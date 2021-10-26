Former PM on Australia’s Net Zero Pledge: “frankly, this [is] duplicitous”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“They’ve ceased to be a party for anything or anybody other than themselves”: Mr Carbon Tax, former Aussie PM Kevin Rudd, has slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s zero cost net zero COP26 climate pledge as “duplicitous”.

Kevin Rudd criticises Scott Morrison’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 Kevin Rudd has warned world leaders will see through Scott Morrison’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Angie Raphael@AngieRaphael

October 27, 2021 – 12:00AM Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has described Scott Morrison as a “C-grade Boris Johnson” and warned world leaders at the COP26 conference will see through his plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Under Mr Morrison’s plan announced on Tuesday, more than $20bn will be invested in “low emissions technologies”, but the modelling will not be released until later. Mr Morrison will soon travel to Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, but Mr Rudd warned the Prime Minister would likely face some criticism from other leaders. “I think, for example, you could rely upon the European Union and probably the United States to finger Morrison for, frankly, this duplicitous,” he told the Democracy Sausage podcast. … “The illusion being created … is somehow there’s been a Damascus Road conversion and there’ll be garlands of flowers thrown out on the path as Morrison makes his way to the conference centre in Glasgow — nothing could be further from the truth.” Mr Rudd also hit out at the Nationals, describing the party as “quite corrupt”. “They’ve ceased to be a party for anything or anybody other than themselves,” he said. … Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/kevin-rudd-criticises-scott-morrisons-plan-to-achieve-net-zero-emissions-by-2050/news-story/c77e2a2fb52d6763130c741d768d1b77

Other greens have been equally scathing;

How the world reacted to Australia’s net zero plan By Mark Saunokonoko • Senior Journalist

9:19am Oct 27, 2021 Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has ripped into the government’s key climate document which plans to lead Australia to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, calling it “ridiculously embarrassing” and “just more bulls—“. Using less colourful language, the world’s media were more restrained than the Atlassian founder in running the rule over Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s plan – but not by much. Headlines and stories from many of the world’s most prestigious mastheads were critical of Australia’s net zero 2050 plan, particularly the detail – or lack of it – on the pages. … As Mr Cannon-Brookes and Australia slept, reporters and headline writers were busy in the northern hemisphere analysing Mr Morrison’s announcement, just days ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. CNN said that “Australia will be the rich world’s weakest link at COP26 with hollow net-zero and emissions pledges”. The New York Times said Australia’s ambition to hit net zero by 2050 was based on a plan that “makes that hard to believe”. … Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/world/how-the-world-reacted-to-scott-morrison-australia-carbon-zero-pledge/3174179b-795e-48e0-8821-16fd72d76fad

As I predicted, Prime Minister Scott “Wrecking Ball” Morrison’s attempt to find a middle road Net Zero pledge for COP26 has made Australia a global laughing stock.

Greens are slamming a “duplicitous” Net Zero pledge which retains a place for coal.

Climate skeptics are slamming ScoMo’s implausible claim that Net Zero will be zero cost.

In the process of stitching together this insult to everyone’s intelligence, ScoMo has also managed to trash the reputation of his junior coalition partners, the National Party, making the Nationals look like Net Zero high fuel cost sellouts.

Maybe the embarrassment of this disastrous Net Zero policy announcement will be lost in the chaos of the upcoming COP26 blamestorm. But I’m guessing thanks to this gutless effort, “that fella down under” has likely just confirmed himself to be the COP26 chief villain, almost certainly pulling Australia ahead of the hilarious Saudi Arabian plan to hit net zero by pumping more oil.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...