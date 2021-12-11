Pielke Jr. on John Cook’s Ministry of Truthotron

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on December 10, 2021.

This is funny

I am looking at the silly paper on an AI tool for spotting “denialists”

The training material codes Phil Jones Climategate email stating that he will keep certain papers out of the IPCC as climate denial category 5.2🤣

I'm starting to think this must be a Sokal!!





Laugh or cry?

New AI tool for climate misinformation



“Ultimately, our goal is the Holy Grail of fact-checking, which is being able to detect and debunk misinformation in real time. Ideally, I would have social media platforms using it to detect misinformation in real time.” pic.twitter.com/0DbpQ2DhWS — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) December 9, 2021

Another fun one

An accurate representation of my peer-reviewed research with @JessicaWeinkle @maue is climate denial category 1.7

More fun ‘n games with the Skeptical Science guys

My mere existence as described in the statement below from their training dataset is labeled as climate denial category 1.7 😎

My polite responses to Joe Romm earn a climate denial category 5.2 rating 😎

How did my widely-cited peer-reviewed work & I specifically became coded as "climate denial" in this algorithm?

Simple

Algorithm training was done by people pursuing a decade+ vendetta against me

They are automating character assassination & calling it "science"

Awesome!

More seriously

Let's say a Facebook or Twitter decides to run with the new AI climate denial detector

That means that anyone mentioning this peer-reviewed, widely-cited & accurate paper would be labeled a "denialist"

That's … crazy, right?

It also means that anyone mentioning me and the fact I am a professor at the University of Colorado and details of my accomplishments would be labeled by the algorithm as a "climate denialist"

I know the Skeptical Science guys intensely hate me, but this is . . . something

In the test of the climate denial algorithm it flagged a mention of this peer-reviewed paper (2005, 412 citations) as "climate denial"

Pielke Jr, R. A., Landsea, C., Mayfield, M., Layer, J., & Pasch, R. (2005). Hurricanes and global warming. BAMS, 86(11), 1571-1576.

On one level the climate denial algorithm is a huge success

These guys have spent a decade+ trying to demonize (falsely) me & my research as a "denier"

They have successfully automated that effort & in the process revealed to everyone exactly what they are up to 👀

More for this thread . . .

Other unambiguously true statements flagged as "climate denial" by the nice algorithm developed by the good folks doing this "study"

If we didn't know it already, I've got one of these🎯 on my back 🤓

Don't worry good science wins in the end😎







