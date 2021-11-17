The Facts: Reporters Exploit Normal Weather To Fan Climate Fear

Alarmism

By Vijay Jayaraj

Exaggeration of weather events to sell climate crisis is not something new. In the case of a Sky News account of flooding in one Indian city, my own observations — backed up by independent data — are absolutely contrary to the news report.

Chennai — my home state’s capital, formerly known as Madras — is prone to floods, whose severity I’ve personally witnessed. In fact, the last time Chennai was flooded, I narrowly escaped by fleeing the city at the last hour. But, for me, that trauma does not make any more reasonable the media’s melodrama about climate’s role in floods.

The city is prone to yearly deluges from the strong Northeast Monsoon system during the months of October – January. This, coupled with poor planning and destruction of natural waterways, has led to an urban nightmare of flooding as a common event.

However, Sky News’ international Twitter report did not let the facts get in the way of its climate narrative. Standing in knee-high water, the reporter said, “We know that as a result of our warming planet, we are going to see more radical and frequent shifts in extreme weather – extreme heat to extreme rain.”

Except for a massive deluge in 2015, Chennai — located on India’s southeastern coast — has had a relatively steady amount of rainfall since 1969. For example, yearly rainfall variation (in the image below) shows that years of both intense and light rainfall have been common for the city.

Data Source: Climate Data Service Portal, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Image Credit: IMD & Vijay Jayaraj

Monthly data for the city also show the sporadic nature of rainfall in the city with many high rainfall months since 1969. This means that intense downpours are not uncommon in the city. 

Monthly Rainfall Variation since 1969 in Chennai
Data Source: Climate Data Service Portal, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a meteorological expert said, “These extreme rains have happened several times in the past too. It is not due to any climatic change. The record for the highest rainfall in Chennai on a single day in November is still 1976.”

The main reason for the flooding is the unplanned expansion of the city, which resulted in the encroachment of natural reservoirs and the blocking of key natural drains for rainwater. This is a well-established fact backed up by satellite imagery.

A 2020 report from the Indian Government, titled Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region, laid out a comprehensive analysis of various factors affecting the climate in the country. According to the report, a medium-range analysis of cyclone frequency in the North Indian Ocean Basin revealed a decrease in frequency of severe cyclones between 1951 and 2018.

The data may be surprising to the reader because the mainstream media — like the Sky News journalist — regularly claim that extreme weather events increased in this period because of anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions. But the reality is completely different.

“Long-term observations (1891–2018) indicate a significant reduction in annual frequency of tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean basin.”

Figure: Annual Frequency of Cyclonic Storm (CS) and Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) between 1891 and 2016. Linear trend lines are indicated by dashed lines—black (1891–2018), blue (1951–2018), red (2000–2018). Also, 10-year running mean is shown by a solid-green line. Source: Extreme Storms, Indian Meteorological Department, Govt. of India. Published June 13, 2020

In addition, there has been no significant warming in the city since 2004. In fact, satellite measurements captured a global pause in warming between 2000 and 2020, a trend like that observed in Chennai.

So, rainfall, cyclone landfall, and temperature have shown no dangerous increase in the city of Chennai. This case of interweaving the theory of climate crisis into a normal weather event by Sky News is typical of mainstream media. Either Sky News assumed its international viewers were unlikely to research the real reasons behind the flooding, or the news channel is ignorant of the facts itself.

We recommend applying a healthy dose of skepticism to assertions of climate-induced weather events. You also might want to follow more responsible outlets for your facts, such as the CO2 Coalition.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India

Tom Halla
November 17, 2021 6:19 pm

Blaming climate change for bad civil engineering is as common as it is deplorable. The storm drains in New York City are famously inadequate, but fixing the drains does not employ enough Women’s Studies majors, apparently.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 17, 2021 6:55 pm

Blaming anything on Climate Change ™ is the easiest way to avoid and blame or repercussions from poor government, and to get access to gobs of taxpayers’ money to boot. On top of that, you are lauded as ‘woke’. It’s a win-win-win.

Dennis
November 17, 2021 6:29 pm

I flew to London on Air India via Delhi during the late 1970s and experienced torrential rain at Delhi Airport, flooding alongside the runway and taxiing runways and people living in roughly built dwellings completely flooded out.

Dave Fair
November 17, 2021 6:32 pm

With the continued collection of data on all of the various climate metrics that show no deterioration over time, the UN IPCC CliSciFi lies will be impossible to maintain. Satellites, radiosondes, ARGO and U.S. monitors with pristine siting continue to show no significant increase in temperatures, contrary to the CliSciFi climate models. Rent seekers will continue to lie, but data will support skeptic rebuttals.

John
Reply to  Dave Fair
November 17, 2021 6:58 pm

under legal advise most companies now delete any information longer than four years
dont worry the next thing will be for the IPCC to say any information longer than the legal requirement to hold for 7 years should be deleted as the science is now proven

Justin Credible
November 17, 2021 6:37 pm

The media here in Vancouver can’t go five seconds without blaming the current flooding in BC on “climate change”. It’s nauseating.

John
Reply to  Justin Credible
November 17, 2021 6:59 pm

unfortunately here in Australia there are only two news items of importance
COVID
Climate change

but to prove here in Western Australia they still do news reporting they will report on a house fire in Townsville (4000km away)

Doonman
November 17, 2021 6:40 pm

Since climate is defined as 30 years of weather in a given location, climate can never cause weather events.

People who claim otherwise must by definition argue against cause and effect.

Dennis
November 17, 2021 6:50 pm

The dams will never fill again.

A reminder of past climate hoaxer predictions that did not take place, the dams have filled several times since, and the Sydney Opera House located on the southern side of Sydney Harbour remains high and dry despite the prediction it would be under water by 2000;

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/08/16/unsw-academic-repeats-tired-dams-will-never-fill-climate-change-myth/

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 17, 2021 6:51 pm

And yet, if you go on social media at all, Sky News is portrayed as a Climate Denial ™ Extreme Right ™ Hate-Spewing Machine ™ by all and sundry. Go figure!

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
gringojay
November 17, 2021 6:54 pm

Original Post has selective data used to prop up a contention. South India winter monsoon (north-east monsoon) data from 1900-1960 compared to data from 1960 to 2010 reveals O.P. choice of starting comparative data in 1969 causes an artifact.

After 1960 Northeast monsoon in the southern Indian peninsula notably saw a statistical reduction in moderate intensity precipitation events (classified as 7.6 mm to 35.5mm rainfall). Which coincided with after 1960 statistical increases in both very heavy intensity precipitation events (classified as 124.5mm to 244.4mm rainfall) and also increased extra heavy precipitation events (classified as over 244.5mm rainfall).

Logically rainfall events that pour 124 mm of water or more mm of precipitation without stop are going to be challenging to the region – whether prudently developed (ex: this weeks’ wash out of BritishColumbia road/rail infrastructure) or rustic.The charting of total amount of Northeast monsoon may be within historical ranges – but that data presentation does not reveal the way the rain has fallen in a varied pattern of volume (mm) precipitation.

John
November 17, 2021 6:55 pm

Vijay
Thanks for your informed Post
I find it is not only Sky News but also engineering organisations such as the American Institute of Chemical Engineers who now have taken to removing blogs from chat rooms if the person is not an Approved Climate Scientist (noting most climate scientists are not scientifically astute and come from a social area and not a technical basis)

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 17, 2021 6:57 pm

“We know that as a result of our warming planet, we are going to see more radical and frequent shifts in extreme weather – extreme heat to extreme rain.”

I detest these science-deniers, deliberately contradicting the IPCC.

Cam_S
November 17, 2021 7:03 pm

Pacific Northwest, and British Columbia… right now.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/17/pacific-north-west-flooding-british-columbia-washington-state-canada

markl
November 17, 2021 7:15 pm

Yes, but not news. Something I’m finding interesting though ……. in the US the MSM won’t touch this kind of news but the so called “Right Wing” internet news will, but rarely does. I think it’s because their viewers aren’t interested in AGW.

