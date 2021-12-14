Drought extreme weather flooding Weather

California’s Wild Weather, Wet or Dry, is Nothing New

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
12 Comments

These mega-droughts and mega-floods all occurred well before ‘climate change’ was blamed for every weather event

Previously published in The California Globe, December 13, 2021 12:44 pm

For those wondering about the recent heavy rains in the west, going from drought to deluge in a few short months, here’s some data and history to illustrate that it is nothing new, and it has nothing to do with the claims of a “climate change” influence.

Before the industrial revolution, electricity, eight lane highways, and gas-guzzling SUV’s, there was a 43-day rainstorm that began in December 1861 that put central and southern California underwater for up to six months.

The highest rainfall ever in California during recorded history likely occurred in January 1862, during the “Great Flood”. This was an atmospheric river event like we are experiencing now, but lasted several days, dumping 24.63 inches of rain in San Francisco, 66 inches in Los Angeles, leaving downtown Sacramento underwater.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA):

“Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow.”

Infographic: The science behind atmospheric rivers (NOAA)

That’s exactly what is happening now, and exactly what happened in 1861-62.

The photos below are Lithographs of K Street in the city of Sacramento, California during the Great Flood of 1862 The flood affected the Western United States, from Oregon through California, and Idaho through New Mexico. 

Inundation of the State Capitol, city of Sacramento, 1862.
(Photo: The Online Archive of California: California Digital Library.
Copyright © 2009 The Regents of The University of California)

Today, the same Central Valley areas that were submerged in 1861-62 storm are home to many of California’s biggest cities. It is sobering to note that a great flood of similar magnitude can happen again; all we need is a sustained atmospheric river event like that one. It isn’t a matter of if, but when.

In fact, in a publication by the U.S. Geological Survey in 2013, it was noted that, “Geologic evidence shows that truly massive floods, caused by rainfall alone, have occurred in California about every 200 years.”

“Scientists who created a simulated megastorm, called ARkStorm, that was patterned after the 1861 flood but was less severe, found that such a torrent could force more than a million people to evacuate and cause $400 billion in losses if it happened in California today.” 

If we have another weather event like 1862, California would be crippled.

If California had more water storage, some of the flooding could be mitigated, unfortunately, the last major new reservoir built in California was the New Melones Reservoir, on the Stanislaus River in Calaveras County, in 1979. Apparently, we’ve learned nothing from events of the past, be it drought or deluges.

There have been other deluge events, though none as large as 1862. December 20, 1955, had huge amounts of rain in a 24-hours, with Shasta County recording a record 15.34 inches in just one day. On December 23, 1955, the Russian River reached a crest of 49.7 feet in Guerneville, the highest ever recorded there, and a broken levee along the Feather River on Christmas Eve flooded Yuba City, drowning 37 people.

And then there was the Lake Oroville Dam failure in 2017 that was the result of a days long atmospheric river event, which resulted in precipitation totals greater than 150 – 200% above normal for many Northern California locations.  According to a scientific paper published in Geophysical Research Letters about that event:

“In February 2017, a 5-day sequence of atmospheric river storms in California, USA, resulted in extreme inflows to Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir. Damage to the reservoir’s spillway infrastructure necessitated evacuation of 188,000 people; subsequent infrastructure repairs cost $1 billion.”

That was just a 5-day event, imagine what would happen to California if it was 10, 20, or even 40 days long like what happened in 1862. But, anecdotal evidence suggests such events go back a very long time.

The American River Watershed Project noted that Native Americans who’d lived for centuries in the region “knew the Sacramento Valley as an inland sea when the rains came,” and their “storytellers told of water filling the valley from the Coast Range to the Sierra.”

On the flip side of our wet weather, drought, there is evidence of droughts in California lasting as long as 200 years.

Timeline from 800 AD to present showing dry/wet periods in the Western USA. (Photo: Data from E.R. Cook et al published in Earth Science Reviews, chart by Karl Kahler, Bay Area News Group with annotation added by Anthony Watts)

The chart above uses data from the 2007 E.R.Cook et al. study  showing severe droughts lasting as long as 200 years going back to 1200 years ago. Meanwhile, at the far right, the drought we’ve experienced in the 21st century is clearly evident and minuscule by comparison.

Clearly there have been long-lasting severe droughts in the Western USA long before the modern occupation of California. California’s weather patterns are clearly at the whims of what patterns occur in the Pacific Ocean, which can have long-term pattern changes lasting decades. One, called the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), only became known to science in the 1990’s. NOAA says, “…it is often described as a long-lived El Niño-like pattern of Pacific climate variability. Extremes in the PDO pattern are marked by widespread variations in the Pacific Basin and the North American climate.”

These mega-droughts and mega-floods all occurred well before “climate change” started being blamed for every weather event. Imagine the wailing and gnashing of teeth from “woke media” and keyboard warriors if those events occurred today.

The bottom line is this: climate is what you expect, weather is what you get. California should plan for major weather events in the future, be they wet or dry, by improving and hardening our reserves and infrastructure.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Climate believer
December 14, 2021 6:05 am

Good article, this sort of information can’t be repeated enough.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 14, 2021 6:06 am

“If California had more water storage, some of the flooding could be mitigated”

The enviros now hate dams.

“The American River Watershed Project noted that Native Americans who’d lived for centuries in the region “knew the Sacramento Valley as an inland sea when the rains came,”

And the Valley once was a sea- not sure when, any geologist would know that and when.

1
Reply
garboard
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 14, 2021 6:57 am

in 1862 the central valley became a lake 300 miles long 50 miles wide and ten feet deep . yikes !

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 14, 2021 7:39 am

Joseph,

Cape Town which also has Mediterranean climate, illustrates why we have a people/political and not climate problem.

The biggest of 6 dams which has over 53% of the total capacity was built in 1978. Since then only one smaller dam with 14.5% was built in 2007.
However the population has trebled from 1.5 million in 1978 to over 4.7 million.

On a positive note, despite dire predictions about permanent drought in Cape Town early in 2018, they have had four good winters with overflowing dams. The overflow could have filled a few more “new” dams in anticipation of drier winters.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
December 14, 2021 6:06 am

The green blob will oppose any engineering solutions to the flood/drought issue, as they firmly believe that doing anything is morally wrong.

0
Reply
John Tillman
December 14, 2021 6:28 am

Over 4000 killed in CA alone, or one percent of the state’s population then.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Flood_of_1862

Extreme weather with a vengeance.

0
Reply
Ron Long
December 14, 2021 6:47 am

Good of you to put this report together, Anthony. The people who should read it will not, as they have an organized agenda in place and are going all out for the conclusion. In the US we have to wait at least until the 2022 elections, then some sanity will return. I hope everyone who places actual science in high esteem continues their effort.

0
Reply
Doug Huffman
December 14, 2021 7:09 am

We have a ‘family photograph’ of the old ranch house that sat across US-101 from the big runway at Moffet NAS. It was taken shortly after the 1906 EQ and shows the house askew half-off of its foundation in the middle of an axle high puddle, axle high on the buggy also pictured.

0
Reply
Jeff corbin
December 14, 2021 7:13 am

The drought/fires-deluge/floods/mud slides cycle so common to California means California really never had the carrying capacity for 40-60 million people (1933-6 million, today 40 million)…let alone 120 million. At some point the growth in the fast cash real-estate boom for profit and taxes had to reach it’s end. Building developments in hills and valley’s that repeatedly burned over the past several millennia meant someone had to pay. The only workable engineering solution was to remove the trees and put in huge fire brakes with massive green lawns, (not enough water for than) or pavement. No one was willing to pay that price, so now they blame bad fire and rain seasons on climate change. Between the fires and the torrents of run off roaring down the Sierra Nevada Mountains, (and it’s poor policy and planning) it is not surprising California is depopulating. The California boom reached it’s zenith because it’s carrying capacity was greedily pushed into unsafe territory..

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
December 14, 2021 7:15 am

Mickey Mann claims Brandon’s Build Back Broke will prevent bad tornadoes:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/hockey-stick-climate-fraud-michael-mann-says-joe-bidens-build-back-broke-bill-will-prevent-tornadoes-getting-worse-video/

0
Reply
Doug S
December 14, 2021 7:38 am

Thanks for this bit of California history Anthony. Really interesting and painful to learn of the disasters that people went through in the past. The thing that puzzles me is how could these extreme weather events occur when the CO2 level in the atmosphere was so low compared to today?

0
Reply
Steve Case
December 14, 2021 7:41 am

California’s Wild Weather, Wet or Dry, is Nothing New
__________________________________________

That applies to just about everything claimed for “Climate Change.” The current claim is that December tornados are unusual, they are not, that this one was the worst, it isn’t, and that “Climate Change” is the cause, no it is not.

Forest fires (now called “Wild Fires’), droughts, floods, hurricanes, sea ice, moulins, warm sea water lapping at the ice caps, coral bleaching, sea level rise, etc. have all happened before or have been happening right along. And the polar bears are still here.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

flooding

November 1951–Catastrophic Floods Hit France & Italy

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

CBC Understands the Difference Between Weather and Climate, Other Canadian News Outlets Don’t

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

Alaska Suffering Through Some Intense Cold And There Is No Relief Coming Anytime Soon

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
flooding

Were the Sumas Floods Caused by Global Warming? The Evidence Says No.

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Drought extreme weather flooding Weather

California’s Wild Weather, Wet or Dry, is Nothing New

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany’s New Government Plans To Use 10% Of Country’s Land Area For Wind Turbines

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Hydropower

Norway’s Power Surplus Disappearing Rapidly

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion Russia United Nations

Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Climate Resolution

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: