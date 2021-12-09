Coal

Japan Building 22 New Coal Power Plants

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The BBC – where “news from Japan” means talking to a 70 year old eco-activist!

It’s a glorious autumn afternoon and I’m standing on a hillside looking out over Tokyo Bay. Beside me is Takao Saiki, a usually mild-mannered gentleman in his 70s.

But today Saiki-San is angry.

“It’s a total joke,” he says, in perfect English. “Just ridiculous!”

The cause of his distress is a giant construction site blocking our view across the bay – a 1.3-gigawatt coal-fired power station in the making.

“I don’t understand why we still have to burn coal to generate electricity,” says Saiki-San’s friend, Rikuro Suzuki. “This plant alone will emit more than seven million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year!”

Suzuki-San’s point is a good one. Shouldn’t Japan be cutting its coal consumption, not increasing it, at a time of great concern about coal’s impact on the climate?

So why the coal? The answer is the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

In 2010 about one third of Japan’s electricity came from nuclear power, and there were plans to build a lot more. But then the 2011 disaster hit, and all Japan’s nuclear power plants were shut down. Ten years later most remain closed – and there is a lot of resistance to restarting them.

In their place Japan’s gas-fired power stations have been doing a lot of overtime. But, as Britain has found out recently, natural gas is expensive.

So, the Japanese government decided to build 22 new coal-fired power stations, to run on cheap coal imported from Australia. Economically it made sense. Environmentally, not so much. Japan is now under intense pressure to stop using coal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-59525480

The BBC is still spitting its dummy out over Japan’s intention to carry on building 22 new coal power stations in the next five years, with combined carbon dioxide emissions of 74 million tonnes, about a quarter of Britain’s total emissions.

There is talk of eventually producing blue hydrogen from coal, and converting the plants to burn that instead. However that really is pie in the sky, as it would need carbon capture in the hydrogen process. If you have that, you might just as well use it in the coal plants themselves and carry on burning coal.

The reality is that CCS can only capture a proportion of the carbon dioxide. Meanwhile blue hydrogen will always be horribly expensive.

Of course, the BBC’s preferred solution is renewables:

“Japanese companies need cheap electricity to be competitive and they need clean electricity to be internationally acceptable. That means they need renewable electricity. Delaying this development will harm the Japanese economy.”

However, there might be one slight snag with that!

  BP Energy Review

It might not have occurred to the BBC, but Japan cannot simply import electricity when wind and solar are not working flat out. It has no interconnectors, and I doubt very much whether it would want to be totally reliant on Russia or China for its power.

With the shutdown of nuclear power, Japan has little alternative to using fossil fuels, regardless of what the BBC and Saiki-San might think.

John Tillman
December 9, 2021 6:12 am

The hydrogen scheme is just a fig leaf.

Traditional nuclear power is a problem in such an earthquake-prone country, but newer plant designs would work. Still, the Japanese public understandably remains nuke-shy.

Oz thermal coal is high-grade bituminous, with high BTU and low sulfur content. It also produces coke-quality anthracite, hard black coal, while much Chinese coal is soft brown lignite, with barely more heat content than peat. Besides which, its mines recently flooded.

Earthquake-prone Chile currently has no nuclear power plants, but could use them, since the alternative is importing expensive gas and oil from Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. Environmentalists have also stymied further hydrodam projects. Energy costs are high here.

Doug D
December 9, 2021 6:17 am

Maybe I’m the idiot here, but when did WUWT start pring articles like this that just assume without comment that producing millions of tons of CO2 was a bad thing? If it has any climate effect, now that the absorption abilities of carbon are nearly full, it will help to forestall the next glaciation. For that I am great full.
We are critically short of CO2 in the atmosphere . A halving would be a disaster killing most plant life and, incidentally, us as well. If this having ,associated with glaciation of the past can be adapted to we would have to greatly increase our foot print. 800 ppm should be a common human goal , but perhaps we will destroy the race through ignorance not carbon

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Doug D
December 9, 2021 6:50 am

I believe that most of the regular readers here agree with you that CO2 is not a threat to the earth or mankind. But that is fight we have not yet won; the alarmists in the mainstream media have convinced a large percentage of the population that ordinary weather is clear evidence of dangerous climate change. We may eventually change that, but for the time being one place we can clearly make headway is the high cost of the green agenda and the futility of relying solely on renewables. That is why you see this and similar articles.

fretslider
December 9, 2021 6:18 am

More WUWT denialism?

“Japan Building 22 New Coal Power Plants”

From our own [Guardian] correspondent:

“griff
 December 4, 2021 12:43 am

but not coal… Japan has halted new coal power plants… “

Japan Is Backing Oil and Gas Even After COP26 Climate Talks

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/03/japan-is-backing-oil-and-gas-even-after-cop26-climate-talks/

Or more griff denialism?

The BBC is still spitting its dummy out over Japan’s intention to carry on building 22 new coal power stations in the next five years”

Tom Halla
December 9, 2021 6:19 am

What went wrong at Fukushima is readily correctable, and the actual outcome of a near worst case scenario were minor.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 9, 2021 6:42 am

yuh, don’t build them next to the ocean

John Tillman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 9, 2021 6:52 am

Cooling water is needed.

Anti-griff
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 9, 2021 7:05 am

The back up generators could have been located about 1/2 mile away on higher ground….the cooling pumps would have kept the temp down – no melt down – no H2 to explode. All the nuclear accidents could have been prevented – man made errors. MSRs should be the new tech…almost man error proof.

ripshin
Editor
Reply to  Anti-griff
December 9, 2021 7:17 am

I thought I remembered that it wasn’t that the generators were placed in a bad location, but rather, the diesel tanks that ran the generators were swept away.

rip

2hotel9
December 9, 2021 6:26 am

Once again irrefutable proof the leaders of Japan are vastly more intelligent than all the Democrats and Republicans in America combined.

And John? You are correct, people of Japan overcame their natural reluctance to nuclear power only to be betrayed by poorly sited and designed nuclear plant with the Fukushima disaster. Were not the French heavily involved in that debacle?

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  2hotel9
December 9, 2021 6:44 am

who designed the sea wall that failed? they didn’t consider tsunamis?

John Tillman
Reply to  2hotel9
December 9, 2021 6:56 am

I don’t know about France, but GE was involved in the Daiichi plant.

France did however unwisely decide to reduce its reliance on nuclear power after the accident.

ripshin
Editor
Reply to  John Tillman
December 9, 2021 7:21 am

John,

I think you mean Germany. France is building new nuclear.

rip

ripshin
Editor
Reply to  2hotel9
December 9, 2021 7:19 am

That was a GE boiling water reactor. Not a French reactor, which are based on Westinghouse pressurized water reactors. And the siting of the reactor was not an issue. It came down, simply, to a loss of emergency power. See above.

rip

Joseph Zorzin
December 9, 2021 6:46 am

Japan likes woody biomass too- https://www.sumitomocorp.com/en/jp/business/case/group/cc-30482

cirby
December 9, 2021 6:53 am

People should be building new coal plants – you can only upgrade and renovate the old plants to a certain point before it’s just cheaper to rip out the old hardware and put in new machinery.

Leo Smith
December 9, 2021 7:37 am

Fukushima was not a disaster, except in the minds of the eco lobby.

There is a film called ‘the railway man’ in which an ex POW goes back to see the guard who brutalized him.

He apologizes as only Japanese can, “I am so sorry, they lied to us, only you told us the truth”.

Japan has a stark choice – coal or nuclear.

Are they more afraid of energy poverty, CO2 or of a tiny bit of radiation?

