Agriculture

Climate Change Contributes to Another Year of Record Crop Production in India

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
22 Comments

by Vijay Jayaraj

One of the largest agricultural countries in the world, India, expects its highest summer crop production for 2021–2022.

This comes at a critical juncture when energy shortage crippled food production in China. The record numbers will play a critical role in maintaining global food security.

The record harvest also challenges claims that climate change will reduce global crop production.

For example, the Observer Research Foundation—an organization that is partnered by Apple, Bill Gates, Uber, Google, and Microsoft—says climate change threatens India’s food security. That assumes Indian agriculture is highly vulnerable to climate disasters.

But India’s agricultural production has been at historic highs recently, and it is projected to increase in coming decades due to increased rains from warming oceans.

Record Food Crop Production in Consecutive Years, Thanks to Monsoon Rains

For most of the farmers in India, the Monsoon rainfall is the lifeline, deciding between profit and loss. This year, the rains were normal in terms of the Long Period Average used as a yardstick.

Based on the rainfall amount, the Indian government has predicted the Monsoon food crop (plants sown during the summer season) production to exceed 150 million tons in crop year 2021–2022, a new all-time high.

Even if India receives moderate rainfall during the next few months, it will record its fifth consecutive annual increase in food grain output. Despite unpredictable rains, the country’s progressive improvement of year-on-year performance is a great boost to the economy and to global efforts to ensure food security.

Welcome Relief for the Country’s Poor and Marginalized

Paddy (rice) and pulses (lentils)—two key staple foods for India’s 300 million in poverty—are expected to be the largest contributors to this record production. For most people in India, a rice (or wheat) based food is accompanied by lentils and vegetables.

The government provides free (or highly subsidized) rice, wheat, lentils and sugar to the country’s 300 million poor, a program that picked up pace during the pandemic.

To feed these 300 million, and the other 1 billion people in the country, agricultural production is critical. The use of fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, and efficient irrigation technologies have greatly improved crop production.

Inference on Current Climate Theories

Other major factors behind India’s remarkable agricultural success have been the introduction of gene-edited crops by Norman Borlaug in the 1970s, the increased atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration levels, and the optimum temperature levels for plant growth.

Contrary to popular media claims, present CO2 concentrations and temperatures have helped plant growth—including food crops—globally, as attested by scientific studies.

So, the notion that climate change will disrupt global food crop production is false. If anything, climate change has aided plant growth and has been the perfect ally for farmers worldwide.

India’s case is not unique. Wheat production has reached historic highs in recent years globally. The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization says wheat production will hit a record 780 million tons in 2021: “The world cereal production is also expected to rise by 1.9 per cent, lifted by higher-than-expected outturns reported for maize in West Africa, for rice in India, and wheat harvests in the European Union, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.”

Warming temperatures in no way endanger food production. Even if temperatures rise drastically, GM food crops capable of withstanding droughts are readily available to help. However, cold weather fronts pose a danger to plants globally. So thank God for global warming.

Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), is a Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation and resides in Bengaluru, India.

5 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
n.n
October 28, 2021 10:08 am

Food, love, sex and babies is anti-climatic.

Last edited 2 hours ago by n.n
2
Reply
David Elstrom
October 28, 2021 10:08 am

Because CO2 is plant food, not a pollutant.

9
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  David Elstrom
October 28, 2021 12:31 pm

They balanced that lie by declaring an mRNA contaminant a Co2vid Vaccine.

1
Reply
Ron Long
October 28, 2021 10:14 am

I’m sure this report is true, however, I just watched CNN send off Joe -Ice Cream is the Top of the Food Pyramid -_Biden to Glasgow, and Joe read from a teleprompter that Climate Change has produced food shortages, and it’s your (that’s all of you except me) fault. Who to believe?

4
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Ron Long
October 28, 2021 10:25 am

Oh Noes! Mother Nature is mucking with It’s/them’s narrative. Not to worry. They have made sure that food can’t make it to the consumer due to a COVID collapsed supply chain, so nobody has to know about the dreaded abundance.

5
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron Long
October 28, 2021 10:47 am

Biden said it was “code red” for the Earth’s climate.

0
Reply
MarkW
October 28, 2021 10:27 am

So much for India being unable to feed itself, as some are so desperate to believe.

9
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  MarkW
October 28, 2021 12:34 pm

Just wait until India gets its dose of green new deal.
They will no longer be able to feed themselves.
(of course this artificial famine will be blamed on global warming)

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 28, 2021 10:29 am

The AGW threat to food is a canard that has been around for more than a decade. My first post here back in 2011 exposed the NRDC deliberately misrepresenting ‘scientific’ food impacts to Congress, while the maize paper they misrepresented itself comprised academic misconduct by explicitly omitting a key cross term from the multi variable regression analysis. That became provable after the lead author (whose newfound fame went to his head) released in graphical form the underlying US maize data. The proof is in the post.

5
Reply
gringojay
October 28, 2021 10:33 am

O.P. attempts to declare as some kind of absolute truth that : “… warming temperatures in no way endanger food production …” in their final paragraph. This is definitely not a true assertion in all contexts. [I can refute that assumption later because have to go do something now.]

-5
Reply
4E Douglas
Reply to  gringojay
October 28, 2021 12:06 pm

Fear of heathy, happy dark skinned people?

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
October 28, 2021 10:44 am

That’s just another feedback! More crop, more Indians, more emissions, more global warming.. 😉

3
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 28, 2021 12:16 pm

Well that would be the warmunistas’ narrative.

I see her Maj, has pulled out of FLOP26 for ‘health reasons’ and JugEars hasn’t been sent in her place. Perhaps Boris will send Princess NutNutz instead.

Perhaps finally someone has whispered to her the answer to her plaintiff complaint ‘why don’t they do something” with the true answer

….Because nothing needs to be done or can be done , your Majesty. It’s all a show to make more money out of energy and generate support for world government….

0
Reply
Fran
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 28, 2021 12:28 pm

The birth rate in India is falling rapidly and will get to 2.2 well before 2030. Bangladesh is already at 2.2. There are only a few African countries with high fertility rates.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0140673618322785

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
October 28, 2021 11:17 am

And all this on a reducing landmass as modern innovations in industrial agriculture allow a lot more land to return to natural vegetation. It won;’t be converted by most media because it doesn’t support the climate lie they are selling.

1
Reply
Fran
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
October 28, 2021 12:30 pm

Yes this still happens and it is back breaking work. However, the picture looks staged on account of the woman being dressed in her best new unfaded clothes.

0
Reply
Paul Johnson
October 28, 2021 11:49 am

The irony is wheat being threshed by hand against an oil drum.

2
Reply
Fran
Reply to  Paul Johnson
October 28, 2021 12:31 pm

Yes this still happens and it is back breaking work. However, the picture looks staged on account of the woman being dressed in her best new unfaded clothes.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
October 28, 2021 12:01 pm

Oh dear. That is indeed most inconvenient news for the hordes of Climate Liars and assorted carpetbaggers who will be descending on Glasgow this weekend like some sort of plague. So I guess that means they’ll have to concentrate on bad weather and fires and other mumbo jumbo to try to sell the message that fossil fuels, which are the reason why humanity has advanced as far as it has, and are the foundation of healthy economies are somehow evil, and need to be eradicated.

1
Reply
Curious George
October 28, 2021 12:09 pm

How much does this contribute to the social cost of carbon?

0
Reply
Fran
October 28, 2021 12:13 pm

It is interesting that the traditional diets of India consist of a grain and a pulse eaten together. This provides a complete protein that the body can use. It is still not ideal for growth and development unless some milk is added.

Many Western vegetarians load up on the pulses without the grain to keep carbs lower, eating an incomplete protein that the body cannot use for anabolic purposes. The “food guides” do not help because they list beans and pulses as “protein”.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Fran
October 28, 2021 12:51 pm

The Amerindians solved the same problem the same way, by mixing corn and lysine rich beans to get a complete protein. And like Hindu Indians, they also had a vegetable rich diet (vitamins and minerals) from various winter squash. Corn beans, and squash were the Amerindian food ‘trinity’.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture

Here’s Why Climate Alarmists Are Ignoring All-Time Record Crop Production in India

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

In a blow to climate whiners, a new breakthrough creates crops that can grow 50% more potatoes and rice

2 months ago
Anthony Watts
Agriculture

Here’s Why Climate Alarmists Are Ignoring All-Time Record Crop Production in India

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

How Satellite Maps Help Prevent Another ‘Great Grain Robbery’

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Agriculture

Climate Change Contributes to Another Year of Record Crop Production in India

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Fact Checkers Fail To Refute Polar Bear Number Increases Despite Extensive ‘Expert’ Rhetoric

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Is Climate Alarmism an Establishment Attempt to Restore Social Control?

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy Ridiculae

BBC Explains How to Have Carbon Guilt Free Sex

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: