President Biden Orders a FTC Investigation into Gasoline Prices

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

After shutting down pipelines right and left, frightening investors with climate extremism, threatening or implementing new taxes and tougher regulations, and banning new leases on federal land, the Biden administration suspects foul play may be driving up the price of gasoline.

President Biden calls on the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether “illegal conduct” is pushing gas prices up

BY SARAH EWALL-WICE

NOVEMBER 17, 2021 / 5:32 PM / CBS NEWS

As gas prices soar across the United States, President Joe Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether illegal conduct is driving up the cost of gas prices for families. Americans have seen rising costs, from prices at the pump to shopping at grocery stores

In a Wednesday letter addressed to Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, Mr. Biden called her attention to “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies.”

“The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining,” Mr. Biden wrote. “The Federal Trade Commission has the authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately.”

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gas-prices-biden-federal-trade-commission/

The following is a copy of Biden’s letter to the FTC:

Biden FTC Gasoline Prices

I’m pretty sure I remember an economics unit in which the professor explained that if you choke off the supply of a commodity, with new taxes or punitive regulatory attacks on availability, the dot moves up this curve thing, resulting in consumers paying higher prices for less.

Perhaps President Biden needs an advisor who studied economics.

37 Comments
ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 6:05 am

All the world’s a stage for political posturing and misdirection plays.

6
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 6:59 am

It’s all a Sheer Con

0
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 7:40 am

I have come to realize that Hunter is the smart one in the family and Hunter’s IQ is just south of my shoe size. There can be no greater proof that politicians are mere hand puppets for the faceless cultural elite than Joe and Giggles his VP for International travel and shopping.

0
Reply
MarkW
November 18, 2021 6:08 am

It doesn’t matter whether there is any foul play or not, they will find some.
When a left wing president orders a federal agency to go after a common enemy of the left, the hunt will be relentless and will continue until trophies are bagged.

12
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  MarkW
November 18, 2021 7:19 am

A conspirator sees conspiracies everywhere.

1
Reply
Coach Springer
Reply to  MarkW
November 18, 2021 7:24 am

Well, lying to the government is popular these days. Kind of pressures the subject to offer up even the smallest misdemeanor for which a case can be made.

0
Reply
menace
Reply to  MarkW
November 18, 2021 7:31 am

Next will be call for government to take over the industry a la Venezuela

0
Reply
very old white guy
November 18, 2021 6:14 am

The man is a demented old fool.

11
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  very old white guy
November 18, 2021 6:47 am

For an old fool he is darn good in intalling tyranny disguised as good intentions
and doing sabotage and then investigating the cause of the problem.

1
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  SxyxS
November 18, 2021 7:13 am

Just a variation on the Marxist theme of “accuse your enemy (opponent) of that which you are doing”.

0
Reply
leowaj
November 18, 2021 6:21 am

“The most harm of all is done when power is in the hands of people who are absolutely persuaded of the purity of their intentions.” Milton Friedman

8
Reply
Ronald Stein
November 18, 2021 6:23 am

Without fossil fuel infrastructure we’re supposed to have an ENERGY CRISIS!
For decades, the ASCE Infrastructure Report Cards have taught us those infrastructures deteriorate with under-investment.
﻿

Socially responsible investing is decades old, but ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) considerations now propagating throughout the world continues to make firms reluctant to invest in oil and gas exploration and infrastructure which is destined to lead to deteriorated infrastructures. Tinkering with the supply chain of oil could impact the supply chain and shortages of thousands of products, and fuels, needed by current lifestyles and worldwide economies.

https://www.cfact.org/2021/11/05/without-fossil-fuel-infrastructure-were-supposed-to-have-an-energy-crisis/

2
Reply
fretslider
November 18, 2021 6:27 am

“As gas prices soar across the United States,”

I’m sorry, but this is funny – on this side of the pond.

The average price of petrol in the US is now ~$3.76 per gallon (4.544L) or so 

The average price of petrol in the UK is now ~£1.48 per litre or $ 9.06 per gallon

And that is taxed twice – once on the fuel itself and then on the total of that as ‘value added’.

I would like your prices even now.

4
Reply
Claude Vercher
November 18, 2021 6:28 am

There is a tight correlation between oil and gasoline prices which only changes with taxes.

0
Reply
Steve Case
November 18, 2021 6:29 am

Chutzpah: 
After murdering his parents the child asks
the courts for mercy because he’s an orphan.

8
Reply
Paul Jenkinson
November 18, 2021 6:34 am

Surely,the biden regime is underestimating the proletariat and their ability to discern BS when they see it!

0
Reply
Coach Springer
Reply to  Paul Jenkinson
November 18, 2021 7:27 am

Having been elected on media peddling of BS as truth, he thinks that will keep happening. But the media can only go so far before they lose the power to sway the majority of their BS.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Paul Jenkinson
November 18, 2021 7:36 am

With the MSM refusing to cover it, and all of the social media giants actively suppressing all mention of it, how is the proletariat supposed to find out that it is BS?

0
Reply
Jeffery P
November 18, 2021 6:43 am

Another diversion. The reason gas prices are high right now are obvious to anyone, except perhaps a recent economics grad.

How much of the Biden agenda is diversion? How the fight over vaccine mandates? Is a vaccine mandate an actual tool to combat the pandemic or is the mandate, especially the fight over the mandate, a diversion from failed Covid policies?

I could keep going along these lines. How much of what Dr Fraudi, er, Fauci spouts is diversion, for example?

0
Reply
Coach Springer
Reply to  Jeffery P
November 18, 2021 7:29 am

Don’t bring up AOC.

0
Reply
Alfred T Mahan
November 18, 2021 6:44 am

Wasn’t Chair Khan a tiger in The Jungle Book?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Alfred T Mahan
November 18, 2021 6:56 am

Sher Khan

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Alfred T Mahan
November 18, 2021 7:00 am

I think they just misspelled Sheer Con

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Alfred T Mahan
November 18, 2021 7:38 am

Sher Khan hated humanity.
And so do most leftists.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
November 18, 2021 6:58 am

Actually,I think Biden is being advised by someone who did study economics, as taught by a deconstructionist intersectionalist.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Tom Halla
2
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 18, 2021 7:16 am

“deconstructionist intersectionalist”? Is that a fancy term for moron?

Last edited 26 minutes ago by bill Johnston
1
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  bill Johnston
November 18, 2021 7:39 am

It is rather the description of someone without brains with a chainsaw in his/her/its/etc hands.

0
Reply
Peter Morris
November 18, 2021 6:58 am

This is how tyrants behave. We’ve seen it in the old Soviet Union, Cuba, China, and Venezuela. When the government chokes off supply and causes rising prices, they use the executive arm to threaten the companies.

They’re not confused about the economics. They know exactly what they’re doing.

3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Peter Morris
November 18, 2021 7:40 am

They drive up retail prices, but refuse to allow companies to raise their prices.
Then when the companies go under, they proclaim this as proof that the free market doesn’t work and that the only solution is for the government to own and operate everything.

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
November 18, 2021 7:04 am

“President Biden Orders a FTC Investigation into Gasoline Prices”

Look in the mirror, you dotty old fool!

3
Reply
stinkerp
November 18, 2021 7:11 am

I am writing to call your attention to mounting evidence of anti-American behavior by Joe Biden and his puppeteers

Signed,
The American People

1
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  stinkerp
November 18, 2021 7:23 am

aka Traitor Joe

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
November 18, 2021 7:14 am

So…the spread between pump prices and unfinished gasoline is widening. Sounds like the FTC needs to investigate the rack operators and retailers, the vast majority of whom are not affiliated with the oil majors. Not to mention the increase in ethanol / compliance cost. Should be fun when these guys push back through their local congressmen.

0
Reply
John Bell
November 18, 2021 7:14 am

COP26 insider report from SP!KED
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/11/17/cop26-where-democracy-goes-up-in-flames/

0
Reply
David Elstrom
November 18, 2021 7:20 am

Find a scapegoat to brand as “the enemy.” A long line of tyrants from Lenin on would be proud of the Democrat Marxist puppet masters working President Demented Sock Puppet.

0
Reply
Coach Springer
November 18, 2021 7:22 am

I wonder if there’s a political angle not previously incorporated into economic theory on supply and demand. Every fossil / thermal energy producer has been subjected to world-wide declaration of economic warfare and eventual annihilation. Doing nothing right now complies with the progressive while increasing profit from rising prices and gaining at least temporary leverage on their enemies who demand their destruction.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 7:39 am

Well, the agencies need something to do in between press conferences and reports about catastrophic climate change and administration efforts to combat it with your money.

0
Reply
