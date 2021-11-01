COP26 Chaos: G20 Failure, Wild Weather, Tornado Strikes Pro-COP26 Church

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Not an auspicious start to the event which Prince Charles informs us is our last chance to save the world from 1.5C global warming.

COP crisis as hundreds of delegates are stranded in London after ‘extreme weather’ led to rail chaos on the line to Glasgow with Network Rail telling people to go home and try again in the morning Winds up to 80mph are causing travel chaos and flooding across parts of the UK with further rain to come

Hundreds of passengers are stuck at London Euston with all trains cancelled after tree fell on overhead wires

Passengers, many trying to reach Glasgow for Cop26, said it was ‘ironic’ journeys were disrupted by storms

Met Office unable to rule out whether any tornadoes have taken place following reports of wind damage By JAMIE PHILLIPS and KATIE FEEHAN and BHVISHYA PATEL FOR MAILONLINE PUBLISHED: 20:05 AEDT, 31 October 2021 | UPDATED: 09:40 AEDT, 1 November 2021 Hundreds of delegates hoping to travel to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit by train have been left stranded inside London’s Euston station tonight after torrential rain and 80mph gale-force winds saw trees fall on the railway lines and halt services. Network Rail tonight urged passengers to go home and ‘travel tomorrow instead’ after the extreme weather caused damage to overhead electric lines. The railway company said they were ‘truly sorry’ for the disruption to passengers and admitted ‘today’s extreme weather got the better of us.’ … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10149477/Britain-battered-50mph-winds-heavy-rain-weather-goes-downhill.html

James Delingpole reports a church was struck by a tornado during the middle of prayers for climate action.

Given that COP26 is quintessentially Satanic why would you not expect this? https://t.co/2V4S4WD3ww — Totally Fake 'President' James Delingpole (@JamesDelingpole) October 31, 2021

The just completed G20 meeting, which was meant to hammer out remaining differences, adds to climate enthusiasts woes, with news that delegates at the G20 couldn’t agree on anything concrete.

‘Hopes unfulfilled’: G20 fails to agree on climate change goals By David Crowe and Bevan Shields November 1, 2021 — 4.43am Rome: Leaders from the world’s biggest economies have fractured in a tense negotiation over climate change that has stalled hopes for a global pact to make deeper cuts to carbon emissions and phase out the use of coal. The G20 leaders scaled back plans by some of the group’s most powerful members, including the United States and European Union, for an ambitious agreement that would set a collective goal to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050. While the group backed the goal of limiting the rise in world temperatures, it made no firm commitments on how to keep the rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius after warnings from scientists two months ago on the need to reach that goal. Leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the outcome did not do enough to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees. Prime Minister Scott Morrison opposed the deadline to phase out coal as well as a call to speed up cuts to methane emissions by 2030, a proposal the government believed would impose high costs on dairy and cattle farmers. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres admitted the failure to agree on more ambitious action on climate change at the summit in Rome, but held out hope of a commitment from a wider group of leaders when they meet at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday. “I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled – but at least they are not buried,” he said. … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/g20-fails-to-agree-on-climate-change-goals-20211101-p594sv.html

I’m guessing COP26 is not going to be the glorious success activists are hoping for, or in some cases praying for.

