COP26 Chaos: G20 Failure, Wild Weather, Tornado Strikes Pro-COP26 Church

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
34 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Not an auspicious start to the event which Prince Charles informs us is our last chance to save the world from 1.5C global warming.

COP crisis as hundreds of delegates are stranded in London after ‘extreme weather’ led to rail chaos on the line to Glasgow with Network Rail telling people to go home and try again in the morning

  • Winds up to 80mph are causing travel chaos and flooding across parts of the UK with further rain to come  
  • Hundreds of passengers are stuck at London Euston with all trains cancelled after tree fell on overhead wires
  • Passengers, many trying to reach Glasgow for Cop26, said it was  ‘ironic’ journeys were disrupted by storms
  • Met Office unable to rule out whether any tornadoes have taken place following reports of wind damage 

By JAMIE PHILLIPS and KATIE FEEHAN and BHVISHYA PATEL FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 20:05 AEDT, 31 October 2021 | UPDATED: 09:40 AEDT, 1 November 2021

Hundreds of delegates hoping to travel to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit by train have been left stranded inside London’s Euston station tonight after torrential rain and 80mph gale-force winds saw trees fall on the railway lines and halt services.

Network Rail tonight urged passengers to go home and ‘travel tomorrow instead’ after the extreme weather caused damage to overhead electric lines. 

The railway company said they were ‘truly sorry’ for the disruption to passengers and admitted ‘today’s extreme weather got the better of us.’

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10149477/Britain-battered-50mph-winds-heavy-rain-weather-goes-downhill.html

James Delingpole reports a church was struck by a tornado during the middle of prayers for climate action.

The just completed G20 meeting, which was meant to hammer out remaining differences, adds to climate enthusiasts woes, with news that delegates at the G20 couldn’t agree on anything concrete.

‘Hopes unfulfilled’: G20 fails to agree on climate change goals

By David Crowe and Bevan Shields

November 1, 2021 — 4.43am

Rome: Leaders from the world’s biggest economies have fractured in a tense negotiation over climate change that has stalled hopes for a global pact to make deeper cuts to carbon emissions and phase out the use of coal.

The G20 leaders scaled back plans by some of the group’s most powerful members, including the United States and European Union, for an ambitious agreement that would set a collective goal to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.

While the group backed the goal of limiting the rise in world temperatures, it made no firm commitments on how to keep the rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius after warnings from scientists two months ago on the need to reach that goal.

Leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the outcome did not do enough to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison opposed the deadline to phase out coal as well as a call to speed up cuts to methane emissions by 2030, a proposal the government believed would impose high costs on dairy and cattle farmers.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres admitted the failure to agree on more ambitious action on climate change at the summit in Rome, but held out hope of a commitment from a wider group of leaders when they meet at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday.

“I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled – but at least they are not buried,” he said.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/g20-fails-to-agree-on-climate-change-goals-20211101-p594sv.html

I’m guessing COP26 is not going to be the glorious success activists are hoping for, or in some cases praying for.

D. J. Hawkins
November 1, 2021 2:06 pm

The “last chance to save the world”? Again???

6
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
November 1, 2021 2:20 pm

Getting a bit crowded at The Last Chance Saloon…

3
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
November 1, 2021 2:07 pm

Of course the Glasgow conference is a glorious success. It says so already in its final report.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Mike Jonas
November 1, 2021 2:47 pm

It will be a resounding success for cab drivers and ladies of the night. Just like Copenhagen was.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
November 1, 2021 2:09 pm

Why not let this “last chance” pass by, as all the previous “last chances”, and get over the nonsense.

2
Reply
John Tillman
November 1, 2021 2:10 pm

Time for a change of dynasty.

Or return to the Hanoverians, not that they were much use.

But, then again, maybe not:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Ernst_August_of_Hanover_(born_1954)

1
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  John Tillman
November 1, 2021 2:19 pm

At least they were better than the Stuart’s. 👑

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
November 1, 2021 2:26 pm

Yup. Unlike the Stuarts and “Windsors”, no Hanoverian monarch was a traitor.

Georges I and II cared more about Hanover than Britain, but the two crowns’ interests aligned. At least George II could speak English, after a fashion. His son, Frederick, the Prince of Wales, spoke with a heavy accent, but loved cricket. His son, George III, was essentailly a native speaker of both languages, as was his granddaughter Victoria.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  John Tillman
November 1, 2021 2:39 pm

Maybe you should look for line in the strong Nordic blood, perhaps descendants of people such as Harald Bluetooth, Sweyn Forkbeard and Harald Finehair or his boy Eric Bloodaxe.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Vuk
November 1, 2021 2:53 pm

The English defeated or got rid of their Norse overlords. Unfortunately, they were replaced by Frankified Norsemen, the Norman dynasty and its follow-ons.

I’m an American, so think that the UK would be better off, if not with a republic, then with an elective monarchy, as under the Anglo-Saxons. It would give the House of Lords something to do, now that it’s no longer the supreme court.

Last edited 31 seconds ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
Tom Abbott
November 1, 2021 2:16 pm

I can’t say I’m surprised they are having difficulties. Consider who is participating.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
November 1, 2021 2:16 pm

COP26 is a glorious success! Over 400 private jets coverage on Glasgow International. Joe Biden brings half his Administration to Scotland. This gathering is huge! Think of all the Scotch eggs being consumed!

https://pagesix.com/2021/11/01/outrage-as-vips-take-private-jets-to-climate-summit/

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
November 1, 2021 2:23 pm

What is a ‘Scotch egg’? Why not just leave out the egg part and have a whisky neat…

1
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 1, 2021 2:33 pm

A Scotch Egg was the subject of much political debate when the UK Government said pubs couldn’t serve people during the pandemic unless they were also being served a substantial meal.
The Minster was asked if a Scotch Egg was a substantial meal.
It never was quite clear.
Scotch egg – Wikipedia

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  M Courtney
November 1, 2021 2:45 pm

Thanks, I think that calls for a single malt…recommendations?

0
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
November 1, 2021 2:45 pm

So close to November 5th too. I wonder how history would have unfolded had Guy been successful?

Some may need to look that up.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:19 pm

All is well in the wind economy. /sarc

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:40 pm

Boris asked to borrow a comb from a clown. The clown didn’t have one so he lent him a balloon dog.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:23 pm

Why not “don’t go” and use this thing called Zoom instead–you’ll like it. We can also wire transfer funds to your account in Switzerland the funds promised from the American taxpayers to you as previously agreed on.

1
Reply
Robber
November 1, 2021 2:24 pm

Stop the world from warming by a further 0.5C by disrupting every major economy (except China, Russia and India)? Tell ’em they’re dreaming.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:25 pm

Where is the official Griff statement on how this wind put a stop to any talk of energy crisis while simultaneously being a result of climate change?

1
Reply
Tom Halla
November 1, 2021 2:28 pm

Is Prince Charles now afflicted with the Gore Effect?

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:29 pm

This “Last Chance to Save the World” event is brought to you by forced labor in western China, Coal India, and the CCP. And now a word from our forest burning wood pellet sponsors.

1
Reply
M Courtney
November 1, 2021 2:30 pm

Curious Fact: Rev Richard Coles played the keyboards for the Communards who had a classic 80s hit with “Don’t Leave Me This Way”.

I’ll leave it to the loonies to take the band name literally.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 1, 2021 2:32 pm

COP26 will be a glorious success, but in the opposite of what was intended. BoJo already absurdly invoked doomsday. Prince Charles muttered yet another last chance. Biden fell asleep in public in session 1. G20 delivered nothing so Greta threw another temper tantrum. Russia and China not playing along. Oreskes saying cancel WG1 since the science is certain, to the horror of all the ‘climate scientists’ whose livelihood depends on it. The bigger COP26 fails, the better it actually succeeds in its unintended ridicule message.

Nothing will be accomplished despite all the sturm und drang, once again revealing the paucity of reality behind AGW.

0
Reply
richard
November 1, 2021 2:33 pm

climate change moves in mysterious ways –
World’s population is increasing a million a week , 3rd world countries experiencing the fastest growth.
According to the World Obesity Federation 1/3 rd of the word is now obese and is now a problem in every country.

Vs

8 Ancient Civilizations Destroyed by Climate Change
https://www.treehugger.com › ancient-civilizations-were-destroyed-climate-change-4869712
Climate change is not a uniquely modern threat. From the Ancestral Puebloans to the Mayans, many ancient civilizations crumbled due to climate change

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  richard
November 1, 2021 2:46 pm

Conquistadors might have played a role.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:36 pm

Here are some suggestions for COP27:

1) some host city in the former Amazon rainforest with day trips to the sugarcane factories
2) western China with day trip tours of the workers paradise compounds behind the razor wire
3) Kabul–to get tips on religious control techniques for deniers and zero carbon living

0
Reply
John the Econ
November 1, 2021 2:42 pm

I stopped caring after the first time I was supposed to die by Prince Charles estimate.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:43 pm

COP26 is the battle royal of the government message managers.

Climate change: India pledges net-zero by 2070 but remains mum on coal (yahoo.com)

Is anyone doing a headcount of the Biden entourage? How many cargo planes did they fly in with the luggage and SUVs?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 2:45 pm

Never mind the trains, when is the NHS parade at COP26?

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
November 1, 2021 2:45 pm

Simples. It’s the wrong kind of rain.

The telly full of handwringing clueless presenters telling us the end is neigh and the current normal autumn weather just is a taste of the coming disasters. At the moment it appears difficult to slot in the promised droughts, but that may come by the end of the week.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Ed Zuiderwijk
0
Reply
J Mac
November 1, 2021 2:54 pm

“Church struck by tornado while praying for Climate Change…”

Perfect!

0
Reply
David Wojick
November 1, 2021 3:00 pm

Reading the news coverage, I do not understand how they think COP26 could even address these calls for action. This is a UNFCCC business meeting with a very specific agenda. National Plans are not on it. Neither are global resolutions to stop using coal or hit net zero by 2050, neither of which could possibly pass in any case. As last chances go this is no chance, but the press is full of calls for action or ambition. This is not what COPs do. They will be lucky to finally pass the Paris Agreement carbon trading (indulgences) rules, which failed to pass at COPs 24 & 25.

Looks like COP 26 is predoomed to fail. Works for me!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

