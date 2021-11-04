Climate ugliness Opinion

Climate Scientists to Their Kids: We’re Going to Die Like the Dinosaurs

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
40 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Ever wondered what it is like being the child of an Climate Scientist? Thanks to The Conversation, we now have a window into what its like to grow up in the home of an academic climate alarmist.

How climate scientists talk to their kids about climate change

04 NOV 2021   LACHLAN GILBERT 

There’s no need to sugar-coat the truth or scaremonger when talking to kids about climate change.

Have you talked about climate change to your kids and what did you, or what do you plan to say?

SPK: The only way we’ve really talked about climate change so far is about the dinosaurs. Before lockdown, we went to the dinosaur museum here in Canberra. And they loved it. My eldest has constantly been asking questions like ‘where are the dinosaurs now?’ And I said ‘well, you know, they died out’. ‘Why did they die out?’ ‘Well, climate change?’ ‘Okay, how did the climate change…’ and so she’s kind of being very inquisitive. But I haven’t yet had a sit down with her saying, ‘well, yeah, the climate is warming, it’s getting worse. It’s basically because of my parents and their parents before them – sorry about that!

I have had a couple of conversations with my nieces and nephews. My niece, when she was nine or 10, asked me to come to her school and give a talk. So I actually started thinking: how am I going to talk about this? I don’t want to get in there and scare them and say, ‘you’re all doomed, you’re all gonna die’. I was never going to do that –I would talk to them about how the planet’s changing, the indicators of this and how we can fix it. I think you should always finish on a message of hope, especially with a younger demographic.

KM: We always had a very scientific approach to education. When they ask a question, they get the answer, even if the answer is not pretty. Even when they grew up, they knew that Santa Claus was not real from early on, and we never made a big deal out of how babies come into the world, we never made them believe in the tooth fairy… so climate change for me is just another fact we have to live with, a fact we can talk about with the kids.

Because we talk about climate change all the time, they were exposed to it from a young age. We would also take them on holidays where you can see evidence of it all around you, for example coral reefs. I think it was just part of their lives from the beginning, and they didn’t need me pointing these things out.

IM: I don’t think my two are that aware of climate change itself. So I’m trying to raise their awareness of environmental issues, but we’re at the stage where I might, for example, point out an electric car, or that it’s a terrible habit to leave the taps running. So at this stage it’s saying things like don’t waste things, don’t use too much plastic because it ends up in the ocean, that kind of thing. I think that’s a far easier thing to attack than the specific issue of climate change itself. I see climate change as just another facet of issues to do with waste and careful use of resources.

As for whether I’m worried about scaring them or other kids old enough to understand about climate change, to be honest, it doesn’t worry me. I mean, there are things worth being scared of!

Read more: https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/science-tech/how-climate-scientists-talk-their-kids-about-climate-change

When I read history books, interviews with survivors of the some of the worst attrocities of the 20th century, they didn’t take their kids out on guided tours to look at all the ugliness on display, they tried to shield their children from the horror, did everything in their power to give them a childhood of love and joy, in the most impossible circumstances.

Yet climate activists seem to revel in frightening the hell out of their children with the worst of their nightmare climate fantasies, then somehow seem to think it is OK if after scaring the kids, they try to undo some of the damage by finishing on a “message of hope”.

Telling kids they are likely to die a horrible death should never be a part of childhood, even if the horror is real.

Maybe I’m misinterpreting what I’m reading, but the uppermost thought in my mind after reading this was, who needs a climate catastrophe when you have parents like that? In my opinion this just seems so wrong.

Kip Hansen
Editor
November 4, 2021 2:08 pm

The actual quotes from anonymous climate scientists are not so bad.

If the scientists being quoted are raving alarmists, then they are not really convinced about the imminent demise of mankind, even though they may say to to others, they can’t bring themselves to say it to their kids….because its a lie? Don’t know.

Kip Hansen
Editor
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:11 pm

Besides, we don’t know that the dinosaurs died from climate change….asteroid strike?

The latest theory out of Harvard is “According to this new theory, the devastation came not from a relatively nearby asteroid, but from a sort of long-distance comet that came from the edge of the solar system in an area known as the Oort cloud.”

John Tillman
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:22 pm

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-82320-2

Breakup of a long-period comet as the origin of the dinosaur extinction

Kip Hansen
Editor
Reply to  John Tillman
November 4, 2021 2:33 pm

John ==> That’s the latest hypothesis.

John Tillman
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:40 pm

Both comets and asteroids have been hypothesized since the Alvarezes’ 1980 paper, but the 2021 LPC study followed general rejection of the once widely accepted 2007 Baptisina asteroid hypothesis.

But that the Yucatan impact caused the end Cretaceous mass extinction event now ranks as an observation, not just an hypothesis.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC6486721/

Kip Hansen
Editor
Reply to  John Tillman
November 4, 2021 2:48 pm

John ==> Yeah, maybe so. Ya gotta watch those hypotheses that slip quietly over into “accepted science” before proofs are thoroughly provided. This is not a field that I am very familiar with — so I haven’t even an opinion.

John Tillman
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 3:00 pm

Hypotheses repeatedly confirmed, then actually observed, become facts.

Copernicus’ heliocentric hypothesis was repeatedly confirmed, then directly observed, so it’s now a scientific fact that Earth orbits the Sun, although not in a perfect circle, as the great Prussian astronomer originally hypothesized.

Atoms were also originally an hypothesis, but repeatedly confirmed and now observed.

Ditto evolution by means of natural selection, the germ theory of disease and increasingly general relativity.

Gary K Hoffman
Reply to  John Tillman
November 4, 2021 3:06 pm

Would a comet have left a world wide layer of iridium? I’m pretty sure an asteroid would, but a comet would not. And that’s what was found when geologists went looking for it.

Vuk
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:25 pm

Dinosaurs died from electric shock! They were particularly long animals with nerves (good electrical conductors in all animals) stretching for few meters in length from brain to tip of the tail. A huge solar magnetic storm (about hundred to thousand times in strength of the Carrington event) would wipe out all large dino’s while smaller one would survive with no problem. You heard first here / 🙂

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:28 pm

we don’t know that the dinosaurs died from climate change….asteroid strike?

To be fair, the presumed asteroid strike would have seriously changed the climate. Unlike CO2.

John Tillman
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 4, 2021 2:47 pm

Only if superheated air, cataclysmic seismic shocks, global wildfires and tsunamis, followed by darkness and bitter cold, count as climate change! Not to mention sudden, drastic oceanic pH drop lasting 100 to 1000 years.

/sarc

ATheoK
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:50 pm

Harvard hasn’t been the epitome of climate research honesty for a couple decades.

Differences between asteroid belt meteoroids and objects from the Oort cloud are absurd without detailed research and specific identification.

Research that Harvard has not performed.
Instead, they desire ‘climate change’ to be the cause of dinosaur extinction, so they theorize objects that meet causing atmospheric desire.

Rocky and metallic objects from the Oort cloud exist. So, why the emphasis on a “comet”?
Because the researchers involved want to claim a large injection of methane in Earth’s atmosphere?

John Tillman
Reply to  ATheoK
November 4, 2021 2:53 pm

Please read the study I linked.

Their conclusion is based upon statistics, astronomy and the observed compositions of comets, asteroids and the impacting bolide.

No mention of methane.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 4, 2021 2:15 pm

A part of the original article I didn’t quote names the scientists.

Kip Hansen
Editor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 4, 2021 2:30 pm

Eric ==> Thanks.

E. Schaffer
November 4, 2021 2:11 pm

Really? Dinosaurs died from socialism?

SxyxS
Reply to  E. Schaffer
November 4, 2021 2:17 pm

It was a red comet.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  E. Schaffer
November 4, 2021 2:34 pm

Good one! +50

John Tillman
November 4, 2021 2:11 pm

Non-avian dinosaurs and most birds, plus many other groups, were wiped out 66 Ma by a space rock. Its impact did briefly severely change climates, but to equate the effects of a catastrophic collision with some climates slightly warming over 160 years is a misrepresentation.

Last edited 52 minutes ago by John Tillman
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Tillman
November 4, 2021 3:01 pm

Have studied the Yucatan bolide impact in some depth. Part of the dinosaur extinction ‘bad luck’ was the impact location and steep angle. Thick gypsum deposits volatilized into SO2, so massive aerosol sun block==>cold shock (not warm), then massive acid rain destroying food plants and disrupting ocean chemistry. Small mobile things (avian dinosaurs aka birds, small reptiles like lizards, small mammals) survived by virtue of mobile scavenging ability of what survived.

John Tillman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 4, 2021 3:10 pm

Yes, also seed-eating birds survived, and water fowl in Antarctica, far from the impact, which probably occurred in June, so the SH was already adapting to coming winter. Burrowing and aquatic land creatures were favored as well, plus nocturnal species. so many small mammals.

The great diversity of Mesozoic birds was however blasted down to a few , generally small species, progenitors of present avian diversity.

Acidic rain and runoff account for many of the marine species d!e offs, such as ammonites and possibly plesiosaurs and mosasaurs. Alarmists cite this, but the effect was orders of magnitude greater than any mild lessening of seawater alkalinity today.

Last edited 1 minute ago by John Tillman
Mike
November 4, 2021 2:11 pm

My fifth grader cried in the school bathroom when I was offered a job in Europe (from USA). That’s enough drama for a kid.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mike
November 4, 2021 2:16 pm

Yep. Taking kids to a museum so you can explain one day all humanity will be fossilised bones in a museum seem a little over the top.

Vuk
November 4, 2021 2:14 pm

Children will grow out of it, as they do out of tooth fairies and father Xmases.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Vuk
November 4, 2021 2:19 pm

Some of them don’t make it.

Drug Inquiry: Fear of Climate Change is Destroying the Lives of Young People

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Vuk
November 4, 2021 2:34 pm

Not all of them. Look at Greta Thunberg.

Vuk
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 4, 2021 2:46 pm

Greta is not a kid, she is an old lady who failed to age gracefully.comment image?

SxyxS
Reply to  Vuk
November 4, 2021 3:05 pm

She and Merkel got seperated after birth.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Vuk
November 4, 2021 2:36 pm

One out of 100 was enough for Jim Jones, the Moonies, and a host of other psychotic scavengers.

Richard Page
November 4, 2021 2:15 pm

I need to qualify this by saying I’m not a parent. However, many friends of mine are and a universal truth seems to be that parents want more for their children than they had. They want their children to have a better childhood, more or better toys, more opportunities and to be able to succeed – to go further than their parents. No parent should ever fill their children’s heads with hopelessness and despair – and yet it happens with academics. 40-odd years ago a friend of mine had academic parents just like that and, as an adult, had to have counselling to cope with his childhood – and this was even before climate change gained traction.

Terry
November 4, 2021 2:19 pm

ya can’t fix stupid

fretslider
November 4, 2021 2:23 pm

By any normal standards it’s child abuse

What a sick bunch of people alarmists are.

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 4, 2021 2:26 pm

We would also take them on holidays where you can see evidence of it all around you, for example coral reefs.

It’s so difficult being a Climate Crusader. Having to jet off to tropical paradises in order to ‘show’ your gullible little kiddies how terrible your parents and grandparents were (but not you, of course not you)! It’s such a burden.

Come and visit the Great Barrier Reef, for a last, last chance before the last, last, last chance to see it. Bring tourist dollars! And gullible kiddies, if you must.

ResourceGuy
November 4, 2021 2:32 pm

Here’s what I said to my kids: stupid, stupid, stupid!!

Oh and high school level debate manipulation for style points

ATheoK
November 4, 2021 2:37 pm

Telling kids they are likely to die a horrible death should never be a part of childhood, even if the horror is real.”

Teaching kids about the Holocaust is normal here in the states. As are visits to the Holocaust museum.

What is missing are two things.

  • a) Definition of Nationalist Socialist. One of the reasons leftists keep painting national socialists as right wing conservatives.
  • b) What it took to defeat the maniacs behind the Holocaust.

It is absurd, but there are quite a few folks whose minds dwell and revel in darkness.
Even apparently successful alarmist researchers can be clinically depressed.

Severely depressed folks are all too happy to share their dark worlds with anyone who will listen, e.g. any hapless children in their sphere.

Odds are these same people are the first to tell children their favorite holiday heroes do not exist.
They’re just such happy families.

Fretting about the darkness in their minds and the darkness they cause their families, friends and other gullible listeners is taking a step towards that darkness. These twisted people need professional help.
Curing serious depression is difficult and often impossible.

Nick Schroeder
November 4, 2021 2:42 pm

“When ideas go unexamined and unchallenged for a long enough time, they become mythological and very, very powerful. They create conformity. They intimidate.”
E. L. Doctorow in conversation with Bill Moyers, 1989

And to quote Oppenheimer,
“There must be no barriers for freedom of inquiry. There is no place for dogma in science. The scientist is free, and must be free to ask any question, to doubt any assertion, to seek for any evidence, to correct any errors.”
 
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
—Carl Sagan, astronomer and writer (1934-1996)

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.-Carl Sagan
It pays to keep an open mind, but not so open your brains fall out.-Carl Sagan
The cure for a fallacious argument is a better argument, not the suppression of ideas.-Carl Sagan
If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth.-Carl Sagan
There are no forbidden questions in science, no matters too sensitive or delicate to be probed, no sacred truths.-Carl Sagan

John Tillman
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
November 4, 2021 2:55 pm

Sagan’s “nuclear winter” hoax was practice for CACA.

layor nala
November 4, 2021 2:47 pm

Interesting. They are prepared to talk to their kids about the myths of climate change but not let them enjoy the myths surrounding Santa Claus or the tooth fairy! I still recall the looks of utter joy when we talked about the latter myths to our children and grandchildren and the looks of absolute anticipation on their faces.

Nick B.
November 4, 2021 2:58 pm

Off topic.
What happened to essay idea?
I don’t see any contest page.
Thanks.

John the Econ
November 4, 2021 3:07 pm

These parents are guilty of child abuse.

I came of age during the latter years of the Cold War with the knowledge that Russian nuclear missiles could be raining down upon us at any time with little to no warning, and yet we lived our lives and thrived.

