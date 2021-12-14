Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany’s New Government Plans To Use 10% Of Country’s Land Area For Wind Turbines

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

Germany’s coalition agreement and the 2% target for wind energy

By Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt
(Text translated/edited by P. Gosselin)

After the phase-out of nuclear energy at the end of 2023, the coalition agreement aims to bring forward the phase-out of coal, “Ideally, this already would be achieved by 2030“.

To this end, renewable energies are to take over 80% of electricity generation, which is to increase from 600 TWh (terawatt hours) today to 680-750 TWh (p.56). While concrete generation targets are named for solar energy (quadrupling of today’s capacity to 200 GW) and for off-shore wind energy (also quadrupling to 30 GW), the agreement only speaks of a target for on-shore wind energy of a land take of 2% of the country’s surface area.

If we were to talk about an increase of 30,000 turbines – and this can be assumed if the area doubles from today’s 0.9% of the land area – this would not go down so well in the countryside.

But is the 2% area really accurate? It is just as inaccurate as the figure of 0.9% for today’s land area. This is because the area figures refer in each case to the narrowly defined area covered by the B-Plan. The necessary distances to residential buildings are not included in this area figure. The 0.9% corresponds to 3100 km² today (source: Federal Environment Agency and Competence Centre for Nature Conservation and Energy Transition).

“1,325 square kilometres and thus approximately 42 percent of the areas considered – taking into account the existing installations as of the cut-off date December 31, 2017 – are free for the installation of wind turbines.” This means that there were 28,500 turbines on 1800 km² in 2017 (today there are 30,000 turbines). This is, as I said, the area of the B-plans. This area does not include the necessary distance to residential buildings, which, however, must be covered by planning.

If you divide the number of turbines (28,500) by the area (1800 km²), there are 16 turbines/km², i.e. an average of 62,500 m² per turbine or 250 m by 250 m. This shows that the necessary distance to residential buildings is not sufficient.

6 times the area 

If we calculate an average size of 5 turbines per wind farm, the wind farm would cover an average area of 176,000 m² (420 m x 420 m with 4 wind turbines at the edges and 1 in the middle) without distance areas (at a distance of 300 m between the turbines). With a distance of 600 m (which is already questionable from the point of view of emission protection) to the nearest residential area, the park requires an area of 1020 m x 1020 m = 1.04 km². This is six times the area of the B-Plan area, which is merely nestled around the plant configuration.

Even if one takes into account that today 5% of the turbines are located in the forest (where there are no distance restrictions) and in the future perhaps 20% will be built in the forest, the area required would only be reduced to five times the B-Plan area.

In other words, those who demand 2% of the land area with B-plans for wind power plants actually need 10% of the land area.

Now it will be conceded that the size and height of turbines will increase significantly, so that we can expect less than 30,000 turbines. That is correct. But the land consumption will remain in the same order of magnitude, because larger turbines also need a greater distance between each other (5 times the rotor diameter, at 120 m that is 600 m distance).

Moreover, they need a distance of at least 1000 m from residential areas. The output increases, but so does the land consumption. The fact that a multiplication of wind energy does not result in a guaranteed output does not need to be mentioned again here.

Even the windy November showed that wind energy production was often enough close to zero to 5000 MW, and thus less than 10% of the possible output of 60,000 MW. And 3 times zero is zero.

Source: Rolf Schuster.

Sunshine
December 14, 2021 2:06 am

OMG !!!

2
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
December 14, 2021 2:16 am

It remains incomprehensible to this old, experienced scientist why Germany, with its reputation for good technology, is going down this path to madness.
No nukes, for reasons of superstition and undeserved fear.
No coal, because the Potsdam Institute classed it as a demon. More superstition.
But, for a fair part of the last 100 years, Germany has been an international troublemaker. Ordinary German people go weak at the knees, like a chook staring down a snake. Surely it is time for the folk to tell their twisted politicians to resign. Or is the excuse “We were just obeying orders” going to be used again, despite the fearful trouble it has caused over the decades? Geoff S

3
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
December 14, 2021 2:44 am

Geoff
10% not enough, and there isn’t that much free land available, so I suspect it is a bit of ruse (not to say Russ). Neighbouring Poland has available as much as they require, so why not help themselves. Putin would love a bit of it too, he might even sign a treaty. it has been done before, move along, nothing new here./sarc

2
Reply
Sunshine
December 14, 2021 2:18 am

It started with Gore, progressed to now Wealthy Greta Girl, and add Socialism and Plandemic to the pack, and we have a fully compliant and obtuse youth with their iPhones (robots) aka our future. The problem with younger people is they think in terms of emotions, not rationality.

The schools are producing them, thousands at a time. And how are we to stop it? In simple terms, we need a huge disaster to bring back our humanity. Politicians and youth alike.

5
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
Reply to  Sunshine
December 14, 2021 2:27 am

Fear not, a huge disaster will soon be with us all.

2
Reply
Sunshine
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
December 14, 2021 2:31 am

I hope, with all my heart.

0
Reply
Sunshine
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
December 14, 2021 2:50 am

For some 20 years, I worked as a rehabber for wild birds of all species. I would say 90% are the direct result of human presence. For years on end, I would take in close to 1,000 birds per year, all at my personal expense, under gov permit. And it breaks my heart to know that our governments are playing us as fools and we have no solidarity.

Only one way to stop this and it’s through our youth, those with the energy to march in the streets. Print flyers and distribute at schools, colleges, and universities, set up a meeting date and place… to stop all this. It is the only way aka Youth Rebellion. That’s the one thing BLM/Antifa taught us.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Sunshine
December 14, 2021 3:00 am

There exist strong eco laws in Germany and EU, the Greens forced to introduce and establish.
These same Greens will now try to raid these laws for a better windmill building management.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Sunshine
December 14, 2021 2:35 am

youth with their iPhones”

The screen zombies

0
Reply
Alasdair Fairbairn
December 14, 2021 2:26 am

Unless the assumptions, definitions and science are correct all these calculations are USELESS. The greens don’t bother with that. It’s the message that counts:- A very dangerous attitude.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Alasdair Fairbairn
December 14, 2021 2:47 am

No wind can’t be compensated by more mills.
Same for sun power. Or they want to use candles to shine on the panels.

2
Reply
fretslider
December 14, 2021 2:33 am

ZFT: Zerstörung durch Fortschritte der Technologie.

Destruction Through Technological Progress.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  fretslider
December 14, 2021 2:44 am

I don’t see progress in windmills. More a step backwards to middle age technology in new, modern clothes.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 14, 2021 2:49 am

You and I may not ‘see’, but they most certainly do.

I think ZFT sums it up nicely for them

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  fretslider
December 14, 2021 3:04 am

It does 😀
But their sight of ZFT is given f.e. by nuclear power.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

