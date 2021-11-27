Book Review Michael E. Mann

The Tragedy of the Climate Wars

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
46 Comments

Mike Hulme has written a book review of Mann’s lastest opus:

And it can be found at issues.org

Hulme puts his review into a historical perspective.

Wars, battles, attacks, fights, and enemies litter its 260 pages. Much of what I said about Mann’s combative militancy in my review of his 2012 book, The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars: Dispatches from the Front Lines, can be equally applied to this new one. Now, his central argument is that there is a new war afoot. The old war—fought mostly around the claims of climate scientists—has been (largely) won. But a new war has been ignited; Mann and his allies are now having to fight against the forces of inaction.

https://issues.org/new-climate-war-michael-mann-hulme-review/

However, Hulme is no fan of Mann.

The tragedy, however, of Mann and people who think like him is that they view arguments about these questions through a Manichean lens: the source of all opposition to the “correct” view—Mann’s view—of what should be done about climate change is traced back to an orchestrated evil empire. The basic doctrine of Manicheanism is that of a structural conflict between good and evil. For Mann, the source of this evil is the fossil fuel industry representing, as he puts it, “the eye of Sauron,” that omnipotent dark power in The Lord of the Rings.

There is no doubting the need for an accelerating transition away from fossil fuels. And there is also no doubt that vested political interests have obstructed its progress. But Mann is so conditioned by his Manichean worldview that wherever he looks in the public, scientific, and political debates around climate change he sees the shadows of the Koch brothers (52 name checks in the book), Exxon Mobil (23), and the Heartland Institute (15). The nefarious hand of the fossil-fuel lobby is everywhere. This worldview leads him to some ludicrous contentions that, taken together, result in The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet offering an incoherent and distinctly unhelpful narrative on climate change. Let me give some examples of what I mean.

https://issues.org/new-climate-war-michael-mann-hulme-review/

He describes Mann’s militant behavior at length.

Indeed, he finds it necessary to create enemies out of a variety of scientists, scholars, writers, filmmakers, and think tanks that are actually engaged in the serious search for solutions to climate change—just not his solutions. People with whom Michael Mann disagrees—a long list that includes even such progressive stalwarts as Michael Moore and Bill Gates—become enemies: agents of the dark forces of inactivism, or contrarians, or “soft denialists,” or deflectors, or apologists, or defeatists. Mann’s playbook here is reminiscent of 1950s McCarthyism or the ideological purification pursued by the Communist International during the 1930s Spanish Civil War.

https://issues.org/new-climate-war-michael-mann-hulme-review/

And.

This is an America-first book. It perpetuates the fallacy that the global politics of climate change can be read through the peculiar lens of American political partisanship. The other climate superpowers—the European Union (6 mentions), China (8), Brazil (3), and India (0)—seem bit players for Mann. There is no analysis about the political economy of the global energy transition, and he is dismissive of the global challenge of alleviating energy poverty (“a contrived concept”). And Mann uses a trick he accuses his enemies of using—trivialization—when the concerns of those arguing for a just transition for the world’s poor are swept aside with his disdainful comment “there are always winners and losers.”

https://issues.org/new-climate-war-michael-mann-hulme-review/

Read the full review here.

Denns Topczewski
November 27, 2021 6:06 am

“There is no doubting the need for an accelerating transition away from fossil fuels.” Because fusion power and rapid charge large capacity batteries are right around the corner? Because we would perfer to live in darkness and cold?

Derek Wood
Reply to  Denns Topczewski
November 27, 2021 6:15 am

That same line jumped out at me too. It implies that there might be some small truth in the CO2 narrative. There isn’t.

fretslider
November 27, 2021 6:12 am

The fight to take back our planet? Take it back from whom, the people that inhabit it?

One aspect of these ‘wars’ troubles me greatly and that is the politicisation – and abuse thereof – of the young. It’s even worse when people like Mann say

“learn from children”

That really is putting the cart before the horse. Deliberately. It is, to my mind, unforgivable.

Scissor
Reply to  fretslider
November 27, 2021 7:03 am

I’d wager that Mann doesn’t even have the fortitude to take back a pair of pants.

Bill Powers
Reply to  Scissor
November 27, 2021 8:05 am

Nor has he ever taken advice from children. As a betting man I would wager he doesn’t even like children unless they are poached with hollandaise sauce. By his latest picture he really needs to lay off the sauce.

SxyxS
Reply to  fretslider
November 27, 2021 7:52 am

When they want to take your country,your freedom,your rights and destroy infrastructure,borders ans d culture while billionaires are buying huge territories of Land for pennies on a dollar(and one front beach mansion after another as Pelosi recently did)you can not expect that they will tell you what they are doing.

Therefore they call this UN powergrab ” take back our planet”
This sounds so much better than “totalitarian global marxism” is the future.
As noone would accept such a thing they created 2 deus ex machinas to justify the power transfer with good intentions = covid and global warming.

Mann’s statement is only true in specific context:
A tiny powerful group consider this “their planet”
and they already told us that they will own everything during the Davos meeting
” You will own nothing and you will love it ”

As George Carlin already predicted in the 90ies:

“Have a look at your owners.The politicians are put thereto give you the idea that you have a freedom of choice.YOU DON’T(that’s why Biden has the same opinion as Obama,as Trudeau,as Boris,as Merkel and Merkels succesor,as the bitch in NZ and the troll in Australia )
You have no choice (AGW,vaccines,irreliables,mass immigration,CRT,genderism,UN etc )You have owners. They own everything.They own all the important land.They own and control all the corporations.They have long since then paid for the senate,the congress,the state house.They got the judges in their pocket.They own all the big media companies so they just control almost all of the news and informations you get to hear.They got you by the balls.
They want more for themselves(= take back our planet )and less for everyone else”

Mike Maguire
Reply to  fretslider
November 27, 2021 8:04 am

“The fight to take back our planet? Take it back from whom, the people that inhabit it?”

Take is back from the plants. We are feeding them too much CO2 and they are greening the planet to death (-:

https://www.marketforum.com/forum/topic/69258/

bonbon
November 27, 2021 6:12 am

Summary :
Mann is a Mannichean.
Fixed it for you.

bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
November 27, 2021 6:40 am

Strangely one thinks of Albert Pikes Scottish Rite, a Luciferean Manichean dualism. Is the entire climate saga a Scottish Rite summoning demons? Myth replacing science, so long as the public accept?
I think someone let the demon out of the bag so to speak…

David Elstrom
November 27, 2021 6:38 am

Forge alliances? Two things are certain across the wide spectrum of crises and grievances pushed by leftists—including the Climate Change (fka Global Warming) scam. (1) The glue that holds these disparate groups together is their devote hatred of the West—especially the USA. (2) They aren’t interested in what others think, preferring submission instead. Why would any normal person ally with ideologues whose “solutions” always involve less liberty for us and looting ability for them?

griff
Reply to  David Elstrom
November 27, 2021 7:08 am

‘Hatred of the West’?

The UK govt and the new German govt and the entire EU ‘hate the West’?

They are the West!

fretslider
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 7:16 am

The peoples are the West and your elites have a deep disdain for us

Hate sounds about right

How about a vote on net zero?

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Pat Frank
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 7:26 am

“The West” is individualism and individual rights. And the personal freedom that attends them.

Progressives, and likely you griff, are innate collectivists. They yearn for the certainties of moral slavery. Of course they hate the West.

John Bell
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 8:08 am

Griff, please move to Lancaster, PA and live with the Amish people, and just think you will be saving the Earth from C02. No phone, no lights, no motor car, not a single luxury.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 8:15 am

Self hate is painful to watch.

Abolition Man
Reply to  David Elstrom
November 27, 2021 7:37 am

David,
While I agree wholeheartedly with what you wrote, I believe Point (1) should be more specific! It’s not just a “devote hatred of the West,” it is a hatred for the fundamentals of our civilization; like the rule of law, the concept of private property and the rewarding of excellence that leads to a meritocratic system!
Remember that “Western” civilization is an amalgamation of everything that WORKED! Starting with the Greek attempts at logic and the scientific method; that were fine tuned by the Romans, who emphasized engineering and the arts. This was all expanded during the Renaissance, after the fall of the Byzantine Empire which pushed scientists and artists into Southern Europe! One can easily see the propensity for using ANY concept that was useful and workable; like the Arabic numerals that came to them from India by way of Islamic scholars! The civilization that spread to Northern Europe was built on a foundation of Judeo-Christian morality, but it took knowledge from ANY source! The only criteria was utility and workability!
Forgive me for running on, but it is important to distinguish between what climate alarmists and their brethren want, as opposed to what most of humanity desires! The alarmists, like the other sects within their atheist cult, view themselves as the only smart people in the room! They do not accept the intelligence of those who wish to debate or disagree with them; in fact they see most others as evil heretics, just like most radical cultists do! That their beliefs are mostly works of fiction, and wrong, completely escapes them; they believe devoutly and that is the end of it! The rest of humanity just wants to get on with living life as best they can. They want shelter from the cold and wet, and for food and water to be available when needed. This puts them at odds with Climastrologists because fundamental human desires for comfort, freedom, and prosperity are completely unimportant to their beliefs!

Kevin kilty
November 27, 2021 6:45 am

There is a saying in business to the effect of “the customer is always right”. On the otherhand, having had customers of all stripes myself, I have learned there are also customers you don’t want to have. They end up costing you money and reputation. In this same vein one should consider there are people and groups we should not hope to ever forge alliances with. Whatever group Michael Mann is currently in might be just such a group.

mwhite
November 27, 2021 6:47 am

Bonhoeffer‘s Theory of Stupidity – YouTube
﻿
Explains a few things.

Hatter Eggburn
November 27, 2021 6:51 am

Excellent review by Hulme.
Mann is a character who can best be described by the person to whom he is most – almost identically – similar in recent history, namely Heidrich Himmler. Like him, Mann is fanatically devoted to a cause and every means justifies the grand end. And every person who in any conceivable way opposes – or fails to support – the grand end, is a non-human enemy who must be destroyed.

Mann uses a trick he accuses his enemies of using—trivialization—when the concerns of those arguing for a just transition for the world’s poor are swept aside with his disdainful comment “there are always winners and losers.”

How many times must Mann’s doppleganger, Himmler, have used the same phrase as Mann: “there are always winners and losers”. How many times were those words used as defence in the Nuremberg trials?

griff
November 27, 2021 7:06 am

constantly demonising… like labelling anyone who prints a climate change article as leftist/Marxist?

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 7:39 am

Oh dear.

fretslider
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 7:47 am

“ anyone who prints a climate change article ”

Has been checked vetted and approved as ‘on narrative’, right?

MarkW
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 8:19 am

We don’t label them. They have labeled themselves. Frequently and vocally.

Drake
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 8:20 am

constantly demonising… like labelling anyone who prints a climate change article propaganda as leftist/Marxist?

There, fixed it for you.

And YES.

SxyxS
Reply to  griff
November 27, 2021 8:22 am

climate change is the deus ex machina for global marxism .
Try to implement a global tax and a UN powergrab without a global crisis .You’ll see it’s impossible.

There is a reason why the global cooling lie started instantly after the club of rome was created by the Rockefellers.
It’s the same reason why the ice age scare ended but ALL fearporn scenarios of the ice age scare remained when AGW took over.

To quote David Rockefellers biography
“Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal that works against the best interests of the USA and conspiring with others to built a global and political structure – one world . If that’s the charge I stand guilty and I’m proud ofit ”

“The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past century”

” We are greatful to the Washington Pest,the NYT,Time magazine etc whose directors have attended our meetings(Bilderberger, Bohemian Grove)and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years.
It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world (impossible to execute without covid and agw)if we had been subjected to the light of publicity”

Nick Schroeder
November 27, 2021 7:14 am

Do not believe in anything simply because you have heard it.
Do not believe in anything simply because it is spoken and rumoured by many.
Do not believe in anything merely on the authority of your teachers and elders.
Hindu Prince Gautama Siddhartha. (563-483 BCE)

The Earth is cooler with the atmosphere & albedo not warmer.
If this is correct, greenhouse effect theory fails.

To perform as advertised the GHGs require “extra” energy upwelling from the surface radiating as a black body. (TFK_bams09.pdf (ucar.edu)
As demonstrated by experiment such a scenario is not possible.
https://principia-scientific.org/debunking-the-greenhouse-gas-theory-with-a-boiling-water-pot/
“The principle of science, the definition, almost, is the following: The test of all knowledge is experiment. Experiment is the sole judge of scientific “truth.””
Richard P. Feynman, “Six Easy Pieces”
If this is correct, greenhouse effect theory fails.

No greenhouse effect, no GHG warming, no man/CO2 driven climate change or global warming.

“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
—Carl Sagan, astronomer and writer (1934-1996)

K-T Budget solar & calcd.jpg
bill Johnston
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
November 27, 2021 7:35 am

IOW. You can go willingly into socialism. But you must shoot your way out.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
November 27, 2021 7:50 am

Christ, Nick! Please stop Thread-bombing with your unscientific “no greenhouse effect.” You have become a crank.

mkelly
Reply to  Dave Fair
November 27, 2021 8:00 am

Please explain what you believe to be a greenhouse effect.

He at least gave links and evidence for his stance you hail him as wrong with nothing.

Peter Wells
Reply to  Dave Fair
November 27, 2021 8:01 am

If there is a greenhouse effect, why are we experiencing so much cold weather?

MarkW
Reply to  Peter Wells
November 27, 2021 8:22 am

Being warmer than it otherwise would have been is not the same thing as being always hot.
Is there a sky dragon out there that can do even basic science/logic?

Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Dave Fair
November 27, 2021 8:10 am

Two clear, simple points supported with evidence.
How & why am I wrong?

Pat Frank
November 27, 2021 7:18 am

There is no doubting the need for an accelerating transition away from fossil fuels.

Yes there is.

Mike Hulme is like the cultist who accepts the proof-text but doesn’t like the abusive dictates that descend from it.

Belief by the moderates powers the madness of the fanatic.

Figure it out, Mike. Give up the fantasy of the elect. It’s your only route to sanity.

Vuk
November 27, 2021 7:45 am

Now this is not only funny but very telling.
For two days new SA variant of covid virus was known worldwide as ‘nu’ after next due Greek letter. Nothing unusual about that.
Steps the WHO and decides, no, no, its name is ‘omicron’, hence jumping two letters i.e ‘ nu’ and next one is, wait for it, it’s ‘Xi’, yes you guessed it name of the Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Who is then the rascal who suggested let’s call it by Greek letters since we are not allowed to call it Chinese virus, knowing full well that the 14th mutation will be Xi.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Vuk
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
November 27, 2021 7:50 am

Greek letters graphics and names

images.jpeg
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Vuk
November 27, 2021 8:15 am

I remember a math professor who liked to use lowercase Xi, calling it “squiggle” or “any old thing”.

bonbon
Reply to  Vuk
November 27, 2021 8:24 am

It is actually from Botswana with Africa less then 5% vaccinated. Suck it up!
This virus will go through the entire Greek Alphabet, so why are you stuck at the letter Xi?
For COVID, the menu, us, reads appetizing petri dish!

John Bell
November 27, 2021 7:46 am

Typical Leftist projection, that’s Mann!

Abolition Man
November 27, 2021 7:47 am

One can only hope that Mickey Mann continues to make enemies out of potential allies, and Mike Hulme is able to dig his way out of the ever expanding pile of Climate Cult garbage!
Standing back and watching ones enemies destroy each other is quite reasonable, but with cretins like Mann the temptation to poke and prod the combatants is irresistible!

Smart Rock
November 27, 2021 7:58 am

Michael Mann has progressed from very flawed science to outright fanaticism. He’s riding the tiger – no way he can get off without being eaten.

Commenters who attribute political motives to Mann – I think are doing so without a whole lot of evidence. IMHO he is somewhere between a “fellow traveller” and a “useful idiot” to borrow a couple of terms from old-school communism.

Doug Danhoff
November 27, 2021 8:03 am

Mann is not a man … he is a lying prostitute of a scientist, who has sold the reputation of us all. If you are no longer as respected as a scientist by the general public, it is because of him and others of his ilk . Don’t try to argue, reason, or make him understand …

John Garrett
November 27, 2021 8:09 am

The Mann has a serious psychiatric disorder. As I am not a professional, I won’t attempt to diagnose it. Nevertheless, it should be recognized and labelled in order to prevent further harm to the public.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by John Garrett
Andrew Wilkins
November 27, 2021 8:13 am

Mann is a weapons grade twat.
He should just be ignored. The majority of the public wouldn’t have a clue who he is.

markl
November 27, 2021 8:18 am

It’s part of the divide and conquer plan.

saveenergy
November 27, 2021 8:21 am

“there are always winners and losers.”

Should read “there are always whiners and losers
Mann has proved himself to be the epitome of both !

Peta of Newark
November 27, 2021 8:24 am

Quote:”There is no doubting the need for an accelerating transition away from fossil fuels.”

Yes absolutely.
Not because of the contrived garbage about CO2, because they are such precious and irreplaceable raw materials for soooo many things.
Burning them, esp oil, so you can go from A to B and come back again a few hours/days/weeks later, is unforgivable.

Michael Mann is a modern-day incarnation of King Henry 8th – a belligerent, buck passing warmongering Zombie

Henry’s dull & blinkered mind, lack of social skill and belligerence created the Little Ice Age………….

