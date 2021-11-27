Alarmism Climate Communications

Environment Agency Stokes Flood Fears

27 mins ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The Daily Express is well known for its fake warnings of weather apocalypse, supplied by the likes of Exacta Weather, in the last few years – there’s always, supposedly a heatwave, blizzard, superstorm or flood just around the corner.

The only trouble is they never arrive. This has long been a source of mirth amongst Express readers.

However, under its new, woke, left wing, remoaner editor, Gary Jones, the Express has launched its Green Britain Campaign. This week it features fake warnings of apocalypse not from the clowns at Exacta, but the clowns at the Met Office and Environment Agency:

The link leads to this article:

image

https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/property/1525547/Flooding-protect-home-evg

Some winters are wetter than average, and others aren’t. But climate change has nothing to do with it.

If we analyse the November to January rainfall records, we can see there is no such trend at all:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/pub/data/weather/uk/climate/datasets/Rainfall/date/England.txt

The Met Office has specifically referred to the period November to January, as this is the crucial determinant of winter floods. February is generally a dry month, so the traditional winter period of December to February is less significant. Also the rainfall totals leading up to the start of winter are an important factor in the severity of the floods that follow.

It is quite irresponsible for the Met Office and Environmental Agency to put their names to this rubbish. Particularly when it is obviously intended for political purposes.

As for the idea that 1.5 million homes could flood, this is sheer hysteria, calculated to scare the masses into submission. Even in the worst years, flooding never affects more than a few thousand homes, most of which are built on flood plains.

Flooding is terrible for those involved, but from a nationwide wide viewpoint is no more than an irritant. To deliberately peddle the lie that millions of people could be flooded is contemptible.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike Edwards
November 27, 2021 2:09 am

The Express story is based on a specific prediction for flooding in Winter 2021/2022, so we shall have swift proof of the value of this prediction – no need to wait 20 years!

For the Met Office & Environment Agency, things are not off to a “good” start in that, relatively speaking, November 2021 has been a dry month across England.

I suspect that when we get to February 2022, we shall look back and say “where were the floods?”

0
Reply
Doug Danhoff
November 27, 2021 2:16 am

Fear peddling is a despicable thing .. playing with peoples emotions is an attack upon them . The standards for truth just arnt there any more. The alarmists are aware that they are losing the debate, and the trust of the people .So what does an honest person do? They present facts not speculation . Obviously these are immoral people speaking intentional lies …I no longer give them the slack of not knowing …They know they are lying and playing with people’s emotions …May they burn in HELL for it

0
Reply
fretslider
November 27, 2021 2:24 am

When the MO makes a claim nature usually does the opposite.

And if this nonsense about a mild wet winter fails to materialise – which I believe it will – there’s always the Omicron variant

0
Reply
Oldseadog
November 27, 2021 2:24 am

” …. 1.5 Million homes in at-risk areas ….. ”

In other words, homes built on flood plains.

Maybe a clue in the terminology?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Ridiculae

Ridiculae: Climate Change Threatens Cranberries

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications Satire

UK PM Explains how Old Soviet Catchphrases Apply to his Green Revolution

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Gizmodo: The Plague Is More Likely Now Thanks to Climate Change

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Communications

Naomi Oreskes Slams Big Oil Climate Change Ads

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism Climate Communications

Environment Agency Stokes Flood Fears

27 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Aerosols

New Study: Modelers Got Aerosols All Wrong…CO2 Climate Sensitivity Likely Another 0.4°C Overstated!

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Ridiculae

Ridiculae: Climate Change Threatens Cranberries

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Opinion

Help, what is happening with our universities?

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: