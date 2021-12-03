Rainfall in Madagascar. Figure 1: Schematic summary of recent 24-month rainfall totals averaged over the region of Androy in southern Madagascar, using CHIRPS rainfall data (via USGS EWX Next Generation Viewer). Coloured bars indicate which time of year is associated with different proportions of rainfall; the red and purple bars highlight the two worst rainfall deficits over a 24-month period on record: 1990-92 and the ongoing 2019-21 event. Source World Weather Attribution. Fair Use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Study: Global warming not responsible for Madagascar Famine

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“It’s really important not to automatically assume that every bad thing that is happening is because of climate change, it’s not true.”

Global warming not responsible for Madagascar famine: study

Issued on: 02/12/2021 – 06:34Modified: 02/12/2021 – 06:32

Paris (AFP) – Global warming played only a minimal role in the famine that has hit Madagascar, according to a new study published Thursday which contradicts a UN description of the crisis as a “climate change famine”.

The southern Indian Ocean island off Africa has been hit by its worst drought in four decades.

The UN’s World Food Programme said last month that more than 1.3 million people there were considered to be in a food security crisis or emergency as a result.

In June the WFP said Madagascar is the “first country in the world that is experiencing famine-like conditions as a result of the climate crisis”.

“Our results are not surprising, they are very much in line with previous studies,” of Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute told AFP.

“I was more surprised by the UN branding this as clearly as climate change induced,” she added, saying “extreme events are always a combination of things”.

“It’s really important not to automatically assume that every bad thing that is happening is because of climate change, it’s not true.”

Read more: https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211202-global-warming-not-responsible-for-madagascar-famine-study

A copy of the study is available on World Weather Attribution.

In my opinion, the main reason the people of Madagascar are poor is their government are a bunch of thugs, an opinion backed by the US Department of State Human Rights Report. Climate Change is likely just an excuse to cover a complete failure to provide basic services.

Dave Fair
December 3, 2021 11:09 pm

“According to the WWA report, “poverty, poor infrastructure and dependence on rain-fed agriculture, combined with natural climate variability, are the main factors behind the Madagascar food crisis, with climate change playing no more than a small part.” One of the authors went on to say that any climate change effect is unmeasurable.

Friederike Otto and Robert Vautard are in great danger of cancellation. Any way to track their careers going forward? I am going to bookmark Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute’s website. The Institute could probably look forward to angry mobs attacking it.

The UN and its World Food Program are climate change liars. Along with Xiden, Kerrey & etc. Let’s Go Brandon!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dave Fair
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 4, 2021 12:18 am

It’s really important not to automatically assume that every bad thing that is happening is because of climate change, it’s not true.

But that’s the easiest way to avoid blame, and avoid having to actually do anything about it. In addition, you get to claim all sorts of extra goodies because Climate Change!

