Study: Global warming not responsible for Madagascar Famine

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“It’s really important not to automatically assume that every bad thing that is happening is because of climate change, it’s not true.”

Global warming not responsible for Madagascar famine: study

Issued on: 02/12/2021 – 06:34Modified: 02/12/2021 – 06:32

Paris (AFP) – Global warming played only a minimal role in the famine that has hit Madagascar, according to a new study published Thursday which contradicts a UN description of the crisis as a “climate change famine”.

The southern Indian Ocean island off Africa has been hit by its worst drought in four decades.

The UN’s World Food Programme said last month that more than 1.3 million people there were considered to be in a food security crisis or emergency as a result.

In June the WFP said Madagascar is the “first country in the world that is experiencing famine-like conditions as a result of the climate crisis”.

…

“Our results are not surprising, they are very much in line with previous studies,” of Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute told AFP.

“I was more surprised by the UN branding this as clearly as climate change induced,” she added, saying “extreme events are always a combination of things”.

“It’s really important not to automatically assume that every bad thing that is happening is because of climate change, it’s not true.”

…