Rep Donalds Explains Why Biden’s Energy Policies will Drive CO2 Emissions Up

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova – Rep Donalds (R-FL) ripping into Congressional attempts to intimidate energy producers and violate their First Amendment rights, and explaining that China and Russia are not attending COP26 because they want to “build an economy”.

From Fox News;

Rep. Byron Donalds gives fiery speech to Dems defending First Amendment, energy producers Donalds ripped what he called Democrats’ work to “intimidate” energy producers Republican Rep. Byron Donalds excoriated Democrats on a House committee panel Thursday over their hostile questioning of oil executives regarding climate change and emissions. “First of all, to the witnesses, the leaders of Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell. I know that the climate activists in Twitterworld, which Dave Chappelle says doesn’t exist, and he’s right; because it’s just people who have nothing better to do but type on their keyboards,” Donalds said during a House Committee on Oversight Reform hearing titled, “The Fossil Fuel Industry’s Climate Change Disinformation Campaign.” “And we do it too here in Congress,” Donalds continued. “But let’s be very clear, you need an apology. Because what I witnessed here today was just rank intimidation by the Chair of this committee. Trying to get you to pledge on what you are going to spend your money on is a gross violation of the First Amendment.” … Read more: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rep-byron-donalds-gives-fiery-speech-to-dems-defending-first-amendment-energy-producers

Rep Donalds demonstrates an impressive grasp of the issues, explaining that if Democrats punish gas production, energy producers will go back to burning coal, and emissions will rise – because gas or coal are the only options.

A lot of power plants these days which burn coal actually turn the coal into a gas before burning it, so it is surprisingly straightforward to flip a modern gas generator back to burning coal, or vice versa, once the appropriate gassifier equipment is installed. No doubt utility companies are already preparing for the switch. If Biden’s democrats shut down the US gas industry, because of the climate methane scare or continued harassment of fracking, coal use will surge almost overnight.

One interesting trend, there appears to be a growing sentiment amongst Democrats that it is the job of fossil fuel companies to usher in the green revolution, rather than the job of government. After all oil companies are guilty of providing heat and power to millions “wrecking the planet”.

Maybe oil companies listened to their geologists rather than their climate modellers, geologists who would have told oil executives that for most of the Earth’s history CO2 levels were far higher than today. Life on our planet in the distant past didn’t suffer harm because of higher CO2 levels, quite the opposite.

But we all know listening to geologists is a mistake, because geologists rely on observations and chemical analysis of rock strata, rather than putting their faith in unskilled climate models. As the British MET once explained, “People underestimate the power of models. Observational evidence is not very useful“. Do I need a /sarc tag?

As for Rep Byron Donalds, very impressed. He’s smart, does his research, and is not afraid to speak his mind. Let’s just say after President Trump gets his second term, I would not be surprised if, sometime in the future, there will be another Donald knocking on the door of the White House.

