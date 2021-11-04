COP conferences

Dan Wootton On The Biased BBC & The Orgy Of Hypocrisy

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
59 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

NOVEMBER 3, 2021

By Paul Homewood

I don’t know which image of unbridled hypocrisy, sickening privilege and total tone-deafness made me fume more.

The parade of 400 private jets parked up at Scottish airports as world leaders, royalty and billionaires gushed out more carbon within a 24-hour period than most of us will in a lifetime in order to arrive at Cop26 and preach that we must all change our lives forever more in order to reach Net Zero by 2050.

Or the dangerous Insulate Britain criminals splayed once more on the roads, this time in Manchester, to stop more hardworking Brits from going to work, taking their kids to school or getting to hospital when most of these eco-terrorists haven’t even bothered to properly insulate their own homes.

And that’s just the start of the maddening spectacle of Flop26 over the past 48 hours.

The parade of 400 private jets parked up at Scottish airports as world leaders, royalty and billionaires gushed out more carbon within a 24-hour period than most of us will in a lifetime

There have been hyperbolic statements about the end of the world designed to terrify our children from the great and the good; a sweary display from that omnipresent sulky teen Greta Thunberg; no shows from China and Russia; the Archbishop of Canterbury comparing the climate debate to Nazi appeasement; and Prince Charles blatantly wading into politics yet again by demanding a ‘vast military-style campaign’ to reduce emissions.

In fact, I’d go as far to say there’s never been a bigger disconnect between everyday Brits and the political, business and media elite determined to tell us what we must do while not changing a thing about their own lovely lives.

And I say all of this as a passionate environmentalist.

I actually spent much of my own youth as some sort of 1980s Kiwi Thunberg wannabe, writing songs and campaigning about the hole in the Ozone Layer that, you might remember, was going to lead to our imminent demise.

Yup, I was one of those terrified youngsters back then who listened to the environmental doomsday merchants with complete terror.

But guess what? Moderate changes to chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in spray cans and refrigerants over a period of time have meant that the Ozone hole has actually shrunk in recent years!

The world survived the warnings from the hysterical campaigners (again) and I learnt a big lesson that constant scare campaigns from people who jet around the globe in private jets is not the best way to tackle climate change or environmental issues.

This is where you would hope the so-called independent British broadcast media would step in to bring a degree of perspective to Cop26 proceedings.

Chance would be a fine thing.

Instead, we’ve had hysterical Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow tweeting on his way to the summit: ‘En route to COP26 – trees and branches affected by climate change have slowed our rail journey – tho the branches have been cleared we are doen (sic) to 5mph – What an irony! What a message! We MUST change! Dare we hope that we shall?’

Er, is a so-called impartial broadcaster really trying to claim that branches never fell onto train lines thanks to storms before the so-called ‘climate emergency’?

Sky News’ craven coverage has been unsurprising, given they are an official sponsor of Cop26 and run a dire daily climate show.

But I’d like to see one of their journalists question the company’s own chief executive Dana Strong, who spent the first half of the year commuting to her job in London from Philadelphia in the US via – you guessed it – private jet!

And, despite forcing its own TV dramas to start including characters driving electric cars and rejecting meat for vegan dishes, Sky had the audacity to defend the 3,500-mile transatlantic commute.

A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Many CEOs leading multinational companies have schedules that mean it is appropriate to use different modes of transport. It is critical to counterbalance this, that is why we offset carbon emissions caused by the business travel of Sky employees.’

Translation: While we’re telling our viewers to stop going on holiday and reduce meat consumption, if you’re rich, you don’t need to change a damn thing.

And that’s despite Sky’s own research concluding that its viewers are put off by ‘fear-mongering, guilt-tripping, blaming or preaching’ when it comes to the environment and instead want broadcasters ‘to lead by example’.

The hypocrisy is off the scale.

Speaking of which, European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen should have been laughed out the room when she called the summit a ‘moment of truth’ for the planet, given she is a private jet addict who, on one occasion, used one to travel just 31 miles.

But most concerning has been a full-fledged BBC climate campaign masquerading as journalism.

Perhaps that was best illustrated by the corporation’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt, an anti-Trump protestor whose sister is one of the Insulate Britain zealots arrested for blocking roads.

His ‘interview’ with the Prime Minister amounted to a shouting match, with a clearly exasperated Boris Johnson helplessly turning to look at his advisers on a number of occasions.

In one exchange, Rowlatt yelled: ‘You’re going to the developing world saying ‘phase out coal’, at the same time as not ruling out a new coal mine in Britain. A new coal mine in Britain! We started the industrial revolution. We should close the mines!’

Er, what the hell happened to BBC reporters keeping their highly controversial political opinions to themselves?

As the PM tried to reply, Rowlatt continued his tirade, saying: ‘Why don’t you just say, we’re just not going to open this coal mine? Why don’t you be clear on the coal mine. The Chinese will just say: ‘We can’t take this guy seriously.’

So the BBC is now campaigning for the closure of all British coal mines…

After the PM tried to move on, Rowlatt continued: ‘I’m sorry to bang on about the coal, but the point is, it makes you look, no, it makes you look a little bit weaselly not answering the coal question.’

Boris replied: ‘Sorry, I’ve answered the coal question.’

What he should have done is end the interview then and there by saying: If you want to ask me questions as a journalist then fine, but I’m not here to be hectored by a BBC campaigner, that’s not your damn job.

But that’s what was always going to happen once the Corporation officially decided that issue of climate change was settled and that its staff no longer needed to reflect both sides of the argument; it gave its journalists a licence to hector.

The media should have one focus this week: Working out how to tackle the world’s largest carbon emitter China whose leader Xi Jinping didn’t even bother to turn up.

Without change from that terrible communist regime, which is building 43 new coal-fired power plants and will soon be responsible for more than a third of global carbon emissions, much of the discussion is futile.

I dare the Insulate Britain loons to book a flight to Shanghai or Beijing and try to block a Chinese road.

They’d be having to deal with a lot more than a few ink stains on their face or an angry Essex mum let me tell you.

And an important reminder to the BBC: The UK is now responsible for less than one per cent of global carbon emissions. Our carbon emissions have fallen faster than any other nation in the G20.

Tackling the topic of China’s lack of action seems far too difficult when asking Brits to fundamentally change our way of life is on offer instead.

But Boris and the Beeb should be warned: While most folk like me absolutely want to protect the planet, we have not consented to fundamental, largely unnecessary and very costly changes to the way we live our lives.

And that position is only going to be hardened as all the utter hypocrites of Cop26 fly out of Glasgow tonight in their private jets onto the next glamorous location. 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10157499/I-want-save-planet-resent-told-it.html

