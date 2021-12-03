Climate Change Debate

Benny Peiser: “We are Entering a New Phase in the Climate Debate”

From CLINTEL

Benny Peiser, director of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, gave a talk for the Irish Climate Science Forum and CLINTEL. His online presentation was titled: After COP26, with a looming energy crisis, is there a realistic alternative to Net Zero?
The GWPF recently rebranded the name of their campaigning arm to Net Zero Watch. So it was not surprising the focus of his talk was the obsession current western leaders, like Biden and Johnson have with Net Zero.

The reason of this obsession is the 1.5 target that was now the main focus of the COP26 conference in Glasgow. Remember, in 2015 in Paris countries agreed they would try to stay below 2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial and preferably even below 1.5 degrees. The IPCC then published a special report in 2018 about this 1.5 C threshold. In this report they calculated the remaining carbon budget to stay below 1.5 and 2 degrees. Since then these carbon budgets play a key role in international climate negotiations. You get messages like “we have only 12 years to save the planet”.

In practice staying below 1.5 C means Net Zero for the whole world in 2050. Peiser showed with graphs from the recent past and projections from the EIA that such ambitious goals are totally unrealistic.

At the top what is needed (according to models) to stay below certain targets. Under projections by the EIA. From the presentation by Benny Peiser.

The US Energy Information Administration projects that the energy production from renewables will increase in the coming decades but so will the contributions from coal, oil and gas. Peiser called a quick change to Net Zero totally unrealistic and an “utopian change”. He reminded us though that groups like Exctinction Rebellion really seem to believe that we will go exctinct if we cross the magic 1.5 C barrier. He showed a google search term for “climate emergency” indicating the term came up pretty quickly in 2019 when governments around the world were announcing this “climate emergency”. We live in an era of climate hysteria.

Boris Johnson and Biden wanted countries to acceleratie the phase-out of coal altogether. However during the conference they had to water down the formulation until at the end a meaningless promise by countries like India and China remained. Peiser showed the different formulations.

Literally minutes before closing the conference China forced the western countries to water it down to the “phase down” of coal power (whatever that means) and even make it conditional to “targeted support” which means in practice that India is asking for one trillion dollar if the west really wants India to quit coal any time soon. So as the skeptics predicted the conference ended in a huge deception. Targets are not binding and remain conditional on a huge wealth transfer.

Issue Attention Cycle

Peiser called this 1972 figure about the issue attention cycle the key graph of his presentation. According to him we are just entering – at least in the UK – phase 3 of this cycle in which people start to realise the cost of the policies. In phase 1 scientists try to get the issue on the agenda. This was the fifties to the eighties. Since the start of the IPCC we are in phase two in which there is “alarmed discovery and euphoric enthusiasm”. The media is helping a lot to hype the issue. Peiser told that in this phase public discussion is all about the science (is it really CO2? Is it really bad?) leading to the science is settled and we have to do something. On the policy side people were told climate policies will improve the climate and the environment and at the same time it will benefit the economy (green jobs).

However now mitigation policies are implemented people are starting to feel it in their pocket. And this hurts. In England this winter, especially when it will be a cold one, lots of people will literally sit in the dark and cold in their houses, unable to pay the bills. People begin to realise climate policies make them poorer and colder. Peiser sees a new movement coming up, including tenths of MP’s who want to scrutinize the costs of going to Net Zero. Peiser also noticed that he is approached much more by the media than a few years ago. The media is picking it up, they have to.

How long the third phase of the issue attention cycle will last is impossible to predict. It could definitely take ten years at least. So skeptics who hope for a sudden change in the atmosphere surrounding climate change will need to be patient.

Peiser’s focus with Net Zero Watch and the GWPF will remain the same for the coming years. “Show that there is really no climate crisis and there is ample time for a slow decarbonisation, first towards gas and later towards nuclear in combination with adaptation.” They recently published a paper documenting this more realistic climate approach.

Peiser has become wellknown for his CCnet newsletter which he made since 1997. Their current newsletter (several times a week) is still a must follow if you want to keep up to date with the news about climate change and climate policy. Please subscribe here.

Tom Halla
December 3, 2021 2:05 pm

The green blob is opposed to industrial society, so inducing a crash is not something they would try to avoid.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 3, 2021 2:11 pm

At some point in this insanity, cooler heads should be waking up to just what a terrible idea Net-Zero is. The whole notion is meaningless to most, it just sort of sounds good to the easily-fooled, like they are part of a solution. But a solution to what, exactly? There really is no problem!

Stephen Wilde
December 3, 2021 2:07 pm

All very well but the fact is that after two less active solar cycles, increasing La Niña events, a record cold Antarctic, increasing Arctic ice and a lengthening ‘pause’ in warming the evidence is accumulating to support my hypotheses of more than a decade ago.
Whilst the consensus is increasingly diverging from reality that same reality is fast converging on my hypotheses.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
December 3, 2021 2:08 pm

Maybe the wall is crumbling as it looks like Japan has opted out of New-Zero madness. A few more drop-outs and we can get back to normal.

AndyHce
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
December 3, 2021 2:29 pm

No back to “normal” unless the current governments of most western societies are replace with people not crazy with CO2 fever and with the ability to somehow resists the huge financial powers pushing it.

Andy Espersen
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
December 3, 2021 2:29 pm

Not just “maybe” is the wall crumbling. Immediately following COP26 Japan has now quietly changed her mind. The whole inane craziness will crumble much sooner than we think (I hope!!). And any government that has legislated for NetZero will ignominiously have to backtrack and change legislation.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 3, 2021 2:09 pm

We are Entering a New Phase in the Climate Debate

There’s been a debate? I thought it was settled before there could be any debate?

Edward Hanley
December 3, 2021 2:14 pm

Correct me if I’m wrong, but this sounds like, “We can capitulate to your irrational demands, but more slowly than you want us to.” The more weakness rational people show, the harder the left pushes, e.g. 2° limit reduced to 1.5° limit. This battle is not about saving the planet, much less saving the freedom and rights of the people on the planet. It is about control of the lives of the people on the planet. The ones that are left after the fossil fuel that sustains them is eliminated. Please prove me wrong. I desperately want to be. . .

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Edward Hanley
December 3, 2021 2:27 pm

2C goal (Schellnhuber at PIK) went to 1.5C after the energy budget ECS studies showed it was observationally about 1.7C, so 2C was impossible.

Rud Istvan
December 3, 2021 2:22 pm

I have a simpler analysis. The ‘new phase’ results from just two basics.

  1. The ever growing string of now failed past predictions. 2000: children won’t know snow—wrong. Sea level rise accelerating—wrong. Arctic summer ice free by 2014 or 2016–wrong. Polar bears endangered—wrong.
  2. Ever increasing renewable penetration exposes its fatal weaknesses. Costs have not come down; subsidies still everywhere. Straining backup capacity. Grid instability from lack of grid momentum. Texas Feb 2021 was just a wakeup call. Much worse WILL happen, probably in the EU and probably in winter. Deaths NOT from climate change, but rather from fear of it.

It is harder and harder to keep up the faux climate alarm against such an ever growing fact background. The shriller the alarm, the less credible it becomes. And the warmunists dialed up to 11 when max was 10.

Tom Abbott
December 3, 2021 2:26 pm

Net Zero is a Pipe Dream.

Thank Goodness, CO2 is a benign gas and doesn’t need to be regulated because these people will never get it regulated to Net Zero or anywhere near that.

The meme is losing. That’s why you see headlines that talk about “struggling to sell climate change”. They *are* struggling, and the only reason for that is people are just not buying it as a serious problem.

Geoff Sherrington
December 3, 2021 2:31 pm

The issue attention cycle and other public relations approaches do not work accurately in the absence of all relevant factors.
Nearly missing at the moment is the substantial doubt that “the science” is correct, or even relevant. This is related to the observation that most of the climate disaster predictions made to date have failed.
We must not forget that a fundamental cornerstone, that temperature and CO2 in air are related and dominantly important to the story, has not yet been shown as a correct assumption. The critical feature, climate sensitivity, remains without an agreed value.
It remains plausible that the sensitivity is zero and hence that the main story is a fabrication.
The story relies heavily on models of climate which have extremely large uncertainties, so large that no future prediction of main outcomes, like temperature change, are valid. This is shown by traditional error and uncertainty analysis.
Do not attempt to apply the trendy “cancel culture” move to the science factor
If the science does not work, the story does not work.
Keep science as the main focus.
Geoff S

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
December 3, 2021 2:49 pm

The sensitivity has to be zero as regards radiative material in an atmosphere otherwise atmospheres could not be retained.
Any increase in surface temperatures to a level higher than that required to support the weight of the atmosphere against gravity will place the topmost layer above the point of balance so that it will be lost to space.
Once lost to space the total weight of the atmosphere drops so it expands further and again the topmost layer is lost to space.
The process continues incrementally until there is no atmosphere.
Since that never happens at any quantity of radiative material the equilibrium sensitivity to radiative gases or aerosols must always be zero.

Rafe Champion
December 3, 2021 2:41 pm

About fifty years ago a joke about the five stages of failed projects was going around. Can’t find a reference but from memory

1 Wild enthusiasm and promotion for the organisers
2 Implementation,
3 Disaster
4 Search for people to blame
5 Scapegoat the innocent

Doug D
December 3, 2021 2:49 pm

Any honest observer can see that global cooling is actually happening ….how long will the dishonest keep the co2 fantasy alive.

