of products we use every day. They include plastics, fertilizer, clothing, electronic devices, medical equipment, medicine, tires, solar panels, wind turbine blades, batteries, and insulation. The report points out that the demand growth for plastics and fertilizer are outpacing the demand growth for steel, aluminum, and cement. Petrochemical product demand has nearly doubled since 2000 and the U.S. and Europe use twenty times as much plastic and ten times as much fertilizer as India, Indonesia and other developing countries on a per-capita basis. This means the explosion in growth will not abate anytime soon. Figure 2 compares the growth in plastic production to the growth in other areas and GDP since 1971.

Figure 2. Global plastics production compared to the production of steel, cement, aluminum, ammonia, and to global GDP. Each quantity is shown as a dimensionless index where 1971=100.

Of the nearly 10 million b/d growth in demand for oil projected for 2030, the petrochemical sector accounts for more than 33%. The sector also accounts for more than 7% of the expected increase in demand for natural gas. Petrochemicals are the largest component of projected demand growth for oil and gas until 2030.

The conclusions are obvious.

  1. The growth in solar and wind powered electricity makes no difference, the impact on fossil fuel use is lost in round-off.
  2. Petrochemicals are critical for our lives today and they are growing faster than total energy use.
  3. Coal, oil and natural gas are here for a long time to come. They will probably be replaced someday as a source of energy, but the only candidate on the horizon is nuclear.
4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 22, 2021 2:17 pm

I just want to say one word to you. Just one word. . . . . . . plastics

I remember when our toys were all metal and wood. They were horrendously expensive. Now they are plastic, and available so freely that huge numbers are just given away. How far we’ve come in such a short time…

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
4
Reply
C.L Rhodes
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 22, 2021 2:38 pm

Don’t worry the decarbonization of the chemical and plastics industry will make these cheap materials at least twice as expensive as someone has to pay for the doubling and tripling of capital and operating costs.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 22, 2021 2:44 pm

And many of them were purportedly made in Usa, Japan, and of even poorer quality than today’s Chinese products.

0
Reply
Steve Case
December 22, 2021 2:22 pm

Coal, oil and natural gas are here for a long time to come. They will probably be replaced someday as a source of energy, but the only candidate on the horizon is nuclear.
_________________________________________________________________

Meanwhile local governments are shutting down steam powered electrical generation to include coal, gas and oil fire power plants plus nuclear. Ask your average left-wing liberal democrat if they really believe the world economy can be run on wind “Turbines” and solar panels and you get a simple “Yes”.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Steve Case
December 22, 2021 2:30 pm

I have enough solar panels to charge my laptop and cellphone but not enough to run my furnace fan. And that pretty much defines their potential usefulness to society as well…

3
Reply
Kit P
Reply to  Steve Case
December 22, 2021 2:53 pm

Which local goverment and what steam plant are you talking about?

In 1973 there were some small 50 year old coal plants downtown including the city I grew up in.

Good that they are gone.

The only thing when it comes to making power that local goverment runs is the mouth of the mayor.

The steam plants are under new management someplace else.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
December 22, 2021 2:26 pm

Of course, the green blob will have it’s usual hate-fest on plastic grocery bags and straws, when the alternative uses more energy and does not work as well. (One does have to wash reusable grocery bags, or spread salmonella,listeria, . . .)

0
Reply
Kit P
December 22, 2021 2:30 pm

In 1973 milk came in reusable glass bottles and diapers were reusable cloth. Reuse required a lot of energy.

Plastic bottles are pure energy. IIRC, HDPE is 22,000 BTU/lb.

I have a deck board made from disposable diapers.

Just saying it is a lot more complicated than it used to be.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Kit P
December 22, 2021 2:46 pm

I have a deck board made from disposable diapers.

My condolences!

0
Reply
Nik
December 22, 2021 2:40 pm

A 4th conclusion should be added: all the time and money being lavished on wind and solar are a colossal waste, made worse by the accompanying regulations that raise the costs of the other technologies.

3
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News Oil and Gas

“Climate Impacts of Fossil Fuels in Today’s Energy Systems” by Dr. L. Schernikau and Prof. W. H. Smith

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Oil and Gas

Climate Change? Energy Development First! (plea from Mozambique)

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences Oil and Gas

Fossil Fuel Restriction Dam Starting To Break

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences Oil and Gas

Japan Is Backing Oil and Gas Even After COP26 Climate Talks

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Oil and Gas Renewable energy

Total Energy Used and petrochemicals

1 hour ago
Andy May
Polar Bears

Mid-December polar bear habitat update

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

EU Facing New Energy Crisis Next Year

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon Fail Climate Economics Opinion

Professor: UK Companies Hiding CO2 Emissions with “Carbon Colonialism”

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: