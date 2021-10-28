Emissions extreme weather

Dr Roger Pielke, Jr -What does IPCC AR6 say on Scenarios and Extreme Weather?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

An ICSF & Clintel Zoom presentation held on 27th October, 2021

Roger Pielke, Jr. describes himself as an “undisciplined professor” of science, policy and politics. He holds degrees in mathematics, public policy and political science, all from the University of Colorado. In 2006, Roger received the Eduard Brückner Prize in Munich, Germany, for outstanding achievement in interdisciplinary climate research. Formerly a Scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Research, in 2012 Roger was awarded an honorary doctorate from Linköping University in Sweden and was also awarded the Public Service Award of the Geological Society of America. He is also author, co‐author or co‐editor of seven books, including The Honest Broker: Making Sense of Science in Policy and Politics, The Climate Fix: What Scientists and Politicians Won’t Tell you About Global Warming and The Rightful Place of Science: Disasters and Climate Change. His most recent book is The Edge: The War against Cheating and Corruption in the Cutthroat World of Elite Sports.

Abstract: In his lecture, Roger will give valuable insights on the recently‐released IPCC WG1 AR6 Report; describing it as a “code red for humanity” was not only wrong, it was irresponsible. Instead of apocalyptic warnings about “immediate risk” a top line message of this report should be: The Extreme Scenario that IPCC Saw as Most Likely in 2013 is Now Judged Low Likelihood, an incredible change in such a short time since the AR5 Report, which has not been highlighted by the media. Roger will also show that the IPCC has systematically and very helpfully gone through a large list of extreme‐weather phenomena in the detailed AR6 Report. Their results are quite surprising: floods, hurricanes, tropical cyclones, meteorological and hydrological droughts are not more frequent. Nor are tornadoes, hail, lightning or strong winds more frequent. However heatwaves are more frequent, as is extreme precipitation, and there are two other types of drought, namely agricultural and ecological drought, which have increased. It is very appealing, even seductive, for activists and the media to latch on to extreme events (as inaccurately summarized in the SPM), but at some point we have to say that objective science and its communication matters on this issue. This is a lecture and discussion of wide interest and is highly relevant in the lead‐up to COP26.

Tom Halla
October 28, 2021 6:53 pm

When someone is crying “wolf”, pointing out it looks like a chihuahua is not popular with those attempting to sell panic.

Colin Fenwick
October 28, 2021 7:10 pm

If meteorological and hydrological droughts are not more frequent, how can agricultural droughts increase? Is this due to increasing soil dryness?

gringojay
Reply to  Colin Fenwick
October 28, 2021 7:46 pm

Agricultural drought is in reference to soil moisture being low. (Meteorological drought is precipitation being low, hydrological drought is stream flow & groundwater being low, and socio-economic drought is water demand when the water supply is low.)

Doonman
October 28, 2021 7:46 pm

As long as I’ve been alive, someone has always been selling me fear about something or another, whether it be communists hiding under my bed or the horrors of eating white flour, or melting like the Wicked Witch of the West due to acid rain or air pollution.

But no matter what the issue happened to be, the one thing that always remained constant was that I couldn’t wait, the danger was imminent and I needed to take action immediately (or donate money) in order to bring peace, love and harmony back to my miserably impacted life.

I found out a long time ago that none of the fear mongers stories were ever destined to happen and simply refusing to buy the hype was the best path forward.

So when our elected officials tell me they now can control the weather by raising taxes and energy prices, but we cannot afford to wait another minute to do that in order to save the earth, excuse me when I call BS out of habit.

Andy Pattullo
October 28, 2021 7:47 pm

This would be very disappointing to the mindless zealots but it is highly unlikely they will see or read it. No one wants a lecture on objective facts and rational thought when in the throws of apocalyptic ecstasy. Emotion and sanctimony are fueling this movement, not reason.

markl
October 28, 2021 7:50 pm

So who will have access to this and actually read and understand it? The MSM holds the cards when it comes to propaganda.

