Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Peer-Reviewed Publication

SCIENCE CHINA PRESS

Atmospheric methane concentration over the past decades
IMAGE: MONTHLY MEAN GLOBAL ATMOSPHERIC BURDEN OF METHANE AND METHANE GROWTH RATE AS ANALYZED FROM MEASUREMENTS COLLECTED BY NOAA’S GLOBAL GREENHOUSE GAS REFERENCE NETWORK. CREDIT: NOAA GLOBAL MONITORING LABORATORY view more  CREDIT: ©SCIENCE CHINA PRESS

Climate change is causing rapid warming in the arctic and tropical regions where natural wetland store large pools of carbon and emit methane. As climate continues to warm, there is widespread concern that wetland methane emissions will increase and contribute even more to atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate change. Since 2007, atmospheric methane concentrations have increased at rapid rates, with 2020 having the largest observed methane increase since systematic measurements began. The precise causes are difficult to quantify because methane is emitted from a diverse number of natural and human-activities, and the removal of methane is from complex chemical processes. Here, using new data on methane stable isotopes, combined with thousands of potential emissions scenarios, a new study confirms that emissions from anthropogenic sources, including agriculture, landfill/waste, and fossil fuel industry, are clearly the driver for the renewed rise of the potent greenhouse gas since 2007, while global wetlands play a minor role with a contribution of less than 20%.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas with 80 times more warming potential than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period and responsible for almost half of the global warming since the industrial revolution. Methane is also a precursor to ground-level ozone pollution and thus tackling methane emissions would bring short-term climate benefits as well as improve air quality. Since 2007, atmospheric methane concentrations have been increasing rapidly, and even more so since 2014, and the causes for the increase have been debated in terms of the contribution from natural processes versus human activities.

According to the Global Carbon Project’s Global Methane Budget, roughly one-third of global methane emissions come from microbes in natural wetlands that produce methane when decomposing organic material where no oxygen is available. Human activities are known account for about 60 percent of global methane emissions, which include agriculture, landfills and waste, and oil and gas activities, each accounting for 20–25% of global methane emissions. This means that any changes in natural wetlands to the rising temperature could potentially have a significant influence on atmospheric methane levels.

The scientists tested a comprehensive set of emission scenarios using data from different greenhouse gas inventories and wetland models. They found that the emissions scenarios assuming large wetland methane increases did not match the observed atmospheric isotopic record. In contrast, the methane emission sources linked to human activities better matched the observed atmospheric isotopes. The work provides a detailed attribution of methane growth to agricultural emissions that increased by almost 20% from 2000 to 2017 driven by rising livestock populations, landfills and waste emissions rising by 10 million metric tonnes, largely attributing to an over 40% increase in the world urban populations from 2000 to 2017. The emissions from oil and natural gas industry have increased by 5 million metric tonnes with large uncertainty, and coal production increased by 40% globally from the same period.

“Increased human activities clearly emerge as the main cause of rising atmospheric methane concentrations. No evidence for strong natural feedback of climate on wetland methane emissions exists for now despite its potential dominant role in the future as the temperature goes higher”. says Zhen Zhang, an Earth-systems researcher at University of Maryland College Park who led this study.

“This study shows the value of observing methane isotope signatures as a technique to isolate and better understand methane sources. Sustained and strategic observations of methane over wetland regions are needed to detect climate change feedbacks, which become more likely each year as climate warms.” said Benjamin Poulter, a research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The recent 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change also highlighted methane mitigation as an essential component to addressing climate change. This study demonstrates that mitigation in sectors dominated by human activities would have a significant impact on the growth of atmospheric methane.

“Good news is the natural feedback is still not that strong. But without substantial mitigation actions, we will lose the opportunity to control methane as we will have no solution with the natural feedback once it’s there”. said Zhen Zhang.

See the article:

Anthropogenic emissions are the main contribution to the rise of atmospheric methane (1993-2017)

https://academic.oup.com/nsr/advance-article/doi/10.1093/nsr/nwab200/6425695

JOURNAL

National Science Review

DOI

10.1093/nsr/nwab200 

Graeme#4
November 18, 2021 2:19 am

I believe cows produce around 1.3 to 1.5 tonnes of methane annually, out of a total of 570 million tonnes. Now tell me again why cow’s methane emissions are important… And since termites produce around 20 million tonnes, shouldn’t we be focusing our methane reduction efforts on termites?

Old Goat
Reply to  Graeme#4
November 18, 2021 2:24 am

Methane’s great stuff. We can burn it!

Gregory Woods
November 18, 2021 2:36 am

Climate change is causing rapid warming in the arctic and tropical regions

Oh really? The numbers, please, before it gets too hot…

Ron Long
November 18, 2021 2:37 am

Atmospheric methane at 1,900 ppb (parts per billion), or 1.9 ppm (parts per million) at 80 times greenhouse effect compared to CO2, is equivalent to 152 ppm CO2. But wait a minute, the second (lower) part of the “methane measurements” chart shows a change of 270 ppb methane in 37 years, or 0.27 ppm methane, at 80 times more effective means equivalent adding of 21.6 ppm of CO2 in 37 years, a contribution rate of 0.6 ppm CO2 added per year. Never mind. Who thinks cows fart more than dinosaurs did? Brandon maybe.

WILLIAM ABBOTT
Reply to  Ron Long
November 18, 2021 3:15 am

Hydrocarbon seeps are routinely discovered and added to the massive underwater catalog of these geological phenomena. Hundreds of thousands of tons of oil and gas seep into the gulf of Mexico annually. Who knows the true volume of the Campos and Santos basin seeps off the coast of Brazil? We know it is beyond anything we have seen before. And we no NOTHING about the Southern ocean.

0.00017% of the atmosphere is transitory methane gas. Cow farts? Give me a break. These clowns need to regulate ocean oil seeps.

Philip Mulholland.
November 18, 2021 2:56 am

The radiative theory of climate change is junk science.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Philip Mulholland.
November 18, 2021 3:43 am

Surely you are not suggesting there is a relationship between Climate Science & the smelly brown stuff that comes out of cows???

fretslider
November 18, 2021 2:56 am

“As the document explained, CO2 emissions don’t just affect the weather. They also impact on equality, social justice and almost every issue of concern. Here’s a sample:

[[[Concerted climate action can be key to securing stability, avoiding or mitigating conflict, preventing climate-induced migration, and resolving national and regional conflicts and crises. Preventing further climate change can also be a crucial factor in securing a new and more inclusive wave of multilateral participation, while driving support for the socio-economic advancement of developing countries.’]]]

In short, it seems reducing CO2 can pretty much solve all the world’s problems.

After explaining that climate change is a great threat to global food security, as it ‘reduces crop yields and results in food shortages’, the document states: ‘At the same time, agriculture is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss and climate change, adversely affecting food security.’

We at COP26 were not only expected to condemn the Industrial Revolution, as everyone from Boris Johnson to Greta Thunberg had been doing – we were also supposed to damn the agricultural revolution, too?

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/11/17/cop26-where-democracy-goes-up-in-flames/

As Orwell wrote, two legs bad….

David Roger Wells
November 18, 2021 3:09 am

Stop eating meat? Cut meat consumption by 40%. Data tells the truth and numbers do not lie. Total methane emissions from all sources including wetlands and fossil fuels are about 614,000,000 tons/year. Residual atmospheric methane is 0.00018% (1.8 parts/billion). 1.4 billion cows emit 86 million tons of methane annually which is 14% of total emissions. Therefore 14% of – residual CH4 – 0.00018% is 0.0000238% that is 2.38 trillionths of atmospheric CH4. Atmospheric methane needs to be at least 100 times more prolific to have even the slightest influence on climate. Insofar as UK cows are concerned which are 0.69% of the global total at 0.0000000229908% of 0.00018%. Methane The Irrelevant GHG. Methane The Irrelevant GHG. (CH4) has narrow absorption bands at 3.3 microns and 7.5 microns (the red lines). CH4 is 20 times more effective an absorber than CO2 – in those bands. However, CH4 is only 0.00018% (1.8 parts per billion) of the atmosphere. Moreover, both of its bands occur at wavelengths where H2O is already absorbing substantially. Hence, any radiation that CH4 might absorb has already been absorbed by H2O. The ratio of the percentages of water to methane is such that the effects of CH4 are completely masked by H2O. The amount of CH4 must increase 100-fold to make it comparable to H2O. Because of that, methane is irrelevant as a greenhouse gas. The high per-molecule absorption cross section of CH4 makes no difference at all in our real atmosphere. It cannot contribute to atmospheric warming or climate change.

MikeHig
Reply to  David Roger Wells
November 18, 2021 3:35 am

You beat me to it on the point about methane’s potential absorption being swamped by water vapour!
How do the climateers address this “inconvenient truth”?
Or do they just ignore it / sweep it under the carpet?

fretslider
Reply to  MikeHig
November 18, 2021 3:38 am

You’ve answered your own question, there.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
November 18, 2021 3:17 am

The article ends:
“’Good news is the natural feedback is still not that strong. But without substantial mitigation actions, we will lose the opportunity to control methane as we will have no solution with the natural feedback once it’s there’. said Zhen Zhang.”

Moo!

Steve Case
November 18, 2021 3:44 am

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas with 80 times more warming potential than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period and responsible for almost half of the global warming since the industrial revolution.
_____________________________________

How long is this 80 times more powerful nonsense going to persist?

From ten days ago here at WattsUpWithThat:

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #478

Three Papers: From 2019 to 2021 physicists W. A. van Wijngaarden & W. Happer produced three papers: 1) Methane and Climate; 2) Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases; and 3) Relative Potency of Greenhouse Molecules.

The abstract of Methane and Climate states:

So, the contribution of methane to the annual increase in forcing is one tenth (30/300) that of carbon dioxide. The net forcing increase from CH4, and CO2 increases is about 0.05 W m-2 year-1. Other things being equal, this will cause a temperature increase of about 0.012 C year.
_____________________________________

You read that right, the annual increase of CO2 and Methane combined will produce a temperature increase of about 0.012C per year, so methane’s contribution at one tenth that of CO2 would be about 0.001 per year. By the end of the century, that might be as much as 0.09C. Or essentially nothing.

And the Climate Crazies are writing regulations over this.

zee raja
November 18, 2021 4:02 am

Climate change is causing rapid warming in the arctic and tropical regions where natural wetland store large pools of carbon and emit methane

2hotel9
November 18, 2021 4:13 am

All well and good, except methane is not “soaring”. Just more proof that leftards lie, even in China.

