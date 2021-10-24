Energy Fail

German Energy Prices “Going Through The Roof”, Supply Tightens As Leaders Botch Energy Policy

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
39 Comments

Reposted from The NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 23. October 2021

Political energy mismanagement in Germany now risks inflicting tremendous pain on citizens as energy shortages intensify and prices skyrocket.  Coming winter of discontent?

Energy prices going through the roof

By Fritz Vahrenholt, first published at Tichys Einblick
(Translated/edited  by Pierre Gosselin)

Prices for natural gas, coal, oil and electricity have been rising massively since the middle of the year. The price of a kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity has almost tripled to 13 euro cents per kWh on the Leipzig wholesale electricity exchange.and the price of natural gas has increased fivefold.

Politics in Germany are not entirely uninvolved in the development of prices. The reasons are:

– Coal power phase-out between 2017 and 2021 throughout Europe and especially in Germany

– Tripling of CO2 certificate prices since 2020 from 20 to over 60 euros per ton of CO2. This also affects gas-fired power generation

– The switch from coal-fired power to more expensive gas-fired power

– Global increase in demand for gas as a result of the post-pandemic economic recovery

– Extremely weak German wind year from January to September 2021

Although Russia has delivered exactly the volumes of gas as ordered by gas importers, obviously not enough gas has been ordered, as even Chancellor Merkel admitted.


Electricity prices are also shooting up

Electricity prices for industry have tripled, and household electricity will rise from 31 euro-cent/kWh to around 40 euro cent/kwh. Well over half of the electricity price is taxes, surcharges and levies. There would be plenty of opportunity for the German government to reduce costs.

There won’t be electricity to power electric cars

Another serious problem will soon be the shortage of secure power generation because of Germany’s nuclear and the coal phase-out, which has already begun. Not only is this driving up prices. There will be risks of power supply outages during the winter, with possible targeted or involuntary shutdowns to keep the grid from collapsing.

By 2030, there will be neither power for a single additional electric car nor additional CO2-free power for industry. Never mind the heat supply.

Source:Fraunhofer ISE

4.9 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
39 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
October 24, 2021 6:08 am

Here is the original article’s title in German, “Die Energiepreise gehen durch die Decke.” Interesting that the original in German is “ceiling.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Scissor
October 24, 2021 6:27 am

“Roof” is more accurate 😀

4
Reply
BCBill
Reply to  Scissor
October 24, 2021 7:47 am

If energy prices go through the roof will that destroy the solar panels on the roof? Another unforeseen consequence of allowing emotive greens to play at engineering?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 24, 2021 6:10 am

But the Green Blob will insist on doubling down on wind and solar, because. . .?

6
Reply
Klem
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 24, 2021 6:37 am

Because it delivers high energy prices.

Barack Obama: “Under my plan of a cap and tiirade system, electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket. (January 2008)”

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Klem
October 24, 2021 6:51 am

He talked like it was a good thing too!

2
Reply
Allan MacRae
October 24, 2021 6:10 am

Told you so – 8+ years ago.
We are governed by scoundrels and imbeciles.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/10/31/blind-faith-in-climate-models/#comment-1130954
AN OPEN LETTER TO BARONESS VERMA, OCTOBER 31, 2013
By Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.), M.Eng.
[excerpt]

So here is my real concern:
IF the Sun does indeed drive temperature, as I suspect, Baroness Verma, then you and your colleagues on both sides of the House may have brewed the perfect storm.

You are claiming that global cooling will NOT happen, AND you have crippled your energy systems with excessive reliance on ineffective grid-connected “green energy” schemes.
I suggest that global cooling probably WILL happen within the next decade or sooner, and Britain will get colder.

I also suggest that the IPCC and the Met Office have NO track record of successful prediction (or “projection”) of global temperature and thus have no scientific credibility.

I suggest that Winter deaths will increase in the UK as cooling progresses.

I suggest that Excess Winter Mortality, the British rate of which is about double the rate in the Scandinavian countries, should provide an estimate of this unfolding tragedy.

As always in these matters, I hope to be wrong. These are not numbers, they are real people, who “loved and were loved”.

Best regards to all, Allan MacRae

“Turning and tuning in the widening gyre, the falcon cannot hear the falconer…” Yeats
Post Script
﻿
MacRae’s 2013 Open Letter was verified in 2021, with extreme cold winter forecasts and a green-energy-crippled electrical grid in Britain and Germany:

EUROPE IS SWITCHING BACK TO COAL TO SURVIVE BLEAK WINTER

6
Reply
Allan MacRae
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 24, 2021 6:12 am

My latest paper is temporarily published here:
SCIENTIFIC COMPETENCE – THE ABILITY TO CORRECTLY PREDICT”
by Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., October 2021
http://correctpredictions.ca/
(excerpt)

The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence.
 
Following are the correct predictions of Allan MacRae and colleagues on two important subjects:
– GLOBAL WARMING ALARMISM
– COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS AND ”VACCINES”
 
Our scientific predictions on both these subjects are infinitely more accurate than the mainstream narratives, which have been false and baselessly alarmist to date.
 

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 24, 2021 6:20 am

I suspect witches will be blamed.

8
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Scissor
October 24, 2021 6:55 am

They might decide to blame us skeptics….

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 24, 2021 7:03 am

Double, double, toil and trouble, we might be for sure.

1
Reply
Allan MacRae
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 24, 2021 6:30 am

We also predicted this outcome in more general terms, way back in 2002.

Another excerpt from my latest paper:

CORRECT CLIMATE AND ENERGY PREDICTIONS FROM 2002
The perfect Trifecta – my work here is done.

In 2002 co-authors Dr Sallie Baliunas, Astrophysicist, Harvard-Smithsonian, Dr Tim Patterson, Paleoclimatologist, Carleton, Ottawa and Allan MacRae published:

1. “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”
 
2. “The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”
 
Allan MacRae published on September 1, 2002, based on a conversation with Dr. Tim Patterson:
 
3. “If [as we believe] solar activity is the main driver of surface temperature rather than CO2, we should begin the next cooling period by 2020 to 2030.”
 
MacRae modified his global cooling prediction in 2013:
3a. “I suggest global cooling starts by 2020 or sooner. Bundle up.”
 
See electroverse.net for extreme-cold events  and crop losses all over our planet.

This global cooling is primarily solar-induced, driven by the end of very-weak Solar Cycle 24 (SC24) and the beginning of very-weak SC25, as I published in 2002 – one year before Theodor Landscheidt’s famous 2003 global cooling prediction.
 

0
Reply
John Karajas
October 24, 2021 6:12 am

Australia will be following Germany closely behind. Hallelujah!

4
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  John Karajas
October 24, 2021 7:29 am

Does Australia follow the Enron Spot-price scam?

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
October 24, 2021 6:19 am

Is that a hockey stick in your pocket, or…

7
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 24, 2021 7:05 am

Al Gore says he has a huge chakra.

2
Reply
Spetzer86
October 24, 2021 6:20 am

The truly amazing thing is that other governments around the world will not look at what’s happening in those countries that have rabidly pursued the Green Energy scam. They are all afraid of being left behind in the Great Transition. I think being left behind when others are screwing themselves up is an excellent position, but that’s very much a minority viewpoint with Green Energy.

9
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Spetzer86
October 24, 2021 6:24 am

France is looking strongly what happens in Germany and are far of following the German silly way.

5
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 24, 2021 7:31 am

Both France and Britain are going more nuclear.

2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Spetzer86
October 24, 2021 7:31 am

Not true – Putin identified precisely the problem – see post above. China also. I wonder who will actually attend the witches choir COP26?

0
Reply
Phil Rae
October 24, 2021 6:20 am

No major surprise, of course! It’s a pity the MSM turns a blind eye to anything that goes against its fake “climate emergency” and “renewable energy” narrative.

The laws of physics & thermodynamics will have the last laugh over our incompetent and frankly dangerously ignorant political class. Unfortunately, people will die from epidemic of stupidity.

9
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 24, 2021 6:21 am

Let’s celebrate Green Dream Policy /s

4
Reply
mwhite
October 24, 2021 6:21 am

Hockey sticks everywhere.

8
Reply
Jay Willis
October 24, 2021 6:24 am

They’ll blame excess winter death on COVID and individual failure to boost, vaccinate, lockdown and wear masks.

11
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
October 24, 2021 6:45 am

“Extremely weak German wind year from January to September 2021”
Blame it on climate change! :-}

6
Reply
Bill
October 24, 2021 6:56 am

It never ceases to amaze me the complete lack of economic understanding people have. The laws of supply and demand are even more immutable than many hard science laws. Price is the intersection of the supply and demand curve. All Germany is doing is shifting the supply curve left (restricting supply), which causes the intersection (the price) to go up.

From distributor’s point of view they are now removing some forms of energy sources, thus moving the demand curve right for other forms of energy (duh) which causes the intersection (the price) to go up. (Funny how this happens) This is exactly what the apparatchiks want – the rest of us to pay higher prices while everything is free for them.

4
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Bill
October 24, 2021 7:33 am

There is more to it – see TASS link above…

1
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
October 24, 2021 7:00 am

“Another serious problem will soon be the shortage of secure power generation because of Germany’s nuclear and the coal phase-out, which has already begun. ”

Like starving to death . Malthusian idiots !

1
Reply
PaulH
October 24, 2021 7:04 am

I don’t understand. Isn’t this what they voted for? Why are they complaining?

3
Reply
Alex
October 24, 2021 7:15 am

“Extremely weak German wind year from January to September 2021”

Never heard about “butterfly effect”?
Here, somebody build a lot of wind resistance through new “windmills” and then asks “why the wind is not blowing”.
Why should it?
The windmills have a direct climate effect: they do change the global wind patterns.
I find it extremely dangerous!

2
Reply
Dudley Horscroft
Reply to  Alex
October 24, 2021 7:44 am

All these windmills can only produce electricity by taking the energy out of the wind. Given this, it is not surprising that the UK is suffering a “wind stilling”. The question is: is this a small effect which will be not enough to worry about over time, or has a “tipping point” (that position beloved of climate alarmists) been reached which means that the wind velocity will continue to decrease. If the latter, this means that no matter how many extra windmills you put up, you will never get any more power from them than you do now.

So back to coal, and we in Australia have plenty of coal to sell to you – at a decent price.

0
Reply
Steve Case
October 24, 2021 7:17 am

Prices for natural gas, coal, oil and electricity have been rising massively since the middle of the year. The price of a kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity has almost tripled to 13 euro cents per kWh on the Leipzig
___________________________________________________________________________
An increase of 0.09 cents will result in a cost of about 90 euros per month, if usage is 1000 kWh, and it’s probably less than that. While as much as 90 euros isn’t chicken feed, it’s affordable and isn’t going to cause the proverbial shit to hit the fan yet. That will happen when electricity is shut off and other alternative energy shortages are legislated out of existence.

The banning of natural gas, oil and coal coupled with a refusal to employ nuclear power will finally wake people up, but by then it will be too late and the Marxists will be dancing in the streets as their stated goal of “The destruction of western civilization and capitalism” will have been finally achieved.

1
Reply
cirby
October 24, 2021 7:18 am

Germany’s gone from paying “only” three times as much for power, to paying five times as much as I do in Florida.

…and I was shocked to find out the Euro has dropped so much versus the dollar. It’s down to 1.16:1.

0
Reply
J Mac
October 24, 2021 7:20 am

Lay down with dogs, get up with fleas!
Keep voting for the ecofanatics and financial ruin is what you get.

1
Reply
bonbon
October 24, 2021 7:25 am

Putin accurately identified the problem at the Sochi Conference – Spot-Pricing instead of long-term contracts.
Gas under long-term contracts 4 times cheaper for EU than spot contracts — Putin
https://tass.com/economy/1352739
Who in the Ranch at the Crooked EU imposed the discredited Enron model, the Ranch at the Crooked E of Houston TX infamy? Everyone knows how this played out?
Free-market Milton Friedman ideology knows no bounds. Problem this ideology is worse than COVID19, all parties are infected, and masks do not work.

So, a toxic combination of green intermittent energy AND radical free-market ideology has produced pricing fireworks!

A vaccine does exist, and long term contracts are better than ventilators!

1
Reply
observa
October 24, 2021 7:43 am

The Cabinet Minister was laughing.

They decided that everyone who attends COP26 had to be driven around by an electric car.
But so many people are coming they’ve realised they haven’t enough charging points.
So they’ve been scrambling to find diesel generators to help boost the capacity.’

A second Cabinet Minister was struggling to find the funny side. 
I’m sick of it. Every time I do a speech, they try to slide some more COP nonsense into it.
Something about telling people to do less washing-up, or eat less meat. It’s ridiculous.’

DAN HODGES: Save the planet, Boris, by axeing a farcical summit (msn.com)

Popcorn time folks!

0
Reply
2hotel9
October 24, 2021 7:49 am

Look, chi’drens, this ain’t rocket surgery or brain science. The only “renewable” energy sources are oil, gas, coal, hydro and nuclear. Wind mills and solar are utter failures, precisely as leftards intended them to be. Destroying energy production, and along with it agriculture/manufacturing/transportation, has always been the ultimate goal of the political left. Anything else they say is a f**king lie.

0
Reply
bonbon
October 24, 2021 7:53 am

Some, like Mr. Morano, are warning about coming Climate Lock-downs. Well, back in Britain this appeared :

Deleted Report: Corona Shows Public Have ‘Deep Set Reverence’ for Govt But Hate Elite Hypocrisyhttps://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/22/report-corona-shows-public-have-deep-set-reverence-for-govt/

It looks like COVID policy is being used by behavioral psychologists to ‘nudge’ people into accepting an imposed breakdown in the economy. Britain’s BIT, Behavioural Insights Team, is on the job. As Obama brought this stuff into the White House for Obamacare, some who claim they are ‘in sync’ with D.C. likely believe in the same stuff.

So the NUDGE has become PUSH to SHOVE, not so polite. Davos must be completely desperate.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
October 24, 2021 7:56 am

As the german greens would put it: wind power is already generating 70 gigabyte(!) of electricity (quote: Cem Özdemir), which is stored in the grid(!!) (quote: Annalena Bearbock), so there will be little need for batteries requiring “Kobold” (!!!) (quote: Annalena Bearbock).

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail Opinion

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Coal Energy Fail Government idiocy natural gas

Chinese and Indian Climate Policy Power Crisis Worsens

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail

Column: European Cargo Cults? Standing On The Shore, Waiting For ‘Energy Cargo’…A Full Circle Of Colonial Irony

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

And It’s Not Even Winter! Europe’s Energy Supply Debacle Already Here: Painful Prices, Shortages, Blackouts

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy Fail

German Energy Prices “Going Through The Roof”, Supply Tightens As Leaders Botch Energy Policy

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy

Hubble Snapshot of ‘Molten Ring’ Galaxy Prompts New Research

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

The Lancet Makes False Climate Change Death Claims, Media Swallows Them

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Challenges of the clean energy transition

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: