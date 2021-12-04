Glaciers measurement

Claim: Air Bubbles Sound Climate Change’s Impact on Glaciers #ASA181

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Melting causes accelerated ice loss at tidewater glaciers, releasing pressurized bubbles

Reports and Proceedings

ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

Tidewater glaciers and air bubbles
IMAGE: AS THE WORLD’S TEMPERATURES RISE, TIDEWATER GLACIERS ARE RECEDING AND MELTING, RELEASING AIR TRAPPED IN THE ICE. SCIENTISTS CAN LISTEN TO THE RELEASE OF THE AIR AND POTENTIALLY USE THE SOUNDS TO HELP THEM GAUGE THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON THE ICE FLOES. view more 
CREDIT: JOHNSON, VISHNU, AND DEANE

SEATTLE, December 3, 2021 — As the world’s temperatures rise, tidewater glaciers are receding and melting, releasing air trapped in the ice. Scientists can listen to the release of the air and potentially use the sounds to help them gauge the impact of climate change on the ice floes.

During the 181st Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, which will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 3, Hayden Johnson, from the University of California, San Diego, will discuss how sound can be used to estimate glacial melting induced by climate change. The talk, “Spatial variation in acoustic field due to submarine melting in glacial bays,” will take place Friday, Dec. 3, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern U.S. at the Hyatt Regency Seattle.

Hari Vishnu, from the National University of Singapore, Grant Deane, from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and their research team investigated glacial ice melting that releases acoustically distinct pressurized underwater bubbles.

Air trapped with ice below the glacier surface becomes a compressed bubble-ice mixture that builds pressure during the long passage to the glacier terminus. The glacier ice holds ancient bubbles of air that can be up to 20 atmospheres of pressure and generate detectable sounds when they are released as the ice melts.

“We observed that the intensity of the sound generated by a melting terminus tends to increase as the water temperature increases,” said Deane. “This makes sense, because we expect the terminus to melt faster in warmer water, releasing bubbles more rapidly into the ocean and generating more sound.”

The team found as the recording array was moved further from the glacier, the variation in the acoustic melting did not follow a uniform trend.

Moreover, the acoustic intensities at different glaciers clustered in different levels. These observations indicate that the geometry of the glacier-ocean interface, the temperature and salt composition of the underwater sound channels, and the presence of floating ice impact the recorded acoustic measurements.

Their experiments will permit the monitoring of climate change’s impact on glaciers.

“Recording the underwater sounds from a melting terminus will open the door to long-term acoustical monitoring of ice loss, and how it is linked to water temperature,” said Deane. “The endgame here is to establish long-term recording stations for underwater sound around glaciers such as those in Greenland and Svalbard, to monitor their stability over time.”

Alexy Scherbakoff
December 4, 2021 2:03 am

They can’t be serious. How about listening to grass grow.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Alexy Scherbakoff
2
Reply
JeffC
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
December 4, 2021 2:11 am

How about listening to brain cells dying?

1
Reply
Eda Rose-Lawson
Reply to  JeffC
December 4, 2021 2:59 am

Sounds like a nice way to justify a nice big grant whilst contributing absolutely nothing to scientific progress.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
December 4, 2021 2:43 am

Already done by The Move

0
Reply
mikee
December 4, 2021 2:10 am

If global warming is an issue, why are Russia, USA, England and others etc., building new bigger and more powerful ice breakers?

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  mikee
December 4, 2021 2:37 am

Arctic Sea ice extent at this point is above average for the whole 20th century. It’s way above 2011-2020 and slightly above 2001-10.

The current decade might be headed back to the 20th century, as predicted by observations of prior sea ice cycles.

Those ice breakers could be busy.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
December 4, 2021 2:22 am

‘As the worlds temperatures rise’….. Stopped there.

2
Reply
Martin Clark
December 4, 2021 2:25 am

The sound of cognitive dissonance when it finally sinks in that its getting cooler.

2
Reply
saveenergy
December 4, 2021 2:27 am

“As the world’s temperatures rise, tidewater glaciers are receding and melting, releasing air trapped in the ice”

So that explains where all the cold wind is coming from.

nothing to do with Hadley Cells, Coriolis Effect or Differential Pressures; its the ice …
… aint sly-ence wunduful !

0
Reply
Pflashgordon
December 4, 2021 2:30 am

Glacier farts. Who knew? How about equipping cattle with portable sound monitors to gauge climate change?

2
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  Pflashgordon
December 4, 2021 2:40 am

Great! I was thinking just the same.

1
Reply
fretslider
December 4, 2021 2:39 am

I’ve never heard – geddit – such a load of bolleaux

Are they frustrated musicians?

Last edited 14 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
December 4, 2021 2:48 am

And so a reason, as if any were needed, for acoustic engineers to board the gravy train. Plenty of funding to go around! What next? Parfumiers for the Planet? I’m sure if they try hard enough they can claim elevated CO2 levels make perfumes smell sour. Or maybe I shouldn’t give them ideas..

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Right-Handed Shark
0
Reply
griff
December 4, 2021 2:55 am

Are all the articles where research supports climate science to be dismissed as ‘claim’, where all the articles on research supporting the skeptic view to be puffed as ‘study’?

They should all be judged on science and headlined the same.

0
Reply
Related Posts

measurement Oceans

Claim: Climate Change is Making One of the World’s Strongest Currents Flow Faster

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Glaciers

Melting Reveals Alpine Structures Buried by Glaciers After WW1

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Glaciers

A Potted History of Glaciers

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Glaciers Paleoclimatology

Why did glacial cycles intensify a million years ago?

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

