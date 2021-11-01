Climate News

USDA tries an end-run around law to enable a climate agenda

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
17 Comments

People send me stuff. Here’s an email worth reading. Comment deadline is today. – Anthony

The USDA, as expected, will likely try and use Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to push the administration’s climate change agenda.  This would allow the administration to potentially spend billions of dollars to push its agenda without getting Congressional approval:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/09/30/2021-21368/climate-smart-agriculture-and-forestry-partnership-program

Today is the last day (you have until 11:59pm Eastern tonight) to submit comments to the CCC’s request for information regarding its Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Program.

My comment is attached.

If possible, please try and submit comments arguing that the USDA does not have the statutory authority for its Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Program.

It can be really short; submitting even a paragraph would be useful.


Suggested points in a brief comment

– Section 5 of the Charter Act expressly says that any environmental program must be authorized.  This program has not been authorized.
– Trying to use 5(e) ignores the plain language of 5(g) dealing specifically with environmental programs.
– The program can’t be created just because it would allegedly be marketing “climate-friendly” commodities when it is obviously an environmental program focused on environmental issues, with this alleged marketing benefit being an obvious pretext to get around the statute.
– By the CCC’s logic, the USDA could always create unauthorized environmental programs inconsistent with the plain language of the statute if the USDA can claim some benefit to the marketing of commodities.  This would render the environmental provision superfluous.
– The CCC is trying to do an end-run around Congress and the plain language of the Charter Act.

Submit a comment here: http://www.regulations.gov/commenton/USDA-2021-0010-0001

17 Comments
ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 12:03 pm

News item: Food banks suffer as food prices rise. Someone get word to the climate driven agenda of the USDA.

John Bell
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 12:42 pm

To the leftists that will just be some unfortunate, but necessary, collateral damage. they are the party of the ultra rich now, and to save the world they must first destroy it.

Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 1, 2021 12:59 pm

That’s considered a feature, not a bug. The Elitists are convinced that in order to save the world they must reduce its (human) population. This rule-making would do exactly what they want it to do.

Vuk
November 1, 2021 12:05 pm

Note to Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Program:
Agriculture and Forestry need MORE CO2 not less.

Dave-E
November 1, 2021 12:21 pm

The entire permanent bureaucracy was designed to give the illusion of popular consent (e.g. public hearings, etc.) while still guaranteeing that the people can’t get in the way of DC masterminds. Most of the bureaucracies are outside the Constitution’s enumerated powers and have been for decades.

Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  Dave-E
November 1, 2021 1:02 pm

Like ever since the Civil Service Act of 1883. That’s what enabled the permanent bureaucracy.

Sam Capricci
November 1, 2021 12:26 pm

I put a lot of the blame of this at the feet of the supreme court. When they agreed that CO2 was a pollutant, it open the door for abuse by every federal agency out there. And federal agencies have become the fourth branch of government that is unelected and accountable to nobody.

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Sam Capricci
November 1, 2021 1:03 pm

That isn’t exactly what happened. The Bush Administration didn’t have the courage of its convictions, and half-heartedly agreed that serious effects from global warming, caused by GHGs, were occurring. From the syllabus of Massachusetts v. EPA (italics mine):

(b) The harms associated with climate change are serious and well recognized. The Government’s own objective assessment of the relevant science and a strong consensus among qualified experts indicate that global warming threatens, inter alia, a precipitate rise in sea levels, severe and irreversible changes to natural ecosystems, a significant reduction in winter snowpack with direct and important economic consequences, and increases in the spread of disease and the ferocity of weather events. That these changes are widely shared does not minimize Massachusetts’ interest in the outcome of this litigation. See Federal Election Comm’n v. Akins, 524 U.S. 11, 24, 118 S.Ct. 1777, 141 L.Ed.2d 10. According to petitioners’ uncontested affidavits, global sea levels rose between 10 and 20 centimeters over the 20th century as a result of global warming and have already begun to swallow Massachusetts’ coastal land. Remediation costs alone, moreover, could reach hundreds of millions of dollars. Pp. 1454-1456.

Once the Bush EPA refused to defend on scientific grounds, the Supreme Court had little option other than to allow regulation of CO2 under the Clean Air Act, as stupid as that was.

Tom Halla
November 1, 2021 12:34 pm

The Green New Deal is a fascist socialism designed by retarded schoolchildren.
I suppose having it imposed by bureaucrats unaccountable to anyone makes it even worse. Pournelle’s Law rules in any bureaucratic organization, and it shows in this case. Mastering the internal politics of the organization comes before actually doing what the group is purportedly supposed to do.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 1, 2021 1:00 pm

Tom, imagine what these obnoxious teens are going to be like when they grow up – a real life horror show.

Thomas Gasloli
November 1, 2021 12:38 pm

What that can’t get by legislation they try to get by regulation; what the can’t get by regulation the try to get be court decree or “sue & settle”.

The US federal government needs to hacked back down to what it was pre-FDR.

Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
November 1, 2021 1:12 pm

How about pre-Civil Servie Act and Sherman Antitrust Act (About 1/10 of the Anti-Trust Act is actually useful, those parts attempting to assure and enable competition, but is that really why it is employed anymore?).

littlepeaks
November 1, 2021 12:47 pm

How about including a link to the Charter Act? I did a quick search, and only came up with the FFSCC Carter Act of 2011. I don’t think that’s it. If I send in a comment, I’d like to know what I’m talking about.

littlepeaks
Reply to  littlepeaks
November 1, 2021 1:21 pm

Never mind. Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act. Got it, Sorry.

Michael in Dublin
November 1, 2021 12:51 pm

It appears that President Biden is going to do far more damage to the country in four years or less than President Obama in eight years. Sadly this is because naïve people tend to foolishly choose the worst of leaders. Over fifty years ago I learnt an important lesson – not to trust politicians – and have seen nothing since to make me change my mind.

Tom Abbott
November 1, 2021 12:52 pm

The Biden administration and the Radical Democrats have no regard for the U.S. Constitution. It just gets in their way.

John Shewchuk
November 1, 2021 1:03 pm

Thanks for the heads up, suggestions, and link. I replied and forwarded to friends.

