Astronomy

Hubble Snapshot of ‘Molten Ring’ Galaxy Prompts New Research

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

From NASA

Oct 21, 2021

Hubble Snapshot of 'Molten Ring' Galaxy Prompts New Research

The Hubble Space Telescope‘s glamour shots of the universe nearly always have a discovery behind them.

In this image, a remote galaxy is greatly magnified and distorted by the effects of gravitationally warped space. After its public release, astronomers used the picture to measure the galaxy’s distance of 9.4 billion light-years. This places the galaxy at the peak epoch of star formation in cosmic evolution.

In this particular snapshot, a science discovery followed the release of a Hubble observation of a striking example of a deep-space optical phenomenon dubbed an “Einstein ring.” The photo was released in December 2020 as an example of one of the largest, nearly complete Einstein rings ever seen.

Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Jha; Acknowledgment: L. Shatz

Last Updated: Oct 21, 2021Editor: Yvette Smith

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
October 24, 2021 3:54 am

Nice image, but to know what they are talking about much more detail is available as you can find out here
https://www.universetoday.com/149408/one-of-the-largest-most-complete-einstein-rings-ever-seen-astronomers-call-it-the-molten-ring/
and here
https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/goddard/2020/hubble-sees-a-molten-ring
the first link has a short video explaining ‘Einstein ring’ phenomena, but you may wish not to take it for granted.
(my personal view is: there might be other physical effects that science automatically assign to our current limited knowledge, e.g why mass should be causing space curvature?. A clear answer to every why? is required before it is accepted for granted.)

1
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Vuk
October 24, 2021 4:48 am

A modest perusal of mankind’s knowledge reveals infrequent answers to “why”.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Astronomy

Mapping the Universe’s Earliest Structures with COSMOS-Webb

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Hubble Returns to Full Science Observations and Releases New Images

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Goldilocks planets ‘with a tilt’ may develop more complex life

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy Greenland ice sheet

Chasing cosmic particles with radio antennas in Greenland’s ice

4 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Astronomy

Hubble Snapshot of ‘Molten Ring’ Galaxy Prompts New Research

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

The Lancet Makes False Climate Change Death Claims, Media Swallows Them

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Challenges of the clean energy transition

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Climate change lowers nutrition, increases toxicity at base of food web

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: