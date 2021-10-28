New Data Refutes Cheap Offshore Wind Claims

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 28, 2021

By Paul Homewood

More evidence that offshore wind will cost much more then claimed.

From Net Zero Watch:

London, 28 October – New data confirms that offshore windfarm costs remain at very high levels, having only fallen slightly in recent years.
Net Zero Watch has compiled the audited accounts of every commercial UK offshore windfarms, together with the associated generation data from Ofgem. This work updates a series of earlier studies of offshore wind in the UK, which reached similar conclusions.


The Prime Minister told MPs recently that the cost of offshore wind power has dropped by 70 per cent in the last decade. He used this to justify his claim that Net Zero can be achieved at modest cost.
The new findings show that he is wrong about the cost of wind energy and that Net Zero will cost hundreds of billions of pounds extra.
Ministers’ claims have been made on the basis of the low bids made to Contracts for Difference auctions by several offshore windfarms. However, the first of these – Moray East – has now published its 2020 accounts, which suggest that its construction cost will be similar to other recent windfarms. 
Net Zero Watch’s Andrew Montford said:
“Except for the wind lobby, there is now widespread agreement that Contracts for Difference results do not reflect underlying costs. The hard data from audited accounts is now giving unequivocal backing to this reality. It is clear that offshore wind is extremely expensive, and will remain so for the foreseeable future”.
The chairman of the parliamentary Net Zero Scrutiny Group, Craig Mackinlay MP, said:
“Boris Johnson assured me that the cost of offshore wind has fallen by 70%. Sober analysis shows beyond all reasonable doubt that this is not the case. Not only does this show that the PM is being given flawed information by his advisers, the public is being led into a cost and energy security disaster.” 
Details of the findings can be found at the Net Zero Watch website.

And where do these claims about cheap wind power come from? The Committee on Climate Change:

image
Sixth Carbon Budget
Joel O'Bryan
October 28, 2021 10:09 pm

The “cheap” claims comes from the fact the wind is near constant and free in the offshore shallow-water wind fields. Harvesting that “free” wind energy to make electricity though is far, far from cheap in a salt marine water environment.

The “cheap claim” is thus just a half truth. A Half truth in order to deceive that the Marixist Climate Scammers love to foist on the ignorant public to buy their poison pill of socialism to save their religion against the key photosynthesis fertilizer.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by joelobryan
3
Reply
Ian Smith
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 28, 2021 10:44 pm

It is also ‘cheap’ because they can offer to sell it to electricity generators at well below cost, because they get almost double again in revenue from whatever carbon credit schemes exist at the time.

They can afford to drop the headline ‘cost’ of their power, knowing that it unlocks the key to a massive flood of other people’s money.

With politicians, big tech and media in on the scam, anyone pointing it out is condemned as a heretic and unpersoned.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
October 28, 2021 10:19 pm

I wonder how “cheap” this energy appears when the turbines age and need constant maintenance and replacement? People are going to regret they went down this path – not the elected officials and green wonks but the people paying for all the waste. And it won’t make one degree of temperature difference in 100 years.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Robert of Texas
October 28, 2021 10:36 pm

put wind turbines in an ocean marine environment of never ending salt spary and salt air, and they corrode. They rot at least 4X the average of on-shore turbines.
A land-based wind turbine might last 20-25 yrs in an environment. But put it offshore in a marine salt envirionemt.. 10 uyears maybe tops, more like 7-8 before it craps out with a major overhaul.

2
Reply
Stephen Wilde
October 28, 2021 10:40 pm

And so many are getting very rich on the back of this at taxpayer expense.
Think what the wasted money could have done to improve recycling systems and clean up real pollution.
Tragic.

0
Reply
Izaak Walton
October 28, 2021 10:53 pm

I am shocked. This must be the first time that Boris Johnson has ever lied.

0
Reply
