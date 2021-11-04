Nigel Farage Demands a UK Net Zero Referendum

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“This could well be my latest campaign…”: Nigel Farage, Britain’s most determined politician, who gave over 20 years of his life to liberating Britain from the European Union, has a new goal.

A new poll says the British public want a referendum on Boris Johnson’s new plans for higher green taxes. This could well be my latest campaign.. pic.twitter.com/AXy7j59oh5

I have been, since I sat here in this chair back in July, I’ve been saying that the rush to net zero, that the way in which its being done, is going to be ruinous. It will lead to yet more huge transfers of money from the poor to the rich, and given that China isn’t going to play the game anyway, by the looks of it nor is Russia either, what’s it going to achieve?

And I’ve been skeptical. I’m not questioning the fact that seven and a half billion of us on this planet must make some difference to the environment in which we live, and there are many things we could do better to have a greener world. I’m questioning the method by which we are going about this, and in the case of the Prime Minister now, what seems to be almost revolutionary zeal.

He’s pushing for Net Zero, but its supported by all the other parties in Westminster, massive, over 90% of MPs are strongly in favour of Net Zero, and yet, just like the European question, my sense of its been and a growing sense of its been, that out there in the shires, people are asking, hang on, who’s paying for all this? Are you serious?

I’ve got an old Edwardian semi-[detached house], its going to cost £20-30,000 to actually get it equipped, for a heat pump with all the insulation and other things we’ve got to do.

So the other day, in the Daily Telegraph, Alastair Heath the commentator, he proposed, well what about having a referendum on Net Zero? And extraordinarily, overnight the Telegraph have conducted a poll, and 42% of adults said they supported a vote on the plan, 30% opposed it, 28% said they didn’t have a view.

Well if you take out the undecideds, that’s 58% say they would like a ballot on the issue.

And that is very, very interesting, and we’re beginning to see on the back benches now, one or two people in the Conservative Party particularly, questioning what Boris is doing.

Now this proposal for a referendum, this idea that is being backed by voters, is likely to be something of an embarrassment to Boris Johnson, given that COP26 is just around the corner. But clearly a lot of you out there feel, this shouldn’t be done without you being asked, and this isn’t really what you voted for in 2019.

But is a referendum on a specific issue like this really feasible, or should referendums be saved for major constitutional issues?