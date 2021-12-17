COP conferences

‘The Tragi-comic Climate Doomsday Cult’ (Melanie Phillips on COP26)

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
26 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — December 16, 2021

“If anything embodies and signals the end of the age of reason it is this climate cult, in the grip of which the west has gone through Alice’s looking-glass into a surreal post-science, post-truth world.

No wonder Russia and China didn’t even bother to turn up to COP26. Their contempt for the west must be bottomless as they look upon its accelerating economic and cultural green suicide — and rub their hands.” 

I recently read a piece by Melanie Phillips that spoke volumes about the two-week snooze show hosted by the United Nations last month in Glasgow. “The Tragi-comic Climate Doomsday Cult” (November 2, 2021) begins:

What would happen if a doomsday cult were to take over the world? Science fiction? No. It’s happened. How else to explain the collective lunacy of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, an absolute farce where world leaders made complete fools of themselves?  

And continues:

There’s been much criticism of the hypocrisy of the event, with hundreds of private jets flying into Glasgow to hector the world about reducing carbon emissions. Far, far worse has been the total erasure of rationality in the hysterical chorus that this was the “last chance to save the planet” — and the fact that no-one in mainstream debate has challenged this as utter unscientific garbage.

Boris Johnson Theatrics

She turns to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address

“It’s one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now.” Pledging once again to make Britain the “Saudi Arabia of wind power,” he said people were “quilting the earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2, raising the temperature of the planet with a speed and an abruptness that is entirely man-made.

Was this the same Boris Johnson who in 2015 called the concern that global warming was causing rising temperatures a “primitive fear” which was “without foundation,” and who claimed in 2013 that wind turbines couldn’t “blow the skin off a rice pudding”? It was. 

Phillips then asks an obvious question:

Speaker after speaker said COP 26 was the planet’s last chance to save itself from extinction through climate change. Do none of these people ever stop and wonder why this very same claim has been made over the years with just as much urgency —only to be made again when the climate apocalypse hasn’t happened or has been once more mysteriously postponed?

Prince Charles

At COP26 on Monday, we were told we had until 2050 to save the planet. We were “quite literally” in the “last chance saloon,” said Prince Charles.

Addressing the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009, Prince Charles had told delegates “our planet has reached a point of crisis and we have only seven years before we lose the levers of control”. Which set the last chance saloon in 2016.

In 2018, climate scientists said there were 12 years to save the planet. Which took the last chance saloon to 2030.

BBC

In July 2019, the BBC’s environment correspondent Matt McGrath wrote there were now 18 months to save the planet since “the decisive, political steps to enable the cuts in carbon to take place will have to happen before the end of next year.”

McGrath reported:

“The climate math is brutally clear: While the world can’t be healed within the next few years, it may be fatally wounded by negligence until 2020,” said Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founder and now director emeritus of the Potsdam Climate Institute. 

The sense that the end of next year is the last chance saloon for climate change is becoming clearer all the time.

“I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to survivable levels and to restore nature to the equilibrium we need for our survival,” said Prince Charles, speaking at a reception for Commonwealth foreign ministers recently.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury

Evidence of how this issue is frying people’s brains (if not the world) was provided by the mess that Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, got himself into when he  compared climate change to the Holocaust. The Mail reported him saying:

“People will speak of them (current world leaders) in far stronger terms than we speak today of the politicians of the 30s, of the politicians who ignored what was happening in Nazi Germany because this will kill people all around the world for generations, and we will have no means of averting it”.

Asked whether that meant failure to act on climate change would be worse than people allowing genocide to happen, he replied: “It will allow a genocide on an infinitely greater scale. 

“I’m not sure there’s grades of genocide, but there’s width of genocide, and this will be genocide indirectly, by negligence, recklessness, that will in the end come back to us or to our children and grandchildren”.

Oh dear. Realising virtually immediately that he had made a grievously inappropriate comparison and diminished the genocide of the Jews, the archbishop quickly apologised and retracted his words. But the fact that he had said them shows the extent to which “climate change” has simply unbalanced people and erased all sense of proportion and reason.

The Queen

Shockingly, even the Queen has endorsed this mania. Praising the commitment of the late Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Prince William in “encouraging people to protect our fragile planet.”

She said:

“It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit — written in history books yet to be printed — will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations. That you left this conference as a community of nations with a determination, a desire, and a plan, to address the impact of climate change; and to recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”

The Queen was representing the government’s position — the role she is supposed to play. However, she seemed to be personally endorsing “net zero”. It’s bad enough that Prince Charles bangs on about this. The Queen, however, is supposed to be above politics, and we must never know what she thinks — a role she has played to absolute perfection throughout her long reign. Until now. 

But then, a key part of this lunacy is the belief that “climate change” is above not just politics but all normal discussion— that there can be no argument against it. The issue is beyond debate because the science is said to be “settled”. 

But science is never settled. The climate change cult is akin rather to religious faith — more than that, to the type of religious faith that brooks no dissent. 

For another look at COP26's failure, see here. 

For another look at COP26’s failure, see here.

Joseph Zorzin
December 17, 2021 6:11 am

Britain the “Saudi Arabia of wind power”

Man, that’s dumb. So, Britain will produce so much excess electricity that it can export it to the world and bring in hundreds of billions each year- to give back to the British public? Sheesh, talk about bullshitting politicians.

9
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 17, 2021 6:19 am

Not only that, BoJo’s wind will produce enough cheap energy to raise the standard of poor nations to the same level as developed nations, as oil raised the standard of living in developed nations for the last 100+ years

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 17, 2021 6:42 am

Dumb is as dumb does.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 17, 2021 6:44 am

I just looked at the British National Grid status. Wind is producing 1.8% of the total electricity production.

4
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 17, 2021 6:13 am

 “quilting the earth in an invisible visible and suffocating blanket of CO2 wind and solar farms”

Last edited 1 hour ago by Joseph Zorzin
6
Reply
climanrecon
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 17, 2021 6:48 am

… and tree and bio-fuel farms.

1
Reply
Doug D
December 17, 2021 6:26 am

Clowns and prostitutes.= politicians and pseudo scientists

3
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  Doug D
December 17, 2021 6:52 am

That’s unfair. Prostitutes do a fine job, (and, yes).

1
Reply
michel
December 17, 2021 6:26 am

Yes, its a sort of bastardized religion. Its based on justification by faith not works – as long as you assert your belief and you condemn all non-believers you are accepted into the community of the saved. As with the far left of Calvinism, the number of the elect is small, and as with that, works are of no avail, you are justified by faith alone. And there are marks of grace, in this case a willingness to talk nonsense about climate in public.

There are perpetual calls for people to reform now, with a succession of deadlines for the wrath that is to come if they do not.

It really has all the marks of an insane cult. And Philips quotes many the mad things that establishment people have said, obviously absurd.

Yes, very nice and very true, but its not going to change anyone’s mind. They are testifying to their status as being saved, and that is what counts for them. They’re not going to stop and lose social acceptance, jobs, contracts, publication offers, just because it doesn’t add up.

Its not supposed to add up. It doesn’t matter either way. Its about belonging.

The moment of truth in the UK will be when and if the country actually tries to run its grid on wind, solar and hydrogen, while converting boilers to heat pumps, cars to electric, and also converting the gas grid to hydrogen. When, if the heat pump drive is successful, there will be no customers to buy the hydrogen.

But even when this happens, and the old and poor are shivering in the dark in winter, and dying, I don’t expect the lunatics to stop talking. I don’t see what can possibly happen to stop them at least pretending to believe, in fact, and pretending to believe will require ever more policy contortions like the wind and solar manias, and turning off usable sources of power generation.

So, if you can, lay in a good stock of anthracite and a good stove. We will need it!

5
Reply
Steve Case
December 17, 2021 6:26 am

There’s a repeating paragraph in the section about what the Queen has to say. Needs to be fixed.

4
Reply
Robert Watt
December 17, 2021 6:32 am

The only thing COP26 has achieved is a large wave of Omicron infections in the Glasgow and London areas.

1
Reply
Peter F Gill
December 17, 2021 6:37 am

In 2009 I included in my presentation at a Climate Conference at Imperial College a quote from Melanie Philips (from the Daily Mail of 12th January 2004) as follows:

“The claim of man-made global warming represents the decent of science from the pursuit of truth into politicised propaganda. The fact that it is endorsed by the top scientist in British government shows how deep the rot has gone.”

Nothing much has changed since 2004 or for that matter since 2009 other than for more zeal for the AGW religion particularly from politicians, people with degrees in English Language and English Literature and those who enjoy bandwagons.

It does not seem to matter that Melanie was right then and continues to be right now. However, there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel. It is a that inevitably disastrous Net Zero train coming towards us. Before it mows us down people will probably realise “It’s the economy stupid” and derail Net Zero and the Climate Change Act.

1
Reply
griff
December 17, 2021 6:38 am

“Melanie Phillips supported Andrew Wakefield, whose fraudulent work triggered controversy about the MMR vaccine and led to his being struck off the medical register.”

Enough said.

-3
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
December 17, 2021 6:47 am

And right on que the lie spewing liar toddles through and spews lies. Good job, buddy!

1
Reply
billtoo
Reply to  griff
December 17, 2021 6:52 am

so, for the record, are you saying that being wrong in the past precludes any possibility of future contributions?

2
Reply
Duane
December 17, 2021 6:39 am

The more ridiculously shrill and lunatic sounding they get, the more that normal people learn to ignore them.

2
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Duane
December 17, 2021 6:49 am

But we must stop ignoring them and start punishing them, severely.

2
Reply
climanrecon
December 17, 2021 6:45 am

Priesthoods have used Project Fear throughout the ages, and somehow it always seems to involve the transfer of money and power from the poor to the rich.

As predicted in “1984”, we have always been at war with Climate Change, and we always will be, … and you will be happy.

1
Reply
2hotel9
December 17, 2021 6:46 am

” Their contempt for the west must be bottomless as they look upon its accelerating economic and cultural green suicide — and rub their hands.” The problem with standing by in anticipation of civilizational collapse is it will suck them down, too. That crocodile be hungry and will eat all in its path, including them.

0
Reply
Chris Foskett
Reply to  2hotel9
December 17, 2021 7:02 am

China will have to take control of the “west” to protect its markets, they will have no truck with this religion. Off to the ‘re-education classes!

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Chris Foskett
December 17, 2021 7:14 am

Even attempting that will kill their markets like a bullet in the head. Their own internal manipulations are already causing them problems, Evergrande may just bring Xi The Pooh down and a “new” regime of much younger men will have to sort this whole mess out.

0
Reply
Steve Case
December 17, 2021 6:50 am

The insanity is going to continue for the near future. Just two days ago New York City banned natural gas in new buildings starting in 2030.

The new ban, with 40 votes in the affirmative and seven votes against the measure…
Wisconsin Public Radio

Global Cooling, Acid rain, The Ozone Hole, and Global Warming amounts to over 50 years of total bullshit.

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed 
(and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an 
endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary. H. L. Mencken

3
Reply
Timo, not that one
Reply to  Steve Case
December 17, 2021 7:13 am

You forgot about the “Jupiter Effect”.

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Steve Case
December 17, 2021 7:16 am

Cali already tried to put the same stupidity in place and it ain’t being welcomed by anyone, not even rabid greentards. They want a total ban on all new construction and removal of existing structures.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
December 17, 2021 6:51 am

The Queen, quoted above: “…and that you answered the call of those future generations.” The call I expect more realistically from those future generations goes like, “How in the world did your generation ever become so mesmerized with the manufactured illusion that carbon dioxide could cause harmful warming?”

2
Reply
Perry
December 17, 2021 6:58 am

Blood Stupid Johnson was a landscape gardener and inventor on Terry Pratchett’s Discworld. There was apparently, no start to his talents.

Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Stupid is as stupid does.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

