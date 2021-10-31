Economy-health

Increased temperatures contributed to more than 200,000 cases of kidney disease in 15 years in Brazil alone, world’s largest study finds

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments

[Hmmmm……what used to be the number generally considered needed for epidemiological significance?
Pretty sure it was 100%. ~charles]

World’s largest study of the impact of temperature changes and kidney disease reveals that 7.4 per cent of all hospitalisations for renal disease can be attributed to an increase in temperature

Peer-Reviewed Publication

MONASH UNIVERSITY

Professor Yuming Guo
IMAGE: PROFESSOR YUMING GUO 
CREDIT: MONASH UNIVERSITY

Today the world’s largest study of the impact of temperature changes and kidney disease reveals that 7.4 per cent of all hospitalisations for renal disease can be attributed to an increase in temperature. In Brazil – where the study was focused – this equated to more than 202,000 cases of kidney disease from 2000-2015.

The study, led by Professor Yuming Guo and Dr Shanshan Li, from Planetary Health at Monash University and published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas journal, for the first time quantifies the risk and attributable burden for hospitalizations of renal diseases related to ambient temperature using daily hospital admission data from 1816 cities in Brazil.

The study comes as the world focuses on the impact of climate change at the COP26 conference in Glasgow from 31 October.

In 2017, a landmark article in The Lancet declared renal diseases a global public health concern, estimating that almost 2.6 million deaths were attributable to impaired kidney function that year. Importantly the incidence of death from kidney disease had risen 26.6 per cent compared to a decade previously, an increase that this study may indicate was, in part, caused by climate change.

The study looked at a total of 2,726,886 hospitalizations for renal diseases recorded during the study period. According to Professor Guo, for every 1°C increase in daily mean temperature,  there is an almost 1 per cent increase in renal disease, with those most impacted being women, children under 4 years of age and those 80+ years of age.

The associations between temperature and renal diseases were largest on the day of the exposure to extreme temperatures but remained for 1–2 days post-exposure.

In the paper the authors – who are also from the University of Sao Paulo – argue that the study “provides robust evidence that more policies should be developed to prevent heat-related hospitalisations and mitigate climate change.”

“In the context of global warming, more strategies and policies should be developed to prevent heat-related hospitalizations.”

The authors advise interventions should be urgently incorporated into government policy on climate change, including particularly targeting specific individuals, including females, children, adolescents, and the elderly, as they are more vulnerable to heat with regard to renal diseases.

“Moreover, attention should be paid to low- and middle-income countries like Brazil, where reliable heat warning systems and preventive measures are still in need,” Professor Guo added.

JOURNAL

The Lancet Regional Health – Americas

DOI

10.1016/j.lana.2021.100101. 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Meta-analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

People

ARTICLE TITLE

Association between Ambient Temperature and Hospitalization for Renal Diseases in Brazil during 2000–2015: A Nationwide Case-Crossover Study

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

31-Oct-2021

COI STATEMENT

None

Scissor
October 31, 2021 6:02 pm

I’ve been to Brazil three times over the decades and it was always hot (and humid).

Robber
October 31, 2021 6:14 pm

Really? So presumably no renal disease in cold places like Scotland and Norway?

LdB
Reply to  Robber
October 31, 2021 7:09 pm

So just remember to stave off kidney disease dial your air conditioning up real cold 🙂

H.R.
Reply to  LdB
October 31, 2021 7:16 pm

If everybody does that we’ll wind up as Snowball Earth again.
😜

The Emperor's New Mask
October 31, 2021 6:14 pm

This is, of course, complete bovine excrement.

There is an explosion of kidney disease, but it is overwhelmingly due to the type 2 diabetes epidemic.

(Which, in turn, is largely caused by following the high carb / high seed oil dietary recommendations of governments and NGOs.)

LdB
Reply to  The Emperor's New Mask
October 31, 2021 7:10 pm

Climate Science ™ only requires correlation it doesn’t require causation linking because it isn’t like real science.

Hivemind
October 31, 2021 6:28 pm

But people drink more water when it’s hot, which would reduce the incidence of renal disease. Can these authors spell “scientific fraud”?

Mike Lowe
October 31, 2021 6:29 pm

Really? For the half-degree increase over many decades? What utter nonsense!

Peter
October 31, 2021 6:32 pm

Today the world’s largest study of the impact of temperature changes and kidney disease reveals that 7.4 per cent of all hospitalisations for renal disease can be attributed to an increase in temperature.
-> What are the causes of the other 92.6%?

The study looked at a total of 2,726,886 hospitalizations for renal diseases
-> Did the researchers cross-check the day of all 2.7 million hospitalizations with the local temperature at the time of hospitalization?

JimG1
October 31, 2021 6:38 pm

Correlation does not prove causation. There was once a significant relationship between ladies hem lines and the stock market, might still be.

LdB
Reply to  JimG1
October 31, 2021 7:13 pm

Yes but this is Climate Science ™ and bears no relationship to real science. The fact that the finding is child stupid and yet you watch the media and climate science industry won’t bat an eyelid in promoting it as a climate science fact.

Barry James
October 31, 2021 6:38 pm

They are just ramping up the climate porn for the Crap26 extravaganza.

Mike Dubrasich
October 31, 2021 6:42 pm

The Lancet? Another harum-scarum bucket of bilge from the most discredited junk medical mag in history.

Take any phenomenon, call it an “effect”, regress it against one solitary explanatory variable: “climate change”, ignore every other possible, logical causal factor, do some crappy stats, derive a wee pee value, and presto! you will have proved that Communism will save the world.

Then huddle in your mud hut in the cold and dark while the Ruling Elite rob you all you own, and you too can take credit for curing every malady — except starvation, your booby prize.

Mike
October 31, 2021 6:43 pm

”Peer reviewed” ….. My eyes are sad….

LdB
Reply to  Mike
October 31, 2021 7:19 pm

It doesn’t even pass the pub test so the “Peer reviewed” claim is slightly troubling.

Allan MacRae
October 31, 2021 6:54 pm

More woke nonsense!

COLD WEATHER KILLS 20 TIMES AS MANY PEOPLE AS HOT WEATHER September 4, 2015
https://friendsofsciencecalgary.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/cold-weather-kills-macrae-daleo-4sept2015-final.pdf
 
THE REAL CLIMATE CRISIS IS NOT GLOBAL WARMING, IT IS COOLING, AND IT MAY HAVE ALREADY STARTED October 27, 2019
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/27/the-real-climate-crisis-is-not-global-warming-it-is-cooling-and-it-may-have-already-started/
 
SCIENTIFIC COMPETENCE – THE ABILITY TO CORRECTLY PREDICT October 20, 2021
http://correctpredictions.ca/
­­­­­­­­­­

DHR
October 31, 2021 7:00 pm

“According to Professor Guo, for every 1°C increase in daily mean temperature, there is an almost 1 per cent increase in renal disease…”

Therefore the temperature in Brazil must have increased by 7C in 15 years if Professor Guo is correct. I think not. In fact, check here https://www.climatestotravel.com/climate/brazil

to see that that Brazil’s temperature hasn’t changed much for the past 30 years.

DMacKenzie
October 31, 2021 7:05 pm

“…attributed to an increase in temperature….”
You can substitute “attributed to an increase in use of non-steroidal anti inflammatories” and get a higher ‘p’….

LdB
Reply to  DMacKenzie
October 31, 2021 7:17 pm

It was the UFO’s that did it .. see here is the UFO sightings in Brazil
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UFO_sightings_in_Brazil

They UFO sightings have been clearly increasing and so the Renal Failure is clearly a result … Climate Science ™ in action.

gringojay
October 31, 2021 7:18 pm

I, as your financially compensated un-elected official functionary, hereby decree that we must immediately have temperate climate citizens who book travel to warm climates sign a legal release from liability to tropical countries’ tourist promotion boards, travel agents and airlines; with all ports of entry posting prominent warnings in every language that doing so is a risk to one’s kidneys. Countries, tropical or otherwise, with a determined temperature level potentially affecting any kidney what-so-ever shall have police empowered to detain anyone venturing forth into such ambient conditions under authorization enacted following The Science adherence to public safety. Australia officials are to be tasked with establishing such protocols immediately, due to sterling performance in 2020 & 2021 administering edicts relevant to a virus management. The UnitedNations can divert funding to a new agency set up to promote this under the acronym F.A.U.C.I. and any social media posts, songs or Tucker Carlson broadcast implying the letters stand for “foolish and utter crap idea” must be banned.

