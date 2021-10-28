Energy Ridiculae

Claim: Hydrogen from Green Energy Electrolysers is Cheaper than Fossil Fuel

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to John Mathews, Professor Emeritus of Macquarie Business School, green hydrogen will be cheaper than fossil fuel when the process is scaled up with billions of dollars of government money. Of course the money must not be seen as a cost burden for ordinary people.

Australia’s clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

October 27, 2021 6.16am AEDT
John Mathews
Professor Emeritus, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University

Days out from the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Morrison government on Tuesday announced a “practically achievable” path to reaching its new target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

As expected, the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach – eschewing policies such as a carbon price in favour of technological solutions to reduce emissions. Developing Australia’s fledgling hydrogen industry is a central plank in the plan.

This technological shift should not be seen as a cost burden for Australia. Yes, major transformation in industry is needed as it moves away from conventional fossil-fuelled processes. But this green industrial revolution is a potential source of great profit and prosperity – a fact Australia’s business sector has already recognised. 

Acting quickly, and powering the shift with renewable energy, means Australia can be a world leader in green hydrogen technology and exports, particular to Asia.

To bring down the cost of green hydrogen, it must be manufactured at scale. This is consistent with a vision of a global green shift in which clean forms of energy and production become so competitive they displace incumbent fossil fuel industries.

Economics will drive the transition. The costs of green hydrogen will likely outmatch the costs of oil and gas, and so become the inputs of choice in making green fertilisersgreen steelgreen cement and fuel for heavy vehicles such as trucks and ships.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/australias-clean-hydrogen-revolution-is-a-path-to-prosperity-but-it-must-be-powered-by-renewable-energy-169832

Professor Emeritus John Mathews appears to be suggesting that spending billions of dollars to obtain a commodity which is, at best, no different from the commodity we already have, is a good plan which does not add to our cost burden.

I used to train fresh computer science graduates. As the contractor I got the jobs nobody else wanted. I didn’t mind, I enjoy teaching people.

Every one of the new trainees needed to be extensively de-programmed, their professors had sent them into their first industry job with their heads stuffed full of utter nonsense. It usually only took a few weeks to carefully explain, with examples, why half of what they had learned was wrong, and set them on the path to becoming productive junior software developers.

I wonder if people who train fresh business school graduates in their first job have a similar experience?

20 Comments
Tom Halla
October 28, 2021 2:09 pm

I somehow get the impression Professor Emeritus Matthews never actually worked in a business not entirely supported by taxes.

10
Reply
John the Econ
October 28, 2021 2:09 pm

Still waiting for the too-cheap-to-meter wind power I was promised >40 years ago.

10
Reply
aussiecol
October 28, 2021 2:12 pm

 ”…the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach”…

Yet are happy to ‘subsidise’ this new ”technology”. So where does the subsidy come from if it is not a tax??

7
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  aussiecol
October 28, 2021 2:45 pm

The tax approach makes fossil fuels unaffordable and hopes that the necessary technology comes along before we slide back into the stone age.

My hope for the technology approach is that they would develop some kind of semi-viable technology before they foist it on the public. Even better if they could develop something that would even come close to competing with fossil fuels.

The problem is that we’ve been working seriously on alternative energy ever since the OPEC oil price shocks back in the 1970s. All the low hanging fruit has been picked so don’t expect any world shattering news on the renewable energy front.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  aussiecol
October 28, 2021 2:58 pm

Actually, this is just Scotty from Marketing trying to market an idea that is unpalatable to most Australians, while keeping it palatable to the shouty minority. It doesn’t actually mean anything at all, except to leave the government wiggle-room to claim all sorts of expenses that they do want as ‘investment in technology’.

It’s a tricky balancing act, but I’m guessing that he’s hoping that it won’t matter much by the election.

Yes, I’m cynical, but am I cynical enough?

Last edited 29 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
David Elstrom
October 28, 2021 2:14 pm

Some ideas are so stupid and some claims so ridiculous that only an intellectual professor emeritus can believe them.

13
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Elstrom
October 28, 2021 2:45 pm

In fairness, he taught at a business school not an engineering school. And he probably taught marketing rather than accounting, since his numbers are so off.

1
Reply
Terry
October 28, 2021 2:24 pm

In all probability the good professor had tenure (could not be fired), a more than adequate salary and a gold plated pension and healthcare plan. I’d say that he doesn’t care, but that would be misleading, he actually doesn’t live in the real world and has none of it’s cares. None of them apparently do

4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
October 28, 2021 2:34 pm

Australia’s clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

I told not agree more that it should be powered by unreliables. Just make sure you get them off the grid, to reduce my costs, and support all the unreliable costs yourselves. Win-win.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 28, 2021 2:36 pm

Green hydrogen? Means electrolysis from renewables.

First, some numbers from essay ‘Hydrogen Hype’ in ebook Blowing Smoke. Most hydrogen is made by steam reformation of natgas, which isn’t green. Less than 5% is via water electrolysis, mostly special non-industrial circumstances because more expensive. Electrolysis is about 70% energy efficient.
To be stored in meaningful quantities, hydrogen is either highly compressed in special costly carbon fiber wound epoxy cylinders (90% efficient because of PV/T=k heating), or liquified, about 75% efficient. Needs to be used in PEM fuel cells (cars, grid) since SOFC (Bloom Energy) crack and have poor lifetimes, PEM are at best 60% efficient and use platinum catalyst on Nafion membranes. Expensive, why there aren’t many in commercial use anywhere despite years of Plugged Power trying and hyping. So 1*0.75*maybe 0.9*0.6= Maybe 0.41 net hydrogen energy efficiency. Same as CCGT. But with a lot more capital expense for an ‘industry’ that does not exist yet for good reason.

Now over at Judith’s a while ago we recalculated the faulty EIA LCOE for on shore wind. 2.15x CCGT. So Australia green hydrogen will be at best as energy useful as natgas at over twice the cost. Yup that is what makes it ‘green’. GREEN anything means more expensive AND more problematic.

5
Reply
richard
October 28, 2021 2:37 pm

I read somewhere that to deliver the same energy as one tanker of petrol to a filling station would take 20 hydrogen tankers.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  richard
October 28, 2021 3:20 pm

Think it is about 16, not 20–but 20 might be right. Just did some research.

Energy density of LH2 is 8MJ/m^3, gasoline is 34MJ/m^3. So gas is about 4x. But LH2 boils at -423F, so must be shipped in a cryogenic tank. These are double walled. Inner tank hold the LH2. It’s surrounded by a ‘couple of feet’ of porous ‘insulation’ material, then a very strong outer tank. A high vacuum is then pulled between the two to make the cryogenic tank, which is really a very big vacuum thermos.

Now a ‘couple of feet’ means 4 feet of diameter loss, so on a standard length/width 8 foot diameter class 8 truck tanker you lose via pi*r^2 about 75% of the storage volume. So shipping 1/4 as much per tanker times 1/4 the energy density per volume means 4*4 16 times as many tankers for LH2 as for gasoline/petrol.

0
Reply
ATheoK
October 28, 2021 2:49 pm

Economics will drive the transition. The costs of green hydrogen will likely outmatch the costs of oil and gas”

Waffle word warning.
A real business expert would know that waffle word is fraud. Unsurprising that the corrupted Australia Universities have professors like John Mathews, Professor Emeritus of Macquarie Business School could publicly spout such drivel.

You know he has his fingers crossed, as in the back of his mind he knows the ‘levelized cost of energy’ supports alleged renewables like hydrogen through onerous taxes.

0
Reply
David Wojick
October 28, 2021 3:03 pm

I wonder how they generate the juice needed to make the hydrogen? I know, they burn hydrogen! Oh wait.

0
Reply
Jeff Labute
October 28, 2021 3:11 pm

There is a Carbon Capture plant planned for a town called Merritt in BC Canada. Carbon Engineering intends to create 35,200 tonnes of Hydrogen using electrolysis (BC Hydro). They will also Capture 250,000 tonnes of CO2, and create 103M liters of low carbon fuel annually.

What they don’t tell are details such as it requires 48kWh to make 1 Kg of Hydrogen, and 35,200,000 Kg of hydrogen would require 1,689.6 GWH of energy. This does NOT include the CO2 capture and all the other processing the plant would do.

1,689.6 GWH plus ~800GWH for carbon capture is like 1/2 of the new Site-C dam capacity of 5100 GWH. It is enormous! The dam not yet finished and so far costs 16 billion dollars. You might as well consider 1/2 the cost of the dam in the cost of the Merritt plant.

Carbon Engineering states their plant requires 315MW. So it really adds up to half of the Site-C dam.

Will this new hydrogen economy interfere with the delivery of relatively cheap energy for average people?

https://www.castanet.net/news/Kamloops/348618/Province-contributes-2-million-towards-first-of-its-kind-carbon-capture-energy-plant-proposed-for-Merritt

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Jeff Labute
0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Jeff Labute
October 28, 2021 3:17 pm

Minor quibble, it’s “MWh”.

0
Reply
Jeff Labute
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 28, 2021 3:20 pm

Sure. 315 MW is as it is written in the article. It does imply instantaneous power. 315 MW for 1h is 315 MWh. Over a year, it will be 2700 GWH.

0
Reply
Streetcred
October 28, 2021 3:12 pm

… billions of dollars of government money

… billions of dollars of TAXPAYERS money.

‘Brandon’ has infiltrated the professor’s mind.

We’re getting this propaganda daily via email and in our local Brisbane rag, the Courier Mail, peddled by its ‘senior’ journalist, Joe Hildebrand. The claims are excruciatingly painful they are so blatantly wrong.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Streetcred
0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Streetcred
October 28, 2021 3:18 pm

No, you don’t understand. They no longer need to take all of your money, they just print some more!

Unlimited money! What’s not to like?

Of course, the money you do have will be worth less every day. That’s not a problem, though, it’s a feature. They want you to spend, spend, spend, not to actually save! If you get into financial difficulties, I’m sure the government can arrange a government-backed payday loan. Just don’t look at the APR…

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 28, 2021 3:19 pm

And what is that emeritus dreaming at night ??? 😀

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
