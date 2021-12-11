Climate Propaganda

Pielke Jr. on John Cook’s Ministry of Truthotron

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
27 Comments

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on December 10, 2021.

This is funny
I am looking at the silly paper on an AI tool for spotting “denialists”

The training material codes Phil Jones Climategate email stating that he will keep certain papers out of the IPCC as climate denial category 5.2🤣

I'm starting to think this must be a Sokal!!

Another fun one
An accurate representation of my peer-reviewed research with @JessicaWeinkle @maue is climate denial category 1.7

More fun ‘n games with the Skeptical Science guys
My mere existence as described in the statement below from their training dataset is labeled as climate denial category 1.7 😎

My polite responses to Joe Romm earn a climate denial category 5.2 rating 😎

How did my widely-cited peer-reviewed work & I specifically became coded as "climate denial" in this algorithm?

Simple
Algorithm training was done by people pursuing a decade+ vendetta against me

They are automating character assassination & calling it "science"

Awesome!

More seriously
Let's say a Facebook or Twitter decides to run with the new AI climate denial detector

That means that anyone mentioning this peer-reviewed, widely-cited & accurate paper would be labeled a "denialist"
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/25/13/jcli-d-11-00719.1.xml

That's … crazy, right?

It also means that anyone mentioning me and the fact I am a professor at the University of Colorado and details of my accomplishments would be labeled by the algorithm as a "climate denialist"

I know the Skeptical Science guys intensely hate me, but this is . . . something

In the test of the climate denial algorithm it flagged a mention of this peer-reviewed paper (2005, 412 citations) as "climate denial"

Pielke Jr, R. A., Landsea, C., Mayfield, M., Layer, J., & Pasch, R. (2005). Hurricanes and global warming. BAMS, 86(11), 1571-1576.

On one level the climate denial algorithm is a huge success

These guys have spent a decade+ trying to demonize (falsely) me & my research as a "denier"

They have successfully automated that effort & in the process revealed to everyone exactly what they are up to 👀

More for this thread . . .

Other unambiguously true statements flagged as "climate denial" by the nice algorithm developed by the good folks doing this "study"

If we didn't know it already, I've got one of these🎯 on my back 🤓

Don't worry good science wins in the end😎

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on December 10, 2021.

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
27 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dave Stephens
December 11, 2021 6:13 am

Haters gotta hate.

Lazy haters use a bot.

12
Reply
Tom Halla
December 11, 2021 6:14 am

Algorithms, in this case more of an Al Goreism, are just the automated opinions of the programmers.
What a pity that the courts almost always deny “scientific” opinions can be libel, which this clearly is.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 11, 2021 6:52 am

They cast Pielke as a “denier” and this causes him harm. Quantifying that harm would be a little difficult and the magnitude would probably not be very great, not large enough to catch the attention of an attorney that would work on contingency. So, taking any legal action would involve expense without a sufficient return even if the courts could be trusted.

At the University of Colorado, the administration hates him and so do many of his environmental “scientist” peers. Despite their squeals of inclusion, supporting diversity and promoting a welcoming community, the administration in reality wants everyone to fall into a single line. They want Pielke gone and they would nitpick him to death to get rid of him.

Pielke is like a pebble in a shoe, a thorn in their side. He is mostly objective and he slows down the alarmists, which is good. He’s worthy of the support of realists, though what the best way to do so is a good question.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
3
Reply
Kevin kilty
December 11, 2021 6:23 am

Stuff like this really puts the “artificial” in AI, doesn’t it? It is a shame we currently spend so much money, resources, and time trying to undo 400 years of human progress. Who actually benefits?

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Kevin kilty
December 11, 2021 7:02 am

https://twitter.com/logan_ratick/status/1417259541243351045

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
December 11, 2021 6:32 am

Just switch it off

Windmills may help

0
Reply
Joe
December 11, 2021 6:34 am

1984

1
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
December 11, 2021 6:47 am

Cook is a weapons grade twat.

1
Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
December 11, 2021 7:36 am

Do not insult twats,
much pleasure is derived from the vertical smile.

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 11, 2021 7:02 am

AI (ay-eye) reads the same Al (Ay-el) as in Bundy. So, from now on, whenever I see the abreviation AI I’ll think of Al Bundy. Sorry Mr Bundy.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
December 11, 2021 8:17 am

“Ay-el”! Good one, Bob. That’s just the way Al’s wife pronounced his name in times of family stress.

Great show. It touched on a lot of sensitive subjects during its run. By today’s standards, it’s pretty tame. But it’s funny. I love the theme song.

0
Reply
Doug S
December 11, 2021 7:11 am

This is amazing to watch. Climate Change alarmism is clearly a religion/religious quest reminiscent of the religious crusades hundreds of years ago. Can you imagine the eternal humiliation these religious zealots have brought upon their family names and reputations. An entire group of people who fell under the spell of a cult-like religious movement circa 2020 AD.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Doug S
December 11, 2021 7:34 am

an inquisition

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Joseph Zorzin
1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Doug S
December 11, 2021 8:21 am

Climate Change Alarmism is a cult.

One of these days the cult members are going to realize they have been fooled, and their worldview does not represent reality. I wonder how they will react then?

0
Reply
David Wojick
December 11, 2021 7:14 am

The interesting thing is that to the extent this machine works it then becomes a potentially useful search engine for us skeptics. It would be great to be able to find the latest skeptical writing on a specific issue.

1
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  David Wojick
December 11, 2021 7:19 am

Here is Cook et al’s crude issue tree, which does touch on most of of the issues:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-01714-4/figures/1
They may be helping skepticism! They call it misinformation but I call it sound skeptical argument. (And I am a logician.)

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  David Wojick
December 11, 2021 7:57 am

Good insight!

When fighting the communists, it’s good to know their tactics and the moves they are likely to make. It’s kind of like Lenin, or whoever, that said they would hang the capitalists with their own rope.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
December 11, 2021 7:31 am

Why is it remarkable, that after lying about “climate change” for 30 years, they would automate the lying? Big Tech and Big Media have been nothing but all lies all the time for years. And not just “climate change”, look at Covid: two years of lies, two years of doing the wrong thing, and we are at the same rate of hospitalization as last year. They must lie because they are all fools and incompetents with too much power.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
December 11, 2021 7:59 am

No, not two years, two weeks.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 11, 2021 7:31 am

wow, automatic cancelation!

1
Reply
2hotel9
December 11, 2021 7:35 am

Until these leftarded liars are severely physically and financially punished they will continue to spew lies, just as Faux Joe Xiden did on the Tonight Show.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  2hotel9
December 11, 2021 8:01 am

In the meantime, Michael Mann deserves to receive the Jussie Smollet award for truth in science.

0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
December 11, 2021 7:35 am

“Don’t worry good science wins in the end:-)”

Excessive optimism. The more heavily armed, well trained, and well supplied when in the end.

2
Reply
fretslider
December 11, 2021 7:47 am

You may well be entirely correct but if it runs counter to the narrative… you aren’t.

That’s where “fact checked” opinions come in…

0
Reply
Mr.
December 11, 2021 7:52 am

All I can figure out of this situation is that Cook went to see Lewandowski to treat his psychoses, but then they both succumbed to the imaginary nemesis of “climate denial”, so now this condition dictates their every thought & behavior.

Cook is like the Robin Williams character in “The Fisher King” where he imagines a fire-breathing knight on horseback bearing down on him with murderous intent.
The knight for Cook is a “climate denier”.

Sad.

0
Reply
bonbon
December 11, 2021 7:58 am

I’ll bet BitCoin that this AI truthotron will say the Answer to the Ultimate Question is NOT 42 !
Anyone who says it is 42 is an Ultimate Question DENIER!.

0
Reply
Rudi
December 11, 2021 7:59 am

Now I am 100% convinced that it is a religion and that it is dangerous.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda Education Opinion

Claim: Climate Fanatic Teacher Refused Kids Aircon

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion

BBC: Blackouts in Venezuela Prove Fossil Fuel is No More Reliable than Renewables

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Coal

Bloomberg: Coal Divesters Sweetening the Deal with New Long Term Permits

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda

China Well Ahead of the USA and Australia in a German Climate Policy League Table

1 month ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Propaganda

Pielke Jr. on John Cook’s Ministry of Truthotron

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications

Researcher: More Inexpert Climate Change Reporting Required

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Ridiculae

Mouse Squeaks at Lion

10 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Polar Bears

Promoters of Polar Bear Catastrophe in Hudson Bay Gloss Over Recent Good Ice Conditions

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: