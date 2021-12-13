Climate Politics Opinion Russia United Nations

Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Climate Resolution

Eric Worrall
Russia has vetoed an attempt to pass a resolution which would have made climate change UN Security Council business.

Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

Russia has vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press14 December 2021, 07:30

NEW YORK — Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming a more central consideration for the U.N.’s most powerful body.

Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger, the proposal called for “incorporating information on the security implications of climate change” into the council’s strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes. The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks “a central component” of conflict prevention efforts and to report on how to address those risks in specific hotspots.

But India and veto-wielding Russia voted no, while China abstained.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia complained that Monday’s proposed resolution would turn “a scientific and economic issue into a politicized question,” divert the council’s attention from what he called “genuine” sources of conflict in various places and give the council a pretext to intervene in virtually any country on the planet.

“This approach would be a ticking time bomb,” he said.

India and China questioned the idea of tying conflict to climate, and they predicted trouble for the Glasgow commitments if the Security Council — a body that can impose sanctions and dispatch peacekeeping troops — started weighing in more.

“What the Security Council needs to do is not a political show,” Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said.

Read more: https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/russia-vetoes-resolution-linking-climate-change-security-81725579

The resolution, if passed, could have led to utter insanity – UN peacekeepers deployed to the Amazon to protect the rainforest, using military weapons against Brazilian forest workers, or even an international military blockade of Aussie coal exports.

Although the bill was officially sponsored by Ireland and Niger, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Biden administration helped push it forward. John Kerry has been pushing hard for people to accept his evidence free claim that climate change is a security threat.

I suggest Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian border while Putin publicly laments the fall of the Soviet Union, and Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and the Indian border, with a real risk of imminent invasion of Taiwan, are probably slightly more pressing security concerns than what the weather will be like a hundred years from now.

Update (EW): The UN press release and background is available here.

Scissor
December 13, 2021 6:06 pm

Another long face for Kerry.

Reply
toorightmate
December 13, 2021 6:11 pm

Hasn’t the world changed when Russia and India are the good guys?

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  toorightmate
December 13, 2021 6:20 pm

I don’t know if I’d call Russia a good guy, given all the trouble they seem to be stirring in the Ukraine, but they did the world a favour by vetoing this absurd resolution.

Reply
n.n
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 13, 2021 7:05 pm

A [violent] coup without cause. A nation divided by choice.

Reply
jChaney
Reply to  toorightmate
December 13, 2021 6:54 pm

India has always been a “good guy” sadly Russia was turned into a “bad guy” by John McCain and the rest of the war hawks after Bush left office. While Bush was President, he did a hell of a lot to normalize relations with Russia. In fact, we were making great strides towards becoming friends with Russia, but McCain and his friends hated the idea, and did everything they could to stop that from happening. The changes that would have brought the world closer together were instead thrown out because Obama listened to the war hawks.

The end result was that in just a few short weeks after Obama took office, all of the gains we made with Russia over the prior 8 years were wasted.

Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  toorightmate
December 13, 2021 7:09 pm

I agree toorightmate, if I had been told fifty years ago that in my lifetime what was essentially the USSR would be protecting citizens of what was then the free world from the subversive intents of their own politicians — or for that matter that the weather would become a fiery political issue — I would not have believed it.

Tom Abbott
December 13, 2021 6:19 pm

Russia is just exercising common sense.

Too bad the U.S. leadership can’t do the same.

Reply
jChaney
Reply to  Tom Abbott
December 13, 2021 6:55 pm

It is rather sad that Russia had to remind the US that they are supposed to be about freedom.

Reply
n.n
Reply to  jChaney
December 13, 2021 7:07 pm

Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness… and a notably market-oriented [democratic] system. Baby steps.

Reply
Robert of Texas
Reply to  Tom Abbott
December 13, 2021 7:22 pm

U.S. leadership was ELECTED by our ignorant voting citizens. That and the dead and illegal voters of course.

Reply
James B.
December 13, 2021 6:25 pm

Just from the summary above, I agree with Russia this time.

Reply
Ed Hanley
December 13, 2021 6:26 pm

It’s been interesting to live long enough to watch Russia using common sense in the UN while the rest of the world, notably, including the US, goes bats#|t crazy.

Reply
John Hultquist
December 13, 2021 6:26 pm

Russia and India Reject Climate Alarmism at UN Security Council – Watts Up With That?

From Feb 26, 2021

Reply
ChrisB
December 13, 2021 6:32 pm

Why do we need entertainers, don’t we have Kerry et al?

Reply
Tom Halla
December 13, 2021 6:35 pm

It is a bad situation when one agrees more with Russia and China more than the US in the UN.

Reply
SMC
December 13, 2021 6:42 pm

It’s always a strange thing when I agree with a potential enemy.

Reply
jChaney
Reply to  SMC
December 13, 2021 7:02 pm

The only reason they are an enemy is because John McCain and the war hawks wanted them to be. During the 8 years of President Bush, the US and Russia had made serious strides towards becoming friends. But John McCain and the war hawks from both parties hate Russia, so McCain did everything possible to block and obstruct any changes that Bush wanted to make that would have helped make it happen. Then, once Bush was gone, it took just a few weeks for Obama to waste all of the progress that had been made over the prior 8 years.

Reply
Anon
Reply to  jChaney
December 13, 2021 7:18 pm

There is so much that gets glossed over and misreported in the American media when it comes Russia & the USSR.

Fun fact: Who is aware that Putin asked to join NATO in his first year in office?

For the old timers here, Vladimir Pozner used to have a show with Phil Donahue during the Cold War and often appeared on Nightline with Ted Koppel to give the Soviet perspective.

﻿See:

https://youtu.be/8X7Ng75e5gQ?t=1594

And history is filled with incidents like this. All it would have taken was a Security Council veto by the Soviet Union and the Korean War never would have happened. We are taught that the USSR foolishly boycotted the UN which gave the US a freehand, however, after the Soviet Union fell, and Stalin’s archives were opened, did we really learn what that missed veto was all about.

nicholas tesdorf
December 13, 2021 6:43 pm

Once again, we have to thank the Russians for saving us from ourselves.

Reply
James H
December 13, 2021 6:45 pm

give the council a pretext to intervene in virtually any country on the planet.

And the whole purpose of the global warming scam is laid bare. The back door for the UN to supersede the sovereignty of all nations, and shift to one world government.

Reply
Philip Mulholland.
December 13, 2021 6:47 pm

President Putin has had it with this nonsense.

Reply
n.n
December 13, 2021 7:03 pm

Wow, [sociopolitical] climate change… with good effect.

Reply
Olen
December 13, 2021 7:04 pm

Reading through it the movie the Crazies came to mind where society was upended by the reaction of government to a deadly virus. All is needed is a crisis to assume brutal power.

Reply
Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
December 13, 2021 7:06 pm

Niger is a rent seeker, so I understand their sponsorship. But Ireland. I didn’t think they were bludgers.

Reply
John Shewchuk
December 13, 2021 7:14 pm

Russia knows better about the climate because they have the best climate model … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OubfvWAJ4c

Reply
Robert of Texas
December 13, 2021 7:21 pm

How is a giant economic scam a U.N. security issue?

Reply
Joe Ebeni
December 13, 2021 7:21 pm

Never expected that I would ever cheer a Russian veto!!!
Clap-Clap-Clap

