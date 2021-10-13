Prince Charles Adds to His List of Climate Last Chances

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Prince Charles, the climate hero who converted his antique Aston Martin to run on fine wine and cheese biofuel, has continued his tradition of issuing last chance warnings for major climate conferences.

‘Last-chance saloon’: Prince Charles urges Scott Morrison to attend Cop26 climate summit Prince of Wales warns of ‘catastrophic’ impact to planet if more ambitious action not taken in Glasgow Prince Charles has urged the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to attend this month’s critical Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, saying it could be the world’s last chance to take action. In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales was asked about Australia and Morrison as he discussed the climate crisis and the 2021 UN climate change conference, which begins at the end of the month. The Prince warned of a “catastrophic” impact to the planet if more ambitious action was not taken on the climate, adding he was worried world leaders would “just talk” when they meet in Glasgow for Cop26. When the BBC interviewer told the Prince of Wales that Morrison had not officially confirmed his attendance, Australia’s future monarch said he was aware he would be accused of meddling, but action was needed immediately. “You gently try to suggest there may be other ways of doing things, in my case. Otherwise, you lot accuse me of interfering and meddling, don’t you?” the Prince said. When asked why it was important a world leader like Morrison attend, he said: “Well, that’s what I’m trying to say all the time, and the point being that this is a last-chance saloon, literally. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/12/last-chance-saloon-prince-charles-urges-scott-morrison-to-attend-cop26-climate-summit

Prince Charles “last chance” on the 2014 Paris Agreement:-

… A new global pact on climate change, due to be signed this year in Paris, should be a “Magna Carta for the Earth”, Prince Charles has urged. He said this year marked potentially the “last chance” to save the world from the perils of global warming, with the Paris conference and the United Nations’ plan to replace the millennium development goals with a new set of sustainable development targets. “We simply cannot let this opportunity go to waste. There is just too much at stake, and has been for far too long.” He told a meeting of forestry and climate experts in London: “In the 800th anniversary year of the Magna Carta, perhaps this year’s agreement of the new sustainable development goals and a new climate agreement in Paris should be seen as a new Magna Carta for the Earth, and humanity’s relationship with it.” … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jan/26/prince-charles-global-pact-climate-change-magna-carta-earth

Prince Charles “last chance” on 2009 – Copenhagen Climate Conference

… The symposium of more than 60 scientists, among them 20 Nobel Laureates, is examining the latest developments about climate change. On Thursday, they are expected to sign an agreed memorandum of their findings. The prince told them: “I don’t know about your own experience, but it seems to me that whilst there is now only a mercifully small, if vociferous, number of people who do not accept the science of climate change and who should know better, there are still a great many who fail to recognised the real urgency of the situation. “In so many ways we already are in the last chance saloon.” “So, somehow, global decision makers have to be persuaded that strong, committed and co-ordinated action is needed now, not in 10 years’ time, or even in five, but now.” … Read more: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/8070131.stm

I’m sure there are more where they came from.

I think someone could make an awesome COP conference themed carnival ghost train ride. Imagine being strapped in, suddenly Prince Charles appears and warns you it is your last chance. As you’re wiping away the camembert and fine wine, Greta suddenly pops out of a box and starts screaming about her childhood. Travelling on, John Kerry slowly appears out of the murk, burbling something incomprehensible. Next a group of UN apparatchiks rush the train, thrusting random paperwork towards the passengers. Random activists appear at different points, screaming or throwing things. Finally, just as you think you can see a glimmer of light from the exit, Insulate Britain leaps in front of the train, and blocks the tracks.

4.8 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...