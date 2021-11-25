Corinda State High School, Brisbane, Australia. By Kgbo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Claim: Climate Fanatic Teacher Refused Kids Aircon

38 mins ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A parent is calling for an Queensland State High School teacher to be suspended, after the teacher allegedly berated and insulted the class, when the kids asked for the aircon to be switched on.

‘Get a life!’: Why Neil Breen says a Corinda teacher should be suspended 

24/11/2021
NEIL BREE

Neil Breen is calling for the suspension of a school teacher after reports she refused to run an air conditioner. 

A Brisbane father claims on November 4, a teacher at Corinda State High School told her students she would only consider hitting the ‘on’ button if the temperature hit 40 degrees.

The parent claims the teacher berated the class about their lack of interest in climate change and called them “ignorant and selfish”.

“You know what? That teacher, she should be suspended. What an absolute, total and utter dingbat.

Read more: https://www.4bc.com.au/get-a-life-why-neil-breen-says-a-corinda-teacher-should-be-suspended/

Corinda State High School is in Brisbane, Australia, a subtropical city with a similar climate to Austin, Texas. Brisbane experiences prolonged periods of hot, humid weather in Summer, especially in high density suburbs. Note I am not suggesting Corinda State High School would in any way condone a teacher denying air conditioning to students.

Most teachers aren’t like this. I’m hoping this might all be a huge misunderstanding, like maybe the teacher cracked a bad joke, “don’t you care about climate change?”, before switching on the aircon, which in the heat of the moment was misunderstood by students.

But regardless of the truth in this case, there does seem to be a toxic minority of teachers who believe their mission is to brainwash and bully the children entrusted to their care, teachers who go well beyond the curriculum on climate issues.

4 Comments
Alan
November 25, 2021 10:10 pm

One good thing about this, she might have converted some of those kids to the non-alarmist side. They’ve had a chance to see alarmism at work.

Nick Stokes
November 25, 2021 10:23 pm

“A Brisbane father claims on November 4, a teacher at Corinda State High School told her students she would only consider…”

Well, maybe she did, maybe she didn’t. The father wasn’t there, so it is a pretty thirdhand report. But there is nothing here that says that kids were actually refused aircon. 

The max temperature in Brisbane on Nov 4 was 25°C. Earlier days in the month had been no warmer.

Rory Forbes
November 25, 2021 10:26 pm

It is not beyond reason to call all believers of AGW dogma; nutters, fanatics and in some cases, like the above mentioned teacher, criminally insane. Her ignorance could have done harm to her charges.

Quilter 52
November 25, 2021 10:28 pm

As a kid who grew up in 1960s Brisbane and also went to a state high school there, I am gobsmacked these kids have something called air conditioning. We old f*rts all survived Brisbane summers without air conditioning and despite the bleating of climate change whingers, the temperature doesnt appear to be any different now than then. Perhaps we were made of sterner stuff. That said I am strongly in favour of turning off the airconditioning. These kids need to understand climate alarmism and the personal consequences so they understand they will be extremely discomforted by the actions many of these kids say they support to protect the climate.

Anyway generally the heat is worst in February when you add in significant humidity.

