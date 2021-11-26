Aerosols

New Study: Modelers Got Aerosols All Wrong…CO2 Climate Sensitivity Likely Another 0.4°C Overstated!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By P Gosselin on 26. November 2021

Die kalte Sonne reports on a new aerosol study by Liu et al.

The results are a major blow to the high greenhouse-gas climate sensitivity modelers.

IPCC scientists have a favorite wild card they often use to explain serious model discrepancies: aerosols. Mysterious cooling events in the past are often explained away by aerosols from major volcanic eruptions, for example. They act to filter out sunlight.

According to IPCC climate models, the mean global temperature should have risen by 1.5°C since 1850 due to the higher CO2 concentrations. But best estimates show that it has instead risen by only 1.1°C. So what about the missing 0.4°C?

Naturally, the missing 0.4°C of warming since 1850 gets explained by the higher 20th century aerosol levels in the atmosphere – due to the burning of fossil fuels. Air pollution by man over the course of the late 19th century and entire 20th century are said to have dimmed the earth, and thus this explains the 0.4°C less warming.

Surprise: global aerosol emissions have been flat over past 250 years

But now results by a new study appearing in the journal Science Advances by Liu et al tells us that the forcing by aerosols had to have been overestimated by climate modelers. IPCC modelers insisted that 20th century aerosol concentrations were higher than during the pre-industrial times, and this is what kept the climate from warming by 1.5°C.

According to the scientists led by Liu, however, atmospheric aerosols in the preindustrial times were just as high as they were just recently. They were in fact more or less constant over the past 250 years. No change means it could not have been aerosols putting the brakes on temperature rise:

Image: Science Advances, Liu et al

That’s a real embarrassment for the IPCC modelers. It means CO2 climate sensitivity has been overestimated.

Aerosol concentrations have changed very little

The above chart is the result they found from records of 14 Antarctic ice cores and 1 central Andean ice core. These tell us that “historical fire activity in the Southern Hemisphere (SH) exceeded present-day levels”. Forest fires back then were much worse, and so more aerosol emissions were greater than modelers believe!

“The results come as a real surprise,” reports Die kalte Sonne.

Significance: CO2 climate sensitivity overstated in models

The researchers found that instead of aerosols increasing during the 20th century, they likely in fact decreased by 30% over the 20th century! This means that aerosols could not have suppressed the warming by 0.4°C, meaning the climate sensitivity by manmade greenhouse gases has to be dialed back accordingly.

The models have got the aerosols all wrong.

Confirmed by previous study

The new findings are underpinned by earlier findings in a 2018 study by Hamilton et al, who also found “significantly increased aerosol concentrations in the pre-industrial atmosphere.”

“Stark contradiction” to model assumptions

“The high natural aerosol emissions of the preindustrial time are thus clearly a global phenomenon,” reports Die kalte Sonne. “The documented constancy of the aerosol total emissions are in stark contradiction to the assumptions in the IPCC climate models.”

CO2 warming effect has to be much less

“The consequences for the climate models could be enormous,” Die kalte Sonne adds. This means that CO2’s warming effect thus has to be much less. “The study tells us that the CO2 climate sensitivity indeed has to be in the lower range of the IPCC’s 1.5-4.5°C warming for a doubling of CO2.”

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ozonebust
November 26, 2021 10:41 pm

Given that Arctic amplification is not understood and it accounts for a significant portion of warming since 2000, the 0.4C is a valueless value.

0
Reply
CO2isLife
November 26, 2021 11:39 pm

Antarctic is the ideal control for isolating the impact of CO2 on temperatures. There is no weather vapor, urban heat island effect and the albedo of level and constant. The above chart shows Antarctica warming since 1970 which I don’t believe is supported by the evidence. Antarctica hasn’t warmed in over 100 years, and Satellite data shows no warming since inception back in 1979. Anyway, the oceans are warming. The oceans control the global temperatures. You have to model warming H20 to model warming atmospheric temperatures. CO2 only affects LWIR between 13 and 18 microns, peak 15 microns. Those wavelengths won’t warm water, and in fact won’t even melt ice. Ice of temp 0C emits 10.5 micron LWIR. If CO2 could warm water, ice would melt itself. Until someone can demonstrate experimentally that 15 micron LWIR can warm water, they will never be able to model the climate…never. That is like trying to price a bond without knowing the interest rate.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Aerosols Climate Models

Models In Turmoil: Underestimation Of Satellite-Based Cloud-Aerosol Interaction “Hampering Climate Change Projections”

5 months ago
Guest Blogger
Aerosols

COVID-19 lockdowns temporarily raised global temperatures

10 months ago
Charles Rotter
Aerosols Climate Models Wildfires

UW Researchers Find Wildfire Smoke is More Cooling on Climate Than Computer Models Assume

11 months ago
Charles Rotter
Aerosols

The natural ‘Himalayan aerosol factory’ can affect climate

12 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Aerosols

New Study: Modelers Got Aerosols All Wrong…CO2 Climate Sensitivity Likely Another 0.4°C Overstated!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Ridiculae

Ridiculae: Climate Change Threatens Cranberries

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Opinion

Help, what is happening with our universities?

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Oil and Gas

President Biden’s Latest Oil Directives Lead To Nowhere Very Fast

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: