Biden Advises Americans Who Can’t Afford Gasoline to Buy an EV

Guest “Let them eat Cake” by Eric Worrall

Biden does not understand why people are finding rising gasoline prices such a struggle, when the obvious solution is to buy a $112,595 electric Hummer pickup.

Joe Biden Addresses High Gas Prices: Americans Can Save Money if They Buy Electric Cars

CHARLIE SPIERING 23 Nov 2021

President Joe Biden promoted his efforts to lower gas prices on Tuesday, but he reminded Americans they would save more money on gas if they owned electric cars.

“For the hundreds of thousands of folks who bought one of those electric cars, they’re going to save $800 to $1000 in fuel costs this year,” Biden said, referring to the $112,595 electric Hummer pickup he test drove at a General Motors factory in Detroit earlier this month.

The president appeared frustrated that some Americans continue blaming his environmental agenda for higher gas prices, dismissing it as a “myth.”

“My effort to combat climate change is not raising the price of gas, what it’s doing is increasing the availability of jobs,” Biden insisted.

“Let’s do that. Let’s beat climate change. With more extensive innovation and opportunities,” Biden said, claiming the economy would be “less vulnerable to these kinds of price hikes” on fossil fuels.

