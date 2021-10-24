Scene from "The Wicker Man" (1973), a cult horror classic about nature worshippers in an isolated British island community.
Ridiculae

Oregon State: The Ancient Greeks Caused Climate Change by Killing Belief in Dryads

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
41 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to an Oregon State Professor of Environmental Ethics and Philosophy, if we re-embraced the ancient indigenous worldview of living spiritual life in every tree and rock, we would be less likely to bulldoze the sacred grove.

How ideas from ancient Greek philosophy may have driven civilization toward climate change

October 20, 2021 11.43pm AED

Michael Paul Nelson
Professor of Environmental Ethics and Philosophy, Oregon State University
Kathleen Dean Moore
Distinguished Professor Emerita, Oregon State University

Wildfires driven by increasing winds and unprecedented heat surrounded Athens, Greece, this past summer, blanketing its ancient marble monuments and olive groves with ash and acrid smoke. These are the same places where philosophers gathered almost 2,500 years ago to debate questions about the nature of matter and morality.

The Atomists’ perilous path

The early Greek philosophers were primarily interested in two kinds of questions. The first kind was metaphysical: What is the world? The second kind was ethical: What is a good person? The two sorts of questions were intertwined, as the physical description of the world shaped humanity’s place in it.

If the world is only matter, it has no purpose or intentionality, no divine design or intervention, no spirit or sanctity. It’s just stuff moving around or not, crashing or not. The particles operate according to mechanistic laws, as expressed by the principles of geometry. Consequently, the world has no emergent qualities – soul, mind, consciousness – that cannot be expressed in numbers.

In that view, the world is profane, a word that comes from “profanum,” meaning “outside the temple.” There is nothing special about it, nothing inspiring respect or veneration.

An open door to exploitation and waste

Before the Atomists, early Greeks generally did not draw a sharp distinction between the material and the spiritual worlds. In their view, everything – river, mountain, child, tree – is enlivened by a life force. 

But the mechanistic, reductionist, matter-in-motion worldview stripped the spirit from the natural world. In doing so, it also stripped the world’s inherent value. The world became unremarkable, reducible, explainable, ownable, for sale. And so, the mechanistic worldview opened the door to exploitation, waste and abuse.

Over time, this worldview became deeply embedded in Western thought. And so human enterprise, following this view, could damage and destroy the matter of the world and offend no god, value or sacred place.

With a new worldview, or one inspired by ancient Indigenous cultures, we believe it may be possible for Western civilization to free itself from the old materialism and restore life, spirit, purpose, value – and thus, some measure of protection – to the substance of the planet. Consider alternative answers to the two great questions:

Reconsider: What is the world?

Read more: https://theconversation.com/how-ideas-from-ancient-greek-philosophy-may-have-driven-civilization-toward-climate-change-169714

I strongly suspect the Greek innovation was an effect rather than a cause.

The origins of engineering are lost in the mists of time, a few fragments such as the name Imhotep, an ancient engineer who lived 3000 years ago and likely pioneered the use of columns in large buildings. But something changed.

For most of the 300,000 year history of homo sapiens, the lifestyle of our ancestors was pretty much the same – hunter gatherer, crude farming or fishing villages. But we went from building crude huts to pyramids and wheeled vehicles in an eye blink of time.

Part of that may have been greater availability of resources with the end of the last ice age. Perhaps something in humans changed, a new way of thinking, or perhaps even a mutation which changed us, which drained the nature spirits from our worldview, gave some of us at least the ability to appreciate the world from a functional perspective.

My point is, I doubt we could turn back the clock even if we wanted to. The age of sacred groves, dryads and fairies is all but gone. The climate movement, with its yearning for personified nature, is perhaps the last gasp of this ancient tradition. The age of marvels is upon us.

4.5 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
41 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Tillman
October 24, 2021 2:12 pm

Relative to the lifetime of our species, monumental stone buildings might seem to have emerged in an Augenblick, but actually, the earliest stone structures predate Egyptian pyramids by several thousand years.

Which fact doesn’t reduce my shame over what has become of my parents’ alma mater OSU (formerly Oregon Agricultural College).

Last edited 3 hours ago by John Tillman
2
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  John Tillman
October 24, 2021 2:26 pm

There seems to be only one stone building older than 5000BC – really buildings start almost independently across the world at 4500BC or thereabouts.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 24, 2021 2:31 pm

The Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara is around 4600 years old.

Göbekli Tepe in Turkey is not well dated, but is from 11,600 to 9000 years old.

The walls of Jericho are about 10,000 years old.

Last edited 3 hours ago by John Tillman
4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
October 24, 2021 2:50 pm

There’s an ancient city under water off the coast of India also believed to be around the age of Göbekli Tepe.

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Scissor
October 24, 2021 2:58 pm

Controversial, but arguably dating to 9500 years ago:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marine_archaeology_in_the_Gulf_of_Cambay

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  John Tillman
October 24, 2021 3:55 pm

John,
No reason to feel ashamed; Progressivism is a highly contagious mental disorder! It is quite possibly more dangerous and destructive than the ChiCom bioweapons program funded by Fauxi with our tax dollars!

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Abolition Man
October 24, 2021 4:17 pm

Wokeism is more dangerous than FauXi’s kowtowing to Communism, since it’s a symptom of the West’s complicity in totalitarianism.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  John Tillman
October 24, 2021 5:28 pm

since it’s a symptom of the West’s complicity in totalitarianism.

… and abandonment of any semblance of reason or science.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 24, 2021 2:18 pm

A good many greens seem to have a mystical view of nature.
”Pollution” is nearly equivalent to ritually unclean, with almost entirely quasi-religious views as to the effects.

4
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 24, 2021 2:24 pm

Environmentalism fills the religion-shaped hole in the minds of affluent Westerners.

2
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Graemethecat
October 24, 2021 3:04 pm

I have been reluctant about this being religious fanaticism, but there is evidence of so many papers with caveats that don’t matter about models like this one ( using Ecopath with Ecoism) on oysters from the 2017 Louisiana Master Plan – “….. Limitations of the model include high uncertainty in cultch cover across the coast, lack of a temperature response curve, and no connections between the previous year’s oysters’ suitability or long-term salinity trends. Despite these limitations, the model works reasonably well in predicting oyster habitat distribution in coastal Louisiana. ”

A 2002 paper from someone studying these “overenriched” world-wide coastal systems recognized nitrogen demonzied, suggested caution about another necessary element in many forms essential to life, carbon dioxide comes to mind. And then I just ran across this, should have known it because another believer used the word about his preaching in a paper back at the turn of the century about the N crisis. Paywalled, have to wait to see them, but I might guess.

Fulweiler, R.W., N. N. Rabalais, and A.S. Heiskanen. 2012. The eutrophication commandments. Marine Pollution Bulletin 64 (10):1997–1999. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2012.07.025
“Based on our current understanding of eutrophic systems we present ten eutrophication commandments or guidelines as a tool for scientists, policy makers, managers, and the public.”

1
Reply
BobM
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 24, 2021 2:57 pm

“A good many greens seem to have a mystical view of nature.”

Yes, and what they seem to forget is that Mother Nature expects their death by around age 30-35, along with a good percentage of their children by age 5. Everything else is only accomplished by fighting Mother Nature on many fronts, adapting and exploiting her on others, then adapting ourselves to that which we can’t control.

And as George Carlin said, perhaps Mother Nature put us here to create plastic.

5
Reply
gringojay
October 24, 2021 2:21 pm

Oregon professors bloviate “and…”,

17D1D994-5E58-4A74-8238-360356F3641E.jpeg
2
Reply
Ron Long
October 24, 2021 2:25 pm

Jeez, Eric, you’re damaging my psyche with these two fruit-loops from Oregon State University. I have an MS from OSU, and my two influential professors, Bill Taubeneck and Cy Field, would raise hell for this kind of nonsense, unless it was from the Arts and Crafts group. Wait, it is from the Arts and Crafts group. Never mind.

7
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
October 24, 2021 2:35 pm

Laughing helps…

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
October 24, 2021 2:59 pm

That was then, Paisano. Now is now.

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Tillman
October 24, 2021 3:55 pm

I ain’t going back, that’s for sure.

1
Reply
McComberBoy
Reply to  Ron Long
October 24, 2021 4:55 pm

I stopped reading when these two educated nincompoops said that the ancient Greeks postulated philosophy based on the word profane, from profanum. It was obvious that the profanum was Latin, not Greek and so right into the dumper bucko. I shall sneer at the campus on my next drive past…what a couple of doufi!.

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
October 24, 2021 2:36 pm

It is the Anti-Science Greenies who are bulldozing entire forests and huge swaths of farmland to put up the Bird Choppers and Bird Fryer farms, not the fossil fuel realists.

4
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
October 24, 2021 3:32 pm

TEWS_Pilot,
That should be “BAT Choppers and Bird Fryers!” Chairman Xi recommends Wuhan Fried Bats as the best way to build a healthy immune system; and every committed Greentard knows that bats should be harvested early in the morning while they’re still fresh from having their lungs explosively decompressed! You then place them on the nearest solar panel for a scrumptious lunch, or dinner, depending on the season and local weather conditions!

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Abolition Man
October 24, 2021 4:11 pm

When I was out collecting in the Sonoran Desert, when I got to where I was going I’d put a couple of frozen Arby’s roast beef sandwiches, wrapped in their aluminized paper, on the exhaust manifold of my Scout. When I got back in a couple of hours, they were not only unfrozen, but an ideal temperature for eating. There is a lot more meat in an Arby’s than on a bat.

2
Reply
markl
October 24, 2021 2:45 pm

Now we’re getting somewhere. Cancel everything associated with the Greeks. That should atone us for our climate sins! Then can we get back to normal?

1
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
October 24, 2021 2:50 pm

Reconsider: What is the world?

A better question is “What’s for lunch?” The sophists of Thermageddon won’t be providing the provender because they can’t do anything useful. Lost in dreamland, they would starve without “ethically challenged” farmers, ranchers, truckers, grocers, butchers, cooks, and other mechanistic reductionists.

Thankfully for the Ivory Towerists, the less-than-good citizens of Oregon do provide lunch and much more for the exceedingly useless faculty at our land grant university. Are the leaches of privilege grateful? No, the fools think they’re owed a salary for trite sophistry and other insults.

If anyone is to blame for the decades of catastrophic wildfires that annually destroy our heritage forests, it’s the faculty of dunces at OSU. They stare blankly at walls and proffer ridiculous theories and excuses while entire watersheds go up in flames. The studious amorality of degreed philosophers of “environmental ethics” is a burden the rest of us would rather not bear any more.

4
Reply
Curious George
October 24, 2021 2:55 pm

Back to Hunting and Gathering! Unfortunately, not everybody can survive. Fortunately, our Elites are getting ready for this new lifestyle and changing curricula everywhere for the purpose.

1
Reply
commieBob
October 24, 2021 3:05 pm

The ancient Greeks wrote down their thoughts. If I recall correctly, at least one of them expressed the opinion that Greek civilization was a way better way to go than the barbarity of some of the local tribes that weren’t civilized.

So, what were those uncivilized barbaric tribes thinking. We don’t know because they couldn’t write. So it’s all conjecture. University profs are really good at conjecture. They can spin whole societies from whole cloth.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  commieBob
October 24, 2021 4:15 pm

It has been my experience that what distinguishes Mensans from average people is they are better at articulating their rationalizations for their irrational behavior. That is even more true for most PhDs.

2
Reply
michael hart
October 24, 2021 3:07 pm

“Kathleen Dean Moore

Distinguished Professor Emerita, Oregon State University”

I shudder to think what the undistinguished Professors are like.

3
Reply
Patrick
October 24, 2021 3:08 pm

Maybe this silly Scientific article has the answer?

-why-our-brains-mysteriously-shrank-thousands-of-years-ago

https://www.sciencealert.com/ants-could-help-explain-why-our-brains-mysteriously-shrank-thousands-of-years-ago

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Patrick
October 24, 2021 3:48 pm

Makes sense. Brains are metabolically expensive, and food until recently was always a risky resource. If civilisation is easier than hunter gathering, civilised people need less brain power.

1
Reply
John the Econ
October 24, 2021 3:33 pm

Again with these “hunter-gatherer” intellectuals. Their professed desired lifestyle is available to them any time they wish to actually engage in it.

2
Reply
4E Douglas
October 24, 2021 3:34 pm

My Girlfriend is Native American Choctaw, tribal member. I’m part Cherokee
Verified but because of where grandma was born can’t be member of the nation.
Not one of her realtives,or mine would consider going back to a lifestyle of hunter gatherers, and subsistence
farming. She gets oil money
from her tribe. She likes that .

The OSU people ought to spend time chasing Bison over the plains, living in a cold cave, in Europe, or mud hits on a savannah .

In other words, they will pry my Tahoe out of my cold dead fingers.

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  4E Douglas
October 24, 2021 3:40 pm

As far as I know none of these fools walk the walk. Look at all the private jets, they fully intend to keep their comforts, while everyone makes the sacrifices.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Eric Worrall
3
Reply
leowaj
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 24, 2021 5:00 pm

Yes, they have a vision for the society but have no desire to live in that vision themselves. At least, not at the level of those who will have to suffer through it everyday.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 24, 2021 5:45 pm

But think of the sacrifice they’re making … suffering the opprobrium of right thinking people in order to show how humans turned their backs on the true, ‘natural’ path. Clearly it is they who are making the sacrifice.

0
Reply
Anon
October 24, 2021 3:46 pm

I didn’t realize it, but the whole field of anthropology is worse than climate science. Until you understand that, articles like the one above are apt to perplex you:

The Dangerous Life of an Anthropologist

Limping in crutches, his broken leg shielded in plaster following a jogging accident, the distinguished biologist Edward O. Wilson made his way slowly toward the stage at a convention of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1978. Climbing the stairs, taking his seat, and shuffling his notes, a sudden burst of activity punctuated the silence as the entire front row of the audience leapt onto the stage hurling insults. They jostled Wilson and then poured iced water over his head. The protesters would turn out to be Marxists, incensed by the publication of Wilson’s book Sociobiology.

Chagnon’s detractors were appalled. Not only was he accusing a pristine Amazon society of rewarding its most violent males with reproductive success, he was also inferring that mankind itself was stained with the blood of our ancestors. This hypothesis threatened to force an entirely new way of thinking about human behaviour, and promote a new paradigm of human behavioural ecology. Chagnon had tottered onto the unforgiving battlefield of the science wars, and anthropologists lined up to shower him with criticisms and derision. 

https://quillette.com/2019/10/05/the-dangerous-life-of-an-anthropologist/

How the Science Wars Ruined the Mother of Anthropology

https://quillette.com/2018/04/11/science-wars-ruined-mother-anthropology/

And on and on it goes… search Quillette to find more.

I was very disappointed to discover all of that, naively thinking anthropology was a very interesting “truth seeking” social science. However, after wading through all of that the one thing I learned is that anthropology (and even archeology) will often tell you more about the “current society” we are living in than the ancient society anthropologists are studying. You can Google: “Marxist Anthropology“, “Nazi Anthropology“, etc to prove it to yourself. (sigh)

Last edited 2 hours ago by Anon
3
Reply
Abolition Man
October 24, 2021 3:50 pm

Articles like this make me rethink the Idaho state borders, again!
I now see their borders moving further and further west as rural Washingtonians and Oregonians despair of sanity ever being restored in their coastal cities! Maybe it would be better to isolate these centers of mass psychosis by building walls around them and declaring them free trade zones or some such!
We could add SF and LA to the mix, and merely require proof of sanity and sobriety to exit!
Let the eco-loons figure out how to provide themselves with water, food and power; maybe the ChiComs will provide floating power plants, as they seem to already be in control of the state governments!

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
October 24, 2021 4:01 pm

I wasn’t really surprised when I discovered that this was first published in The Conversation.

I’m beginning to suspect that these old, formerly prestigious universities have lead water pipes.

2
Reply
Abolition Man
October 24, 2021 4:08 pm

Eric,
Another great find!
If the High Church of Climastrology is so concerned about things spiritual, then why are they and their fellow co-religionists in the Progressive cults so intent on destroying Judaism and Christianity?
I mean aside from being integral parts of the Renaissance and Enlightenment, and serving as the basis for the only movement to win a worldwide war against slavery, what else has Judeo-Christian civilization accomplished?

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Abolition Man
October 24, 2021 4:23 pm

Some of the most fanatical Gaea worshippers I met were raised as Christians, but lost their faith.

The climate narrative parodies original sin (industrial revolution), prophets (Al Gore, Michael Mann), servants of evil (Exxon, anyone who opposes Biden), redemption (Net Zero), Armageddon (the battle to tear down industrial civilisation), and a glorious rebirth of a world, with humans living in perfect harmony with nature, so perhaps it fits neatly into the god shaped hole in their lives.

In that context it is obvious why they want to tear down Christianity and Judaism, people who continue to accept Christianity and Judaism are a challenge to their conversion to Gaea worship.

For some reason this attempt to tear down religions of the book does not seem to extend to Islam, I’m not sure why.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
TonyL
October 24, 2021 5:17 pm

The question arises: Why do you hate Gaia?
Granted, the thought of returning to a simpler time where life is in harmony with nature is alluring, but often considered as hopelessly romantic.
Perhaps it is worth a consideration, after all.
“With a new worldview, or one inspired by ancient Indigenous cultures, we believe it may be
possible for Western civilization to free itself from the old materialism and restore life, spirit, purpose, value”

To restore “life and spirit”, what could be better than the old pagan Springtime Fertility Rites. Just grab some hot, nubile young thing and off to the woods you go. Perfect.

How about those “ancient Indigenous cultures” in the New World.
Slavery, cannibalism, ritual sacrifice. They would take victim up to the altar, hold them down and cut out their heart. The heart would be held aloft, still beating, for the roaring approval of the crowd. Bring your kids, every summer and winter solstice, get good close seats.
Now whenever your kids act up, just tell them “You’re Next” The little brats will behave.
In any event, a good ritual sacrifice would be a much better evening out than a trip to the movies today with all the bland, politically correct bilge on offer.

And there is this: “With a new worldview”
Slavery – The greatest labor saving invention since the “Roomba”.
That is some “worldview”.

Perhaps the ancients did know what they were doing after all.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  TonyL
October 24, 2021 5:46 pm

I find it fascination that the British drive for emancipation of slaves coincided with the start of the industrial revolution. The ancient Greeks had steam engines over 2000 years ago, but they considered them to be intellectual curiosities. They never bothered to develop them into industrial tools. Perhaps they didn’t see the point.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

UNSUPPORTABLE CLAIM: More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

Climate Friendly Bitcoin Miners Use Waste Heat to Warm Entire Cities

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
biofuels Ridiculae

Prince Charles’ Climate Friendly Automobile Runs on Fine Wine and Cheese

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

China Invents Carbon-Neutral Oil!

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Ridiculae

Oregon State: The Ancient Greeks Caused Climate Change by Killing Belief in Dryads

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

More Embarrassment: COP26 Luxury EVs to be Recharged Using Diesel Generators

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail

German Energy Prices “Going Through The Roof”, Supply Tightens As Leaders Botch Energy Policy

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy

Hubble Snapshot of ‘Molten Ring’ Galaxy Prompts New Research

16 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: