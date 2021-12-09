Bad science journalism

BOMBSHELL: In court filing, Facebook admits ‘fact checks’ are nothing more than opinion

55 mins ago
Anthony Watts
16 Comments

Facebook has admitted in a court of law that such fact checks are not factual at all, but merely opinions.

People send me stuff.

As we have previously reported, journalist John Stossel is suing Facebook after Facebook’s ‘fact checkers’ labeled climate change information that Stossel posted as “false and misleading”. In the middle of all this is the nefarious website “Climate Feedback” which has a bunch of climate zealots that write up what they claim are “fact checks” for articles, videos, and news stories they disagree with.

Facebook just blew the “fact check” claim right out of the water in court.

In its response to Stossel’s defamation claim, Facebook responds on Page 2, Line 8 in the court document (download it below) that Facebook cannot be sued for defamation (which is making a false and harmful assertion) because its ‘fact checks’ are mere statements of opinion rather than factual assertions.

Opinions are not subject to defamation claims, while false assertions of fact can be subject to defamation. The quote in Facebook’s complaint is,


“The labels themselves are neither false nor defamatory; to the contrary, they constitute protected opinion.”

So, in a court of law and under oath, Facebook admits that its ‘fact checks’ are not really ‘fact’ checks at all, but merely ‘opinion assertions.’

This strikes me as public relations disaster, and possibly a looming legal disaster for Facebook, PolitiFact, Climate Feedback and other left-leaning entities that engage in biased “fact checking.”

Such “fact checks” are now shown to be simply an agenda to supress free speech and the open discussion of science by disguising liberal media activism as something supposedly factual, noble, neutral, trustworthy, and based on science.

It is none of those.

Here is the court filing:



Facebook-admits-its-fact-check-is-opinion-page-2Download
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Andrew Wilkins
December 9, 2021 9:32 am

Whoops…..

Shoki Kaneda
December 9, 2021 9:34 am

As if sentient beings did not already know they are full of it.

Steve Reddish
December 9, 2021 9:36 am

Will FB now emit “Opinion Check(s)”?

markl
December 9, 2021 9:38 am

“News” today is mostly opinion. “Facts” are questionable. “Science” is consensus. Does “free speech” only count when opinions agree? So is it against the law to censure someone’s opinion? Face it, the media controls facts and opinions today and whoever controls the media controls facts and opinions.

gringojay
Reply to  markl
December 9, 2021 9:56 am

Say media,

26FE971A-05DE-4F81-9ACD-E7B37FB7473E.jpeg
Tom Halla
December 9, 2021 9:38 am

That is basically the Rachel Maddox defense, that she has so little credibility no one could imagine she was actually making a statement of fact.

Derg
December 9, 2021 9:40 am

People need to get off these platforms. They are breeding grounds for the Simons of the world.

DiggerUK
December 9, 2021 9:42 am

Damage limitation is the name of this game…… headlines will be along the lines of “Court dismisses claims against very honest and trustable Facebook”

Then everything just goes away.

Good ‘ere, innit…_

Paul Johnson
December 9, 2021 9:43 am

If Meta (Facebook) asserts that the “fact checks” are indeed “protected opinion”, do they not constitute commercial fraud by being labeled as “fact checks” and not “opinion”?

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Paul Johnson
PaulH
Reply to  Paul Johnson
December 9, 2021 10:05 am

Protected opinion? Does Facebook provide safe-spaces for their opinions?

Ian Magness
December 9, 2021 9:45 am

On the subject of so-called “fact checks”, WUWT readers may be interested to see the letter below from the BBC to a climate sceptic (very well informed geoscientist for the record) in response to his detailed and technically correct complaint about the hopelessly biased “reality check” on what sceptics were writing about COP26 and related “climate science”.
All the major UK media companies now compile “fact checks” that are, of course, nothing of the sort.
To sum up this letter, the BBC is simply saying “we don’t intend to take any notice of your complaint as we know so much better, you silly denier”.

Dear xxx,
Thank you for contacting the BBC and for reading the BBC News website.
We understand you had concerns about the article “COP26: The truth behind the new climate change denial” (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59251912).
This article was compiled by our reality check team and looked at online viral claims about climate change, and what the evidence said about those claims.
The claims were made on various platforms across the world, and our team looked at some of the ones that gained the most traction.
That said, your points are noted.
Please be assured that your concerns were sent to senior staff at the BBC News Website via our daily report.
Thank you for contacting us.

Kind regards,
Ciaran Hanna

BBC Complaints Team 
http://www.bbc.co.uk/complaints

mwhite
December 9, 2021 9:54 am

Is this the same for Twitter and Youtube???????

Rud Istvan
December 9, 2021 9:58 am

META has a legal problem, since their asserted opinions were in fact labeled ‘fact checks’, which they probably published on Facebook as such. Stossel wins despite NYT v Sullivan (public figure) because a ‘fact check’ which they ‘knew or should have known’ was false shows actual malice. Especially when repeated multiple times on different ‘fact checks’, so the ‘oopsy’ defense is also taken out of play.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 9, 2021 10:05 am

Spot on Rud.

Ben Vorlich
December 9, 2021 10:01 am

BBC Fact Checking is equally just opinion, a pity they haven’t defamed anyone. Or have they..

pochas94
December 9, 2021 10:05 am

Wow. So Facebook “facts” are uninformed opinions of liberals? Whoda thunk it!

