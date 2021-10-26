Climate Politics

Biden’s Climate Agenda Dies In The Senate

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
47 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 26, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Wall Street Journal’s podcast on Biden’s Clean Electricity Plan is well worth a listen:

https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/the-journal/biden-climate-ambitions-die-in-the-senate/ba212f50-5e4f-407b-b3ec-99229c52981d

You may recall how Biden’s green agenda was gutted back in June, which I posted on here. In short, he had planned to spend $2 trillion on his clean energy plan, including massive subsidies for wind and solar.

However his attempts to include all of this in his Infrastructure Bill earlier this summer collapsed in the face of opposition not only from Republicans but also moderate Democrats.

His fall back plan was the Clean Electricity Performance Program. This would provide grants to utilities that increase the amount of clean electricity they use by at least 4% a year and penalize utilities that do not meet that standard.

The Program, worth $150 billion, was incorporated in the massive green, socialist $3 trillion spending bill, currently working its way through Congress. However, it seems like the Clean Electricity part of the bill is dead in the water, thanks to the resolute opposition of Joe Manchin, the Democrat Senator for West Virginia.

West Virginia is coal country, and Manchin knows that Biden’s Green Agenda would wipe out their economy. With the Senate split 50/50, Biden needs every Democrat vote to get his bill through.

What does all this mean?

It is all very well Biden pledging to reduce emissions, but actually managing to do it is another matter entirely.

Without that system of subsidies and penalties, utilities are not going to radically change the way they operate now. And even if electric cars grow in market share, the electricity they run on will still be primarily fossil fuel based.

Biden may have have other options at hand, including regulation, but these are just fiddling around at the edges.

This may be Biden’s last chance to force his Green New Deal through. The spending bill now being fought over only needs a majority of one in the Senate, as it is being processed as what is known as a Reconciliation Bill. But only one of these is allowed each year.

Next year, the Democrats face losing their majority in the House, along with their 50/50 tie in the Senate, given Biden’s catastrophic ten months at the helm so far.

They will have better things to worry about then than Sleepy Joe’s Green New Deal.

Janice Moore
October 26, 2021 5:10 pm

PRAISE. THE. LORD!

10
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
October 26, 2021 5:19 pm

And Trump is going to win in 2024 (with Candace Owens – yay!).

And we pro-liberty free marketers are going to make America great (and keep it that way)!

“Never,
never,
never,
never
give up.”

W.C. 🙂

3
Reply
Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Janice Moore
October 26, 2021 5:25 pm

We don’t need to elect a 78 year old president. DeSantis will do just fine.

4
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Charles Rotter
October 26, 2021 5:36 pm

Florida needs DeSantis.

And 78 is just a number. There are EIGHTY-eight-year-olds who are well able to think and lead.

6
Reply
paul courtney
Reply to  Charles Rotter
October 26, 2021 5:45 pm

Mr. Rotter: Agreed, and Candace Owen also fine.

4
Reply
mark from the midwest
Reply to  Charles Rotter
October 26, 2021 5:48 pm

Nikki Haley, please, please, please run!

-12
Reply
Kevin
Reply to  mark from the midwest
October 26, 2021 6:33 pm

Away. Far, far away.

5
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  mark from the midwest
October 26, 2021 6:39 pm

Nikki? GOPe RINO. US CoC bought and. paid for. Anti-MAGA Never Trumper. Bushie New World Order gal.

But other than those minor dings well, OK. Sure.

6
Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Charles Rotter
October 26, 2021 6:28 pm

He just stared a new communications company that is worth about $5 billion, and he owns 68%
Biden and Hunter are two-bit grifters and grafters

6
Reply
John MacDonald
Reply to  Charles Rotter
October 26, 2021 6:57 pm

I agree, Charles. Not for age reasons, but for the huge possibility that Trump will screw it all up again. He had great policies (mostly) and great people. But the tweets and outbursts were unconscionable and divided the county. We can’t afford that risk again.
I’d vote for Pompeo in an instant, and DeSantis and many others are certainly acceptable.

-4
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  John MacDonald
October 26, 2021 7:09 pm

“I agree, Charles. Not for age reasons, but for the huge possibility that Trump will screw it all up again. He had great policies (mostly) and great people. But the tweets and outbursts were unconscionable and divided the county.”

There’s no evidence Trump’s “mean” tweets caused him to lose the election. That’s leftwing propagada.

Trump currently has the support of 78 percent of Republicans. He is pulling up to 50,000 attendees at his monthly political rallies. He’s going to hold another in the near future.

Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. You’ll be seeing much more of him in the future. DeSantis can run as his Vice President.

Trump’s policies are right on the money. If you don’t like it when he hits back at people who attack him, then put your hands over your eyes and ears and hold your nose and vote for Trump because that’s the best bet you and the rest of us have right now.

The Democrats demonize everyone who is a threat to their political power. That’s what they have done to Trump since before he was elected, and yet they can’t lay a legal glove on him no matter how hard they try. Trump is the most honest, vetted politician in history. What more could one want out of a politician. Well, competency, I guess, but Trump has that in spades.

His personality should be secondary to everything else. Personally, I like it when Trump tells the Democrats to go to hell. We need a lot more of that.

4
Reply
Anon
Reply to  Charles Rotter
October 26, 2021 8:00 pm

MAYBE: Assuming DeSantis has the ba–s to get out of the Paris Accord and shutdown the border. If they can pressure him or have something on him, he will be a clone of Paul Ryan.

Trump is old, but you do know specifically what he will do. IMHO

0
Reply
Max More
Reply to  Janice Moore
October 26, 2021 6:38 pm

Trump is not and never was a free marketeer. He did some good things with deregulation but more bad things (such as with free trade). No question, he would be vastly better than Biden, but don’t pretend he’s a friend of free markets.

-3
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Max More
October 26, 2021 7:17 pm

You’ve got to be kidding.

4
Reply
Duane
October 26, 2021 5:23 pm

Actually two reconciliation bills are allowed each year, but the Dems have already used one this year.

As of today Manchin is openly taliking of leaving the Dem party … to become an independent. And also suggested he won’t run forever-election, meaning a GOP pickup. If the Dems keep trashing Sinema she may very well do the same. Dems know they’re toast in next year’s election. They’re effed and they know it.

4
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Duane
October 26, 2021 6:05 pm

I hate to play Devil’s Advocate, but a lot of people thought Trump would cream Basement Joe. Republican victory in 2022 or 2024 is not a sure thing, especially considering the Dems capacity for voter fraud.

Good thoughts are fine, but some serious effort will be needed to expel the Dems. Not going to be the cakewalk some people are projecting.

3
Reply
Chris Nisbet
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 26, 2021 6:23 pm

Isn’t it such a shame that it’s not a sure bet that a love of freedom, competence, a desire to excel and striving for a good standard of living isn’t certain to beat this bunch of incompetent socialists?
We’re in a similar situation here in NZ.
We’re just about to bring in a society with two classes of citizen (those with vaccine passport and those without), and many people (including some business leaders) are cheering it on.
These really are dark times.

5
Reply
Klem
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
October 26, 2021 6:37 pm

Canada is embarking on a similar path with the recent introduction of the QR code based social-credit pass…I mean vaccine passport.

1
Reply
Davidf
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
October 26, 2021 6:55 pm

Amen brother. Not to mention todays gem, legislating Central control of all water, then handing over 50% to a race based aristocracy. Five Year Plan to come!

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
October 26, 2021 7:06 pm

Unfortunately the schools have been teaching kids that it is the purpose of government to force other people to buy the stuff they want for 30 to 40 years.

2
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
October 26, 2021 7:56 pm

Chris,
What is the difference between requiring a vaccine passport to attend certain events and requiring a driving license to speed down a motorway at 100km/hr?

-1
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 26, 2021 8:07 pm

Lol. I suppose we should just let anyone fly a commercial airplane and pilot a ferry and practice medicine…..

If you can’t see the difference, nothing anyone can say will help you.

Cheers!

lolol

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 26, 2021 6:40 pm

Actually, Mike, I don’t think Joe-his elevator doesn’t go to the top floor-Biden will be running in 2024.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
October 26, 2021 7:08 pm

Unless the Democrats pull a Weekend at Bernie’s scam. Given how effective they were in keeping Biden under wraps during the 2020 campaign, and with 4 more years to perfect their techniques …

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron Long
October 26, 2021 7:21 pm

Let’s hope Biden gets impeached and removed from office early in 2023.

If the Repubicans win control of the House of Representatives in Nov. 2022, they can elect Trump as Speaker of the House, and then Trump can handle the impeachment of Biden.

I would dearly love to see that. Turnabout is fair play.

Or, if a few U.S. House Democrats get exasperated enough with Biden’s stupidity, they could vote along with the Republicans to impeach Biden. The Democrats only have a five-vote majority in the House, so it would only take a few Democrats voting against Biden to get an impeachment going.

We’ll see what those U.S. House Democrats from Texas think after the next caravan shows up on the Texas border with 40,000 people in it.

Those Texas Democrats might decide it was better to vote in favor of their constituents by impeaching Biden rather than for Biden who is allowing the State of Texas to be invaded by hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.

Biden is ignoring his duty to defend the United States and should be removed from office because of it.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
2
Reply
DMA
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 26, 2021 7:10 pm

That capacity for voter fraud needs to be curtailed before the next election. After studying the work of Dr. Doug Frank and Dr. John Droz I am convinced the election was controlled over the internet. Lindell says he has proof the Chinese did a lot of it. Others have stated and shown similar data. Time will tell but Lindell is filing a suite just before Thanksgiving that is designed to require the Supreme Court to look at the evidence which is by now irrefutable. Contact your AGs and get them to look into and join this case so the next election has a chance at being fair.

2
Reply
Upfrontaussie
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 26, 2021 7:46 pm

Ha!!! Thought Trump would cream Joe then goes on to point out voter fraud! Idiot.

-1
Reply
John in Oz
October 26, 2021 5:26 pm

The spending bill now being fought over only needs a majority of one in the Senate

Not sufficient a mandate to make such enormous societal/business change

1
Reply
Tom Halla
October 26, 2021 5:33 pm

I pray that whomever is having Biden front for them does not indulge in sheer nihilism between now and the next election. Most of the current Democratic Party seems to be sore losers.

3
Reply
paul courtney
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 26, 2021 5:57 pm

Mr. Halla: Dems are sore losers, like Hillary Clinton? Oh, wait, you said “current”.
I couldn’t resist the opportunity to remind her! Hill gets to stew over the fact that all her “friends” in Detroit, Philly, Atlanta produced all those votes for Joe in ’20. Where were they in ’16 Hill?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  paul courtney
October 26, 2021 6:02 pm

The Hildebeeste is still current.
The Democrats gamed the COVID pandemic to play with absentee ballots, a rather more difficult game to prove than 205 voters voting in alphabetic order, and signing in with the same pen.

3
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 26, 2021 7:13 pm

It was a slam dunk that she would win by a landslide, too – so they didn’t bother all that much. It was obvious that for Joe (at any time), they’d have to pull out all the stops.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  paul courtney
October 26, 2021 7:41 pm

Hillary is hinting at another political comeback. Of course, she’s always doing that.

This time we have the evidence on Hillary. In 2016, we just had the suspicions.

The Federal Prosecutor, Durham is charging and questioning some of Hillary’s people. Maybe ole Hillary will be up before that Grand Jury testifying before too long. Durham can ask Hillary to explain how she orchestrated the Trump/ Russian Collusion Hoax. For starters.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
1
Reply
AndyHce
October 26, 2021 5:37 pm

It just isn’t time for the last minute turnabout yet.

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  AndyHce
October 26, 2021 6:56 pm

The slogan only recently was “lean forward” & given how things are at this threshold for USA citizens the slogan has changed to “lean into it.”

636E376D-5E98-4C71-95C9-A5F6ED6BC573.jpeg
0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  gringojay
October 26, 2021 8:11 pm

I mean the turnabout for the politician that is holding up the bulldozer, i.e. the time when he lets them have what they want.

0
Reply
AndyHce
October 26, 2021 5:40 pm

Them not having things under control in the next election is a pipe dream.

-2
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  AndyHce
October 26, 2021 5:43 pm

So, we should just give up. — NEVER!

4
Reply
John
October 26, 2021 6:00 pm

on one hand he wants clean electricity and banning Exploration
on the other hand he is begging Saudi to increase supplies

He obviously has nothing between the ears to comprehend that it does not matter where the oil comes from it still produces CO2 and it actually requires all that energy to transport it from the Middle East

4
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  John
October 26, 2021 6:17 pm

His team doesn’t want “clean” energy. They want to promote the solar, wind, and electric vehicle scams.

Coal and natural gas and nuclear are as or MORE “clean.” And they cover their costs of production and maintenance with a fair market price.

6
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
October 26, 2021 6:19 pm

I’ll believe it when I see it. Romney may decide he needs to help the dems “save the planet” before he decides to retire from politics, to as they always say, “spend more time with my family”.

1
Reply
n.n
October 26, 2021 6:29 pm

No one is fooled. It’s clean electricity, as in Green energy, and Green agenda, as in… well, green.

0
Reply
The Emperor's New Mask
October 26, 2021 6:36 pm

I would not count the “progressive” (i.e. Marxist) wing of the Democrat party out just yet. They have control, and they play the long game. Witness Obamacare. The Dems are not afraid to commit short term electoral suicide to advance leftism, since they know that the Republicans are too corrupt and/or feckless to roll back anything.

That said, a Youngkin victory over McAuliffe next Tuesday would probably be enough of a shock to kill the Biden agenda (or the agenda of whomever it is running the executive branch). Not that I realistically expect the D to lose Virginia.

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
October 26, 2021 7:57 pm

Stop using the term “clean electricity” to describe wind and solar. Don’t buy into the garbage language the Left uses to sell their Trojan Horse.

Behind those wind turbines and blades and solar PV panels are mountains upon mountains of coal burned in China for each.
There is nothing “fossil fuel free” sustainable about claimed sustainable wind and solar electricty production machines.

1
Reply
John the Econ
October 26, 2021 7:58 pm

Probably the best outcome for the Democrats. $4-to-$5 gas, 2x natural gas rates, propane shortages and brownouts-to-blackouts along with another >5% inflation hit would finish the Democrats for at least a decade.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 26, 2021 7:59 pm

I leave the Trump stuff out. The ‘It’s dead Jim’ stuff is dead no matter what, for many GND reasons:
high cost
intermittency
no grid inertia

No technical salvation is possible.

0
Reply
markl
October 26, 2021 8:13 pm

Too close a margin for my liking. Remember when the Kyoto protocol vote was 100% against? We’re sleeping while the enemy is actively plotting.

0
Reply
