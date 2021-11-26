Climate Politics

New German Coalition Caves In To Greens

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
22 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

NOVEMBER 25, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

If you thought UK climate policy was potty…………….

image

Olaf Scholz will head a three-party coalition with broad plans for Germany’s transition to a green economy, under a deal to end 16 years of government led by Angela Merkel.

Almost two months after his Social Democrat party won federal elections, he will go into power with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats.

Climate protection forms a big part of the coalition deal.

The parties aim to phase out coal use by 2030, eight years ahead of schedule.

They will also seek to use 2% of German territory for wind power and focus on hydrogen-based energy too. By 2030, the parties want 80% of electricity to be sourced from renewable energy and 15 million electric cars to be on German roads.

Making Germany climate neutral by 2045is a big focus of the deal, entitled “Daring more progress”. Phasing out coal will take place “ideally” by 2030, and solar energy will become compulsory on the roofs of new commercial buildings and the general rule for new private homes. The 16 states will have to provide 2% of their area for wind power. The goal to phase out cars with internal combustion engines remains the EU’s target of 2035.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59399702

Germany currently gets 35% of its power from coal and nuclear, the latter already due to be phased out next year. Without this reliable generation, Germany will be heavily reliant on imported electricity.

image

BP Energy Review

So far this month, solar power has only provided 2.8% of Germany’s electricity. This equates to solar running at just 3% of its capacity. In simple terms, all of those solar panels they propose to build will be virtually useless in winter.

That leaves wind power. Although it has contributed on average 23% of total electricity this month, equivalent to 13 GW, there have been several days when it has been running at below 4GW. Given that Germany has 62 GW of wind power capacity, this is chicken feed.

image
image

http://energodock.com/germany/electricity-shares

German households will no doubt pay the cost for this obsession with renewable energy. But without power from other countries to fall back on when the weather does not cooperate, the outcome would be catastrophic.

There is a twist to this story. Apparently even the Greens have accepted that there will an ongoing need for gas power stations, at least in the short term.

The problem is that Germany only currently has 30 GW of gas-fired capacity.

Graph shows installed net power generation capacity in Germany 2002-2020. Graph: CLEW 2020.
https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/germanys-energy-consumption-and-power-mix-charts

Given the increased electrification proposed, Germany will at least 100 GW of reliable capacity. Gas, biomass and hydro together only provide 43 GW, less than half of that required.

That means an awful lot of new gas plants will have to be built. There may be a lot of hot air and wishful thinking, but little evidence that this will happen.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
November 26, 2021 2:16 am

Sad to see the decline of Germany. Remember when the saying was “buy wine from France and cars from Germany”? Now Germans will freeze in the dark, with their economy destroyed, while China and India increase their CO2 emission way beyond the decrease in Germany (and the EU). Dysfunctional and proud of it? Sad.

17
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Ron Long
November 26, 2021 2:35 am

No need to desperation, as the Telegraph is reporting first thing this morning:
British tanks will return to Germany to keep Climate Change threat at bay
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/25/british-tanks-will-return-germany
/sarc

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
2
Reply
Alba
Reply to  Vuk
November 26, 2021 4:16 am

“The force, which is reportedly the size of a brigade,” (Daily Express). Yes, that should really deter the Russians. However, the soldiers manning the tanks will be too busy attending lectures on race and gender woke theory that they will not have time to do any real training. 

0
Reply
Luigi
Reply to  Ron Long
November 26, 2021 2:44 am

The decline of Germany coincides with blind ideology and masses that are led away from reality by a propaganda servicing only some lobbies. Doesn’t this remind facts happened in the 30es? So, the new government has in its plans to lower the age for voting down to 16 years. A young unexperienced irresponsible electorate is still easier to influence…

8
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Luigi
November 26, 2021 3:22 am

Luigi, this tendency to lower the voting age is a new tool of the socialist left. This is taking advantage of the old saying “if you are not a liberal by age 18 you don’t have a heart, and if you are not a conservative by age 21 you don’t have a brain”. Looks like the 18 to 21 year age is in limbo.

2
Reply
Jan de Jong
Reply to  Ron Long
November 26, 2021 3:30 am

Germans tend to be thorough in all things, including their delusions.

2
Reply
willem post
Reply to  Ron Long
November 26, 2021 4:21 am

DEUTSCHLAND UBER ALLES, Hitler’s slogan, will finally be realized.

The Third Reich will rise again, but this time it will rise into the NIRVANA of RE oblivion.

NORDSTREAM 2, bringing more gas from Russia, will be an absolute necessity, after all these NEW gas plants are built, and coal and nuclear are OUT OF BUSINESS.

This is POLITICIANS agreeing to pile idiocy on top of idiocy

Here is another such idiocy in New England.

WIND AND SOLAR TO PROVIDE 30 PERCENT OF NEW ENGLAND ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION BY 2050https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/wind-and-solar-provide-50-percent-of-future-new-england

0
Reply
Vuk
November 26, 2021 2:18 am

Hope there is no centenary cycle in Germany’s politics.
The German Confederation was created by the Congress of Vienna in 1815 as a replacement of the former Holy Roman Empire. I will not expand on 1920-30s.
There were Grand Solar minima in early 19th, 20th and looks like early 21st centuries.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
1
Reply
Doug Danhoff
November 26, 2021 2:27 am

Let the rolling blackouts begin. It is always curious that Germany, the country we like to believe is think of as practical and unemotional in its approach to problems, crosses over into total foolishness and . There is nothing ahead for the people than high prices for an unreliable power system …This attempt to one up The Green Nude Eel, will never be accomplished .
No one ever seems to learn from others mistakes. I will watch and see them make their own

10
Reply
oebele bruinsma
November 26, 2021 2:27 am

Energetische selbstmord.

5
Reply
Oldseadog
November 26, 2021 2:30 am

Possible typo?
4th. last line, “Germany will at least 100GW…. ”
“need” missing?

1
Reply
fretslider
November 26, 2021 2:35 am

The UK left the EU (allegedly) and promptly decided to do exactly what the EU is doing, only to do it ten years sooner. We all get our orders from the UNhinged, we’ve only cut out the middle man. It works the same way. Here’s the target, how you achieve it is up to you….

“The parties aim to phase out coal use by 2030, eight years ahead of schedule.”

Boris has competition now and only Poland seems to have its wits about it.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
4
Reply
Coeur de Lion
November 26, 2021 2:35 am

Coupla weeks ago, Lord Lawson of the GWPF wrote in the Spectator “decarbonisation, in short, will be an unparalleled economic calamity”. Much of his article struggled with the difference between the West and ‘non-West’ policies with a belief that all the evidence points towards alarmism being a religion.

2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
November 26, 2021 4:26 am

The Great de-carbonizer is none other than Dr. John Schellnhuber of the Potsdam climate Institute, who initiated Merkels Great Transformation as her science advisor.
For this Dr. John was awarded a CBE personally by the Queen in 2004 at the Berlin Embassy.
I wonder what Lord Lawson would make of that?

0
Reply
saveenergy
November 26, 2021 2:50 am

Yippee, it’s a race to the bottom !!
Come on Britain, if we try harder we can beat them.

Stop driving, ( fuel is needed for the elites), Turn your heating off (you can keep warm by hand digging frozen ground), One warm meal a day, Wash twice a year (whether you need to or not), Bring back strict rationing, eat only locally sourced root veg soup ( the good food is needed for the elites).

We’ve beaten the Germans before … we can do it again; beloved Boris (& bint) will lead us to victory.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  saveenergy
November 26, 2021 3:00 am

Stop driving; Turn your heating off 

Yes, we’re doing that, But it isn’t an effort to save the planet, it’s an effort to save the wallet

1
Reply
M Courtney
November 26, 2021 2:54 am

The gas will come from Russia. This a big win for Putin.
The EU has just declared itself a colony of the Russian Empire, taking trade deals on the terms of the real power.

In the coming fight for global supremacy between Russia and China, this is a blow against the Belt and Road initiative.

Who funds the German Green party?

1
Reply
leitmotif
November 26, 2021 3:17 am

Ich Bin Ein Grüner. 🙂

-2
Reply
Alba
Reply to  leitmotif
November 26, 2021 4:20 am

I’m no expert on the German language but should that be ‘Ich Bin Grüner’? President Kennedy once made a fool of himself describing himself as a sausage. (Ich bin ein Berliner.)

0
Reply
Voltron
November 26, 2021 3:34 am

I bet old Vlad is laughing his head off. Somehow your country can be green, providing someone else provides the fossil fuels.

I give a 9, 8 and 9 for the mental gymnastic scorecard.

1
Reply
2hotel9
November 26, 2021 4:09 am

The stupid assed people of Germany voted for this then they deserve to sit in the dark and freeze.

1
Reply
bonbon
November 26, 2021 4:13 am

As someone said voters are at least partly to blame for the Government, but after 16 years of the Sleep of Reason under Merkel (who’s only achievement was to kill nuclear) guess what happens?

Goya : Sleep of Reason breeds Monsters (and monster energy bills!)

Another twist : the in-sync Greens who got a lot of posts, slammed the latest US sanctions on NordStream2. Meanwhile apparently bureaucrats are holding it up. Foreign Minister, a Green, is extreme anti-Russia, which should please Blinken et. al, but not voters.
At least 2 ministers are Great Reset, including Finance.

We need a Reset of Reason, a wake up call!

534f023bbfb78f20b9e9e53b8bf6c9e81b29a8e6.jpg
Last edited 22 minutes ago by bonbon
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

University of Texas Professor Demands More Renewables

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics petroleum

Biden Advises Americans Who Can’t Afford Gasoline to Buy an EV

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Noam Chomsky Slams Biden’s Climate Policy Response

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Net Zero Sellout Barnaby Joyce Plays Climate Skeptic

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

New German Coalition Caves In To Greens

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Education Opinion

Claim: Climate Fanatic Teacher Refused Kids Aircon

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

University of Texas Professor Demands More Renewables

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Paleoclimatology

Study: Collapse of Ancient Liangzhu Culture Caused by Climate Change

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: