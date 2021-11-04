Climate Politics

Nigel Farage Demands a UK Net Zero Referendum

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
40 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“This could well be my latest campaign…”: Nigel Farage, Britain’s most determined politician, who gave over 20 years of his life to liberating Britain from the European Union, has a new goal.

I have been, since I sat here in this chair back in July, I’ve been saying that the rush to net zero, that the way in which its being done, is going to be ruinous. It will lead to yet more huge transfers of money from the poor to the rich, and given that China isn’t going to play the game anyway, by the looks of it nor is Russia either, what’s it going to achieve?

And I’ve been skeptical. I’m not questioning the fact that seven and a half billion of us on this planet must make some difference to the environment in which we live, and there are many things we could do better to have a greener world. I’m questioning the method by which we are going about this, and in the case of the Prime Minister now, what seems to be almost revolutionary zeal.

He’s pushing for Net Zero, but its supported by all the other parties in Westminster, massive, over 90% of MPs are strongly in favour of Net Zero, and yet, just like the European question, my sense of its been and a growing sense of its been, that out there in the shires, people are asking, hang on, who’s paying for all this? Are you serious?

I’ve got an old Edwardian semi-[detached house], its going to cost £20-30,000 to actually get it equipped, for a heat pump with all the insulation and other things we’ve got to do.

So the other day, in the Daily Telegraph, Alastair Heath the commentator, he proposed, well what about having a referendum on Net Zero? And extraordinarily, overnight the Telegraph have conducted a poll, and 42% of adults said they supported a vote on the plan, 30% opposed it, 28% said they didn’t have a view.

Well if you take out the undecideds, that’s 58% say they would like a ballot on the issue.

And that is very, very interesting, and we’re beginning to see on the back benches now, one or two people in the Conservative Party particularly, questioning what Boris is doing.

Now this proposal for a referendum, this idea that is being backed by voters, is likely to be something of an embarrassment to Boris Johnson, given that COP26 is just around the corner. But clearly a lot of you out there feel, this shouldn’t be done without you being asked, and this isn’t really what you voted for in 2019.

But is a referendum on a specific issue like this really feasible, or should referendums be saved for major constitutional issues?

Source: GBNews video (see above)

One thing I learned about Britons while living in Britain, is how determined they are. We’re talking about a little island nation perched off the coast of Europe, which once decided they wanted an empire, and didn’t stop until they had conquered half the world. Once they set their heart on something, they will endure almost any hardship, to try to achieve their goal.

But this national trait of utter determination can also be a curse. Enough Britons have set their heart on Net Zero for the programme to move forward, but Net Zero with renewable energy is impossible, for a nation which barely sees the sun 6 months of the year, and has wind droughts which last for a week or more.

I fear on this occasion the determination of Britons will lead them to a horrible place. Even when they realise it is hopeless, they will continue, ruining themselves, destroying their country, because a determined people like the Britons just don’t know how to stop, once they have set their heart on a goal – even if the goal is impossible.

Nigel Farage is perhaps Britain’s last hope of averting the net zero madness, before Britain utterly commits to wrecking their own economy. If determination is Britain’s national trait, Nigel Farage is a true son of that proud British heritage. But Farage is a lot older than the young man who set out to liberate Britain from the European Union. Even the determination of someone like Farage cannot continue forever.

Owen
November 4, 2021 10:05 am

Brilliant! I bet he can pull it off. When people realize what is really in store they will see the light

DiggerUK
Reply to  Owen
November 4, 2021 12:17 pm

Farage is not on my christmas card list, I am promoting the message, not the messenger.

But I ask all UK citizens to sign this parliamentary petition to demand the UK
“Hold a referendum on whether to keep the 2050 net zero target”…_
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/599602

Last edited 2 minutes ago by DiggerUK
fretslider
November 4, 2021 10:08 am

We do need a referendum

I can’t see the dictatorship granting one

commieBob
Reply to  fretslider
November 4, 2021 10:48 am

And yet there was Brexit.

fretslider
Reply to  commieBob
November 4, 2021 10:54 am

Precisely

They won’t make that mistake again

Robert Heath
Reply to  fretslider
November 4, 2021 11:02 am

Brexit referendum happened because pro Brexit groups sat in marginal seats. T scared the crap out of Cameron. It worked.s Can all be done again. If Nigel leads it, lots will follow.

fretslider
Reply to  Robert Heath
November 4, 2021 12:07 pm

All parties are fully signed up to net zero

That’s the point

DiggerUK
Reply to  fretslider
November 4, 2021 12:20 pm

Remember, all the main UK parties were signed up to staying in the European Union…_

mwhite
Reply to  fretslider
November 4, 2021 12:15 pm

Even if they did they not likely to accept a no vote.

J Mac
November 4, 2021 10:08 am

“I fear on this occasion the determination of Britons will lead them to a horrible place.”
I hope Worall is wrong about that! Is it possible that as a nation, the British et.al. are already committed to Climate Change fraud?

Last edited 2 hours ago by J Mac
John Tillman
Reply to  J Mac
November 4, 2021 10:14 am

https://www.globalwitness.org/en/press-releases/yougov-poll-finds-majority-british-public-want-uk-lead-world-tackling-climate-change/

Doesn’t say how much the public is willing to pay to combat CACA. And YouGov doesn’t have a great record.

fretslider
Reply to  John Tillman
November 4, 2021 10:21 am

YouGov produce numbers to nudge the public

steve
Reply to  J Mac
November 4, 2021 10:39 am

There are not many Britons that I know that support net zero. There is definitely not an overwhelming desire from your average working class Brit to rush headlong into this. The people I talk to down the pub all say the same “who the hell is going to pay for this”. If there was a political party that opposed this or at the very least tried to be truthful and rational then they would gather large support very quickly. There is no chance of a referendum on it as the political and metropolitan elite had their nose severely bloodied by Brexit and won’t make that mistake again.
Most of us are hoping that after the COP26 bollux dies down then the Boris rhetoric will also die down and some sanity may set in. what we need is a prolonged cold snap with becalmed conditions like last monday when wind was supplying a mere 3% of our power and coal came to the rescue.

Drake
November 4, 2021 10:20 am

If the voters get the TRUE numbers of what the increased taxes will be and how much MORE their utility and fuel costs will increase, this net zero crap will go down in flames.

HotScot
Reply to  Drake
November 4, 2021 11:26 am

It’s not just Taxes, that’s all smoke and mirrors to make the public believe the ‘government’ will be spending the money on NetZero.

It most emphatically will not be. The average householder will have to shell out between £75,000 – £100,000 to make their homes NetZero compliant. I know, I got the quotes which were confirmed by Professor of Engineering, Michael Kelly when he did the national sums.

Kelly also pointed out that we only have around one third of the skilled physical labour to accomplish this, so mass immigration will be required!

If we imagine the populace will baulk at the cost, wait until they hear two thirds of the workforce will have to be imported!!!!

Last edited 53 minutes ago by HotScot
Redge
November 4, 2021 10:21 am

I’m not a fan of Farage but he gets my vote on this one

fretslider
Reply to  Redge
November 4, 2021 10:28 am

Ditto

J N
Reply to  Redge
November 4, 2021 11:19 am

I’m not a fan also, by no means, but I agree with him in this one. However, if a referendum can be possible, all the numbers must be clear, mainly the costs. I’m afraid that the public opinion is so skewed by the media that this could lead to an even bigger problem, which is the legitimation of a huge mistake by referendum.

saveenergy
November 4, 2021 10:21 am

” But is a referendum on a specific issue like this really feasible, or should referendums be saved for major constitutional issues?”

It IS a bloody major constitutional issue !!!

Duane
November 4, 2021 10:26 am

Aside from the current market-generated price peak, which was brought on by a radical if temporary imbalance in supply vs demand triggered by COVID last year, when people find themselves living permanently at a lower standard of living, they aren’t going to take it well. Rhetoric by both sides of the warmunism argument are only arguments over political theory .. reality is when somebody has to write a check, or give up on doing things they used to enjoy. When that happens there will be hell to pay in any nation that attempts to radically wean the people off cheap energy.

Tom Halla
November 4, 2021 10:26 am

The chattering classes can go down weird paths. As Michael Crichton pointed out, eugenics was quite popular. Then, after the NSDAP, no one admitted to ever having entertained such notions.

IanE
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 4, 2021 11:49 am

Well, yes – until the toxic, gene-altering stabbings!

Ebor
Reply to  IanE
November 4, 2021 12:11 pm

huh?

Bill Toland
November 4, 2021 10:27 am

If people were told of the real costs of net zero, nobody would vote for it. New Zealand’s net zero target has been independently costed at 5 trillion dollars. The equivalent cost for Britain is 50 trillion pounds.

https://nypost.com/2019/12/08/reality-check-drive-for-rapid-net-zero-emissions-a-guaranteed-loser/

fretslider
November 4, 2021 10:33 am

“Green technology is yet to ride to the rescue. The Climate Change Committee, which advises the government, recently chided Johnson for his ‘techno-centric’ approach to reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050, suggesting that given where the tech is at the bulk of restrictions will have to come from ‘behaviour change’, from people doing and consuming less.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/11/04/environmentalism-cannot-survive-democracy/

Who in their right mind would vote to make life worse?

That’s why you can bet there will be no vote – without a fight and a dirty one at that

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Cubbie Roo
November 4, 2021 10:34 am

Once the energy price-hikes begin to bite over the winter and into 2022, people wil begin to baulk at the route to NetZero in ever increasing numbers. With any luck, by next summer the whole idea will be electoral toxic waste. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.

IanE
Reply to  Cubbie Roo
November 4, 2021 11:48 am

Yes – especially if we get some more calm weather periods with the deadly (literally, if in deepest winter) resultant blackouts.

It is, however, tragic how long most of the sheeple take to recognize a kick in the ghoulies!

Robert of Texas
November 4, 2021 10:37 am

How can you have a fair referendum when propaganda is used instead of information and any skepticism is censored?

fretslider
Reply to  Robert of Texas
November 4, 2021 10:51 am

In a referendum there has to be a debate and a campaign

You can only prevent that by not having a vote

IanE
Reply to  fretslider
November 4, 2021 11:46 am

Yes but the media would hold the debate between the Cons, the Libs, the Labs and the Greens. Not much chance of the average man in the street learning about reality. Hence, the well-known meme, “Is that the truth – or did you hear it on the BBC?”!

fretslider
Reply to  IanE
November 4, 2021 12:08 pm

Project fear has a habit of falling

alexei
Reply to  fretslider
November 4, 2021 12:05 pm

But what if the debates are carefully chosen between selected professionals, i.e. fanatical warmists v. timid lukewarmers? Or good informative debates don’t get reported either on TV or print? One of the major hurdles in the UK is the lack of alternative views on climate in the MSM, epitomized by the dominance of the BBC, which is still a bible for many and the Beeb have absolutely banned any and all views challenging the AGW mantra. It must also be remembered that Gates finances most British media, including the BBC.

HotScot
Reply to  Robert of Texas
November 4, 2021 11:30 am

100%

A referendum on the subject would be scuppered as surely as the 2020 Presidential election.

The result would do as much damage to the UK, in as short a space of time, as that Muppet who succeeded Trump has done to the US.

ResourceGuy
November 4, 2021 11:07 am

A sliver of rational thinking still exists among the alarmist “fire in the theater” tax you brigade.

HotScot
November 4, 2021 11:19 am

The most stupid idea Nigel has ever had.

“I’m not questioning the fact that seven and a half billion of us on this planet must make some difference to the environment in which we live, and there are many things we could do better to have a greener world.”

We are making a difference Nigel, and we do have a greener world thanks to increasing atmospheric CO2 thanks very much.

Starting from the position you express you are already on a hiding to nothing.

Don’t we imagine the massed MSM joining ranks with the BBC wouldn’t see this as an opportunity to swamp the electorate with misleading and dangerous propaganda?

How about Facebook and Twitter. All the excellent scientific reasons against NetZero simply deleted and commentators cancelled. I mean, it’s been happening for the last few years, and it would only get worse.

How about the fanatical politicians with vested interests and cushy jobs to go to, after the populace is battered into submission, with the nice, generous renewables companies, or renting out their lands to wind-farms?

Just how do we get our messages across to the myopic sheep who never ask any questions far less seek out the answers on ‘Denier!’ web sites?

The fact is, COP(out)26 is doing the job rather well for us. The obvious own goal of Xi and Putin refusing to attend has been compounded by Modi of India demanding $1Tn dollars to help with greening of his country.

Then there’s the recent announcement that Germany has persuaded the EU to designate Natural Gas and Nuclear as green. Germany would, of course, because they have about the most expensive electricity prices in the world and Russia is holding them to ransom for Gas.

Nor can Boris come back to Westminster from Glasgow and expect anyone to replace their Natural gas boilers for wildly expensive Heat Pumps when Gas is Green. This is an utter disaster for Boris’ madcap plans.

Dr. John Constable of the GWPF was at pains to point out to a House of Commons select committee that the UK was well on it’s way to a green transformation by substituting coal for gas before moving the country to Nuclear. The contemptible old hag on that committee who accused him of being a denier is now going to be forced to swallow her words. The rest, to be fair, gave him a fair hearing, and he was very convincing.

They will all now be reflecting very carefully on that hearing today.

As for sleepy Joe, nothing is going right for him. He’ll head back to the US with his tail between his legs and people will demand answers over him banning fracking now Europe has designated Gas as Green (subject to crossing ‘T’s’ and dotting ‘i’s’ I suspect).

Cop(out)26 appears to be the best thing that could have happened for the sceptics in decades for many more reasons than I can express here.

Nigel should remember Bonaparte: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake”. A referendum merely changes the dynamic and risks handing the initiative back to the loonies running the asylum.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by HotScot
Joseph Zorzin
November 4, 2021 11:27 am

Now if only some American states would have such a referendum! In particular, CA and MA which already are committed to net zero. Not sure which other states have such a plan.

Felix
November 4, 2021 11:36 am

I think the biggest advantage of a referendum, and perhaps even more so for the battle to have a referendum, is airing a lot of dirty laundry. Way too much dark money pushing the lies, way too may celebrities (“people who are famous for being famous”) jumping on the bandwagon for personal glory. Get those jet-setters out in the open, get the facts out in the open, force the alarmunists to either defend the indefensible or hide from the truth.

People support all this crap only because the media have so warped things. Public debates over holding a referendum, and then a referendum itself, will uncover a lot of slime hiding beneath those media rocks.

Kazinski
November 4, 2021 12:05 pm

Well if it is a net 58-42 for a referendum, that means it’s 58-42 against net zero. Anyone for net zero will be against a referendum because they are already getting what they want.

If the technology were actually there, and they weren’t relying on things like biomass which is as bad as coal.

Bob
November 4, 2021 12:13 pm

I believe global warming skeptics need to stop letting global warming agitators set the agenda. By using their terms i.e. net zero you are letting them set the ground rules.

Does anyone even know what net zero is? I don’t and I doubt a majority of those who are going to end up paying for net zero know either. Oh sure I have some vague notions like we must not pollute, we must save the earth, we must save ourselves, we must save the plants and animals, we must progress and move forward, we must leave the past behind and on and on.

Skeptics need to define net zero in their terms, truthfully and honestly. That definition needs to be included in every article and every response to every article concerning net zero. Repeated over and over adnauseum.

A clear and precise explanation of what carbon dioxide is and what it isn’t needs to be included in every article or response to an article about net zero. Many many people do not understand how critical CO2 is to life on earth, it is past time to start teaching rather than just responding to extremist gibberish.

zemlik
November 4, 2021 12:20 pm

They took a massive gamble and lost with the EU referendum and have been working since to make it leaving but not really. Can’t see them making that mistake again.

