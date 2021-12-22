Electric Vehicles

Biden EPA Mandates New Regulations To Force Electric Vehicle Transition

50 mins ago
Guest Blogger
3 Comments

From The Daily Caller

THOMAS CATENACCI on December 22, 2021 5:44 PM

The Biden administration rolled out a series of new emissions regulations for passenger vehicles and light trucks that it said would “unlock” $190 billion in benefits for American consumers.

The regulations will be enforced beginning with 2023 car models and will be revised with more stringent standards in 2027, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced.

The EPA said the new emissions standards would ultimately quicken the transition from traditional engine vehicles to zero-emission cars.

“This day is truly historic,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said during an event on Monday.

“At EPA, our priority is to protect public health, especially in overburdened communities, while responding to the President’s ambitious climate agenda,” Regan said in a statement prior to the event.

“Today we take a giant step forward in delivering on those goals while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.”

The standards are the “most ambitious” rules of their kind ever put into place, the EPA said. They are projected to cut car emissions by 3 billion tons over the next three decades, the equivalent of half the carbon dioxide emitted in the U.S. per year.

The rule announced Monday will also lead to 15% less gasoline consumption nationwide, according to the agency.

“Today’s action is a tremendous step in the right direction in our fight against the climate crisis,” House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone said in a statement.

“Paired with the investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law, this action will accelerate the process of transforming our transportation sector to the benefit of public health and the environment.”

“I applaud the Biden EPA for meaningfully addressing the climate crisis once again, and I look forward to continuing to work with the administration to swiftly and ambitiously tackle climate pollution from the rest of the transportation sector,” Pallone added.

The action Monday is the latest move in the Biden administration’s crusade against climate change which aims to lean heavily on pushing Americans to buy electric vehicles.

Read more at Daily Caller

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 22, 2021 10:16 pm

The Biden administration rolled out a series of new emissions regulations for passenger vehicles and light trucks that it said would “unlock” $190 billion in benefits for American consumers.

‘Unlock’ meaning take from taxpayers, and give to people rich enough to afford Electric Status Symbols.

At EPA, our priority is to protect public health, especially in overburdened communities, while responding to the President’s ambitious climate agenda.

“At EPA, our priority is to set the President’s ambitious climate agenda”

Fixed it for ya!

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
2
Reply
Independent
December 22, 2021 10:19 pm

“Today we take a giant step forward in delivering on those goals while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.”

Pray tell what law Congress passed instructs the EPA to do this.

3
Reply
John Pickens
December 22, 2021 10:46 pm

The entire premise of this EPA action is fraudulent. As stated in the EPA document, the goal is to move to Electric cars, which are repeatedly referred to as “zero emission” vehicles. In fact, the energy needed to charge and produce the EV batteries, charging points, transmission lines, “renewable” wind and solar systems, and the load balancing conventional backup systems would far exceed any ability for “renewables” to take CO2 out of the equation.

The whole goal of this regulation is to reduce CO2 emissions, and any meaningful analysis will conclude that the only way this will reduce CO2 is by depriving Americans of the freedom to get in a car and drive anywhere and anytime they need to.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles

The Looking Glass World Of “Climate Injustice” — Part III

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles Transportation

Business Insider: ‘Electric Vehicles Won’t Save Us — We Need to Get Rid of Cars Completely’

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

E-Vehicle Woes: German Cities Remove E-Buses From Service After Bursting In Flames: “Fire Hazard”

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

EV buyer’s beware – fires, scarce charging times, and parking restrictions

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Electric Vehicles

Biden EPA Mandates New Regulations To Force Electric Vehicle Transition

50 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion Ridiculae

Discover Magazine Declares Victory Over Climate Deniers

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas Renewable energy

Total Energy Used and petrochemicals

9 hours ago
Andy May
Polar Bears

Mid-December polar bear habitat update

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: