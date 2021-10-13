Your Last Chance. Usien, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Propaganda

Prince Charles Adds to His List of Climate Last Chances

50 mins ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Prince Charles, the climate hero who converted his antique Aston Martin to run on fine wine and cheese biofuel, has continued his tradition of issuing last chance warnings for major climate conferences.

‘Last-chance saloon’: Prince Charles urges Scott Morrison to attend Cop26 climate summit

Prince of Wales warns of ‘catastrophic’ impact to planet if more ambitious action not taken in Glasgow

Prince Charles has urged the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to attend this month’s critical Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, saying it could be the world’s last chance to take action.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales was asked about Australia and Morrison as he discussed the climate crisis and the 2021 UN climate change conference, which begins at the end of the month.

The Prince warned of a “catastrophic” impact to the planet if more ambitious action was not taken on the climate, adding he was worried world leaders would “just talk” when they meet in Glasgow for Cop26.

When the BBC interviewer told the Prince of Wales that Morrison had not officially confirmed his attendance, Australia’s future monarch said he was aware he would be accused of meddling, but action was needed immediately.

“You gently try to suggest there may be other ways of doing things, in my case. Otherwise, you lot accuse me of interfering and meddling, don’t you?” the Prince said.

When asked why it was important a world leader like Morrison attend, he said: “Well, that’s what I’m trying to say all the time, and the point being that this is a last-chance saloon, literally.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/12/last-chance-saloon-prince-charles-urges-scott-morrison-to-attend-cop26-climate-summit

Prince Charles “last chance” on the 2014 Paris Agreement:-

A new global pact on climate change, due to be signed this year in Paris, should be a “Magna Carta for the Earth”, Prince Charles has urged.

He said this year marked potentially the “last chance” to save the world from the perils of global warming, with the Paris conference and the United Nations’ plan to replace the millennium development goals with a new set of sustainable development targets. “We simply cannot let this opportunity go to waste. There is just too much at stake, and has been for far too long.”

He told a meeting of forestry and climate experts in London: “In the 800th anniversary year of the Magna Carta, perhaps this year’s agreement of the new sustainable development goals and a new climate agreement in Paris should be seen as a new Magna Carta for the Earth, and humanity’s relationship with it.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jan/26/prince-charles-global-pact-climate-change-magna-carta-earth

Prince Charles “last chance” on 2009 – Copenhagen Climate Conference

The symposium of more than 60 scientists, among them 20 Nobel Laureates, is examining the latest developments about climate change. 

On Thursday, they are expected to sign an agreed memorandum of their findings.

The prince told them: “I don’t know about your own experience, but it seems to me that whilst there is now only a mercifully small, if vociferous, number of people who do not accept the science of climate change and who should know better, there are still a great many who fail to recognised the real urgency of the situation. 

“In so many ways we already are in the last chance saloon.” 

“So, somehow, global decision makers have to be persuaded that strong, committed and co-ordinated action is needed now, not in 10 years’ time, or even in five, but now.”

Read more: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/8070131.stm

I’m sure there are more where they came from.

I think someone could make an awesome COP conference themed carnival ghost train ride. Imagine being strapped in, suddenly Prince Charles appears and warns you it is your last chance. As you’re wiping away the camembert and fine wine, Greta suddenly pops out of a box and starts screaming about her childhood. Travelling on, John Kerry slowly appears out of the murk, burbling something incomprehensible. Next a group of UN apparatchiks rush the train, thrusting random paperwork towards the passengers. Random activists appear at different points, screaming or throwing things. Finally, just as you think you can see a glimmer of light from the exit, Insulate Britain leaps in front of the train, and blocks the tracks.

John the Econ
October 13, 2021 10:06 am

Oh, and the train stops and won’t move again until you surrender more money to each special interest you encounter.

Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  John the Econ
October 13, 2021 10:23 am

Or, the train could keep going in a circle forever, repeatedly passing the same sign reading: “The End is Near!”

Trying to Play Nice
October 13, 2021 10:13 am

It’s about time the UK abolishes the monarchy and gets rid of that stupid leech.

Disputin
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
October 13, 2021 10:17 am

It’s about time the UK abolishes the monarchy…

And replaces it with what?

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Disputin
October 13, 2021 10:29 am

Here are few ideas for replacement:
1) nothing
2) a marble statue of Diana
3) a virtual Prince, but not one run by advocacy group controllers
4) a crop circle
5) a fictional Bond character

fretslider
Reply to  Disputin
October 13, 2021 10:31 am

A real democracy

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
October 13, 2021 10:46 am

Just because someone has ‘royal blood,’ doesn’t mean that they have enough common sense to come in out of the acid rain. Perhaps, just the opposite with inbreeding!

Dave Fair
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
October 13, 2021 10:49 am

If not the monarchy, why else would tourists visit the UK? The weather and its beaches?

J Mac
October 13, 2021 10:14 am

So nice to hear from the vacuous old sod again, innit?

Tom Halla
October 13, 2021 10:15 am

Long live the Queen.

ResourceGuy
October 13, 2021 10:23 am

The Prince and the Energy Paupers

George Lawson
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 13, 2021 10:32 am

I wonder when it will dawn on Prince Charles that not one of his ” only five years left” warnings for the future of the planet has ever come to fruition! And will he ever have the courage to say “I was wrong”

ResourceGuy
October 13, 2021 10:30 am

Keep your ruddy Prince off my wallet.

fretslider
October 13, 2021 10:46 am

Charles says he understands X-R and IB and he sympathises with them

“ Insulate Britain is in bed with the establishment
It’s no surprise that one of its activists is married to a TfL boss.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/10/13/insulate-britain-is-in-bed-with-the-establishment/

Nice middle class people

