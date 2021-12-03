COP conferences Oil and Gas

Japan Is Backing Oil and Gas Even After COP26 Climate Talks

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

DECEMBER 3, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Another wheel falls off the COP26 Bandwagon!

It’s been less than a month since world leaders pledged to combat climate change at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, yet Japan is already showing signs of putting the brakes on divestment from fossil fuels.

Government officials have been quietly urging trading houses, refiners and utilities to slow down their move away from fossil fuels, and even encouraging new investments in oil-and-gas projects, according to people within the Japanese government and industry, who requested anonymity as the talks are private.

The officials are concerned about the long-term supply of traditional fuels as the world doubles down on renewable energy, the people said. The import-dependent nation wants to avoid a potential shortage of fuel this winter, as well as during future cold spells, after a deficit last year sparked fears of nationwide blackouts.

Japan joined almost 200 countries last month in a pledge to step up the fight against climate change, including phasing down coal power and tackling emissions. However, the moves by the officials show the struggle to turn those pledges into reality, especially for countries like Japan which relies on imports for nearly 90% of its energy needs, with prices spiking partly because of the world’s shift away from fossil fuel investments.

The nation has been slow to make any concrete commitments to phase out coal in the near term, and has often been criticized for its funding of overseas power plants that use the dirtiest burning fossil fuel. The government has also avoided joining efforts by developed nations to reduce consumption of natural gas.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry declined to comment directly on whether it is encouraging industries to boost investment in upstream energy supply, and instead pointed to a strategic energy plan approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet on October 22. That plan says “no compromise is acceptable to ensure energy security, and it is the obligation of a nation to continue securing necessary resources.”

That latest strategy calls for the share of oil and natural gas produced either domestically or under the control of Japanese enterprises overseas to increase from 34.7% in fiscal year 2019 to more than 60% in 2040. Japanese officials plan to convey to other nations the importance attached to continued investments in upstream supply, the people added. 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-01/japan-quietly-endorses-fossil-fuel-investments-weeks-after-cop

Geoff Sherrington
December 3, 2021 6:11 pm

Japan has long been thought to have a high % of educated, rational thinkers and philosophers. Seems they have not gone away. As a bonus, present Japan is a glorious country to visit and appreciate. Geoff S

Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
December 3, 2021 8:45 pm

Japan and S Korea are partners on the Timor Sea gasfield bringing them a steady stream of LNG tankers to fuel their nations. Darwin Australia has shed loads of growth in the LNG market once the moron Greens are defeated.

Reply
Tom Halla
December 3, 2021 6:16 pm

There are a fair number of counties only offering lip service to COP26.

Reply
Dennis
December 3, 2021 6:35 pm

Australia has huge shale oil deposits in New South Wales and Queensland and many other gas/oil fields that cannot be accessed. UN registered National Parks contain many deposits locked away.

Research Coober Pedy South Australia gas fields.

Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Dennis
December 3, 2021 8:28 pm

The Austrlian shelf parts of the Timor and Arafura Seas also have lots of undiscovered gas fields.

Reply
Chris Hanley
December 3, 2021 6:56 pm

Dirty Mix Japan depends on fossil fuels as it struggles to boost clean energy.

If you shut down your nuclear power industry an increase in fossil fuel sourced energy is inevitable, there is no alternative.
Air quality standards in Japan are ‘moderately unsafe’ according to one authority but for what its worth the World Economic Forum rate Japan as third in ranking for ‘cleanest [air] cities’:
” Japan has been a long-time leader in clean air initiatives dating back to the Kyoto Protocol of 1992, which gave the commitment of countries to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions “.
What have adjectives ‘dirty’ and ‘clean’ got to do with greenhouse gases, what have greenhouse gases got to do with clean air? — Nothing.

Reply
Mr.
December 3, 2021 6:58 pm

It’s not hard to envisage a sort of “Mad Max” future scenario where practical people all around the world mobilize in force to re- institute coal as the most accessible, affordable, reliable source of electrical power.

Maybe 2015 babies in 2040?

Reply
noaaprogrammer
Reply to  Mr.
December 3, 2021 7:44 pm

Yes, they will be known as the FF Generation. (Fossil Fuel Generation.)

0
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Mr.
December 3, 2021 8:30 pm

Australia, maybe. Texas, no.

0
Kalsel3294
December 3, 2021 7:01 pm

Following the terror attacks earlier this millennium, Australian Prime Minister John Howard described terrorism as the greatest threat to our way of life. I strongly disagreed with him, in my opinion the biggest threat then, and increasingly so now, are the politically correct, the woke, and the so called progressive activists and bureaucrats who are out of touch with the realities of life and slowly strangling society with unrealistic demands.
Perhaps one of the more bizarre sagas forced upon the government by such groups was to purchase submarines designed as nuclear powered but retrofitted for diesel power because of their opposition to nuclear, but now having to purchase nuclear powered subs because of the need to phase out fossil fuels.
Giving into those such groups that are living in fantasy land it is impossible to win whatever the decision made across the board.

Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Kalsel3294
December 3, 2021 9:01 pm

it is impossible to win whatever the decision made across the board.

Irrational people with poor educations aren’t likely to make useful decisions on matters beyond their understanding.

Reply
markl
December 3, 2021 7:19 pm

People have had it with the virtue signaling prompted by shaming to join the anti CO2 crowd. Now that most have figured out “Climate Change” is not a passing fancy they are taking a more critical look at what it really represents. Reality always wins.

Reply
Doug D
December 3, 2021 7:34 pm

No country can afford to go green . The technology just is not mature enough to use in anyway but as a side bar to gas and coal. And likely will not be in the next 20 years ..Those that think otherwise are smoking something in their pipes. Utopian dreams do not hold up well to stretches of zero degrees or summers in the hundreds . Those politicians how push this to far will find themself in the private sector in a quick minute .

Reply
Joel O’Bryan
December 3, 2021 8:26 pm

I’m buying a 2022 Chevy Suburban with a big V8 exactly because oil is going to be THE transportation fuel for as long as I live. That’s reality. At least in Texas. Y’all can come here too if you want future for you and your children.

Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
December 3, 2021 8:40 pm

I’ll drink to that !

A95F38CF-112C-45DF-B47D-1AA7B3CEBBF0.jpeg
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  gringojay
December 3, 2021 8:53 pm

I’ve yet to see a Tesla here in central Texas. My other home in Tucson AZ they are seen regularly. Here, regular gas (87 octane) is 2.99/gal or so, here at the moment. even if gas was +$4/gal no one would drive less or give up their pu truck. Texas frackers are holding back a bit to make Brandon squirm and reap the eventual profit.

Reply
