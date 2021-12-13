Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Climate Resolution

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Russia has vetoed an attempt to pass a resolution which would have made climate change UN Security Council business.

Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

Russia has vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press14 December 2021, 07:30

NEW YORK — Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming a more central consideration for the U.N.’s most powerful body.

Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger, the proposal called for “incorporating information on the security implications of climate change” into the council’s strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes. The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks “a central component” of conflict prevention efforts and to report on how to address those risks in specific hotspots.

…

But India and veto-wielding Russia voted no, while China abstained.

…

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia complained that Monday’s proposed resolution would turn “a scientific and economic issue into a politicized question,” divert the council’s attention from what he called “genuine” sources of conflict in various places and give the council a pretext to intervene in virtually any country on the planet.

“This approach would be a ticking time bomb,” he said.

India and China questioned the idea of tying conflict to climate, and they predicted trouble for the Glasgow commitments if the Security Council — a body that can impose sanctions and dispatch peacekeeping troops — started weighing in more.

“What the Security Council needs to do is not a political show,” Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said.

…