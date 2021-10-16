Climate News

Failed Serial Doomcasters

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
26 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

According to the UN’s MyWorld poll of seven million people in 194 countries, out of the sixteen possibilities climate action came out … wait for it … dead last.

In general, the only people who thought it was important were the perpetually offended white wokerati with pronouns …

Why is it that rational folks around the planet put the priority of climate action so low? Well, first off, there are serious issues out there that affect us today—affordable food, jobs, healthcare, reliable energy for farmers and householders, real stuff, not a bunch of climate blowhards screaming that the sky is falling.

And the second reason is, folks know in their heart of hearts that science is all about making falsifiable predictions … and in that regard, climate science is a dumpster fire.

So I thought I’d take a look at what climate scientists, and those who believe climate scientists, and governments, and the UN, have predicted about the future. We’ll start with this classic:

Yeah, right, that hasn’t aged well … here’s another classic from the UN. They predicted 50 million climate refugees by 2010 … and when the real number was, well, zero, they tried to cover it up.

So to cut to the chase, here without comment and in no particular order are predictions from various climatastrophists:

Shot from Al Gore, 2006:

Chaser from Al Gore, 2018:

And finally, my personal favorite because it’s so much more accurate than the others … 7 years, 98 days, 15 hours to save the planet.

Given that, only someone with pronouns could continue to think that these folks are serious. So why do the scientists involved continue to flog this dead horse?

The answer was given by Upton Sinclair, who said:

It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!

Yep. The answer is money. And it’s not just the scientists, the UN, and the media who have been seduced by it. The cartoonist Josh has looked at the end series of UN “COP” get-togethers, with the upcoming one being COP26 … I figure COP stands for “Corrupt Oligarchs’ Party”, but hey, that’s just me. In any case, Josh has seen to the heart of the matter.

And those, dear friends, are among the many reasons that the world, or at least the sane portion thereof, puts climate action at the very bottom of their priority list.

My best to all, I’m gonna go outdoors and enjoy the climate on a lovely autumn day,

w.

PS—Please don’t bother pointing out that these are not all scientists. If influential lay people make colossal bogus scientific misstatements, it’s up to the scientists to not stay quiet. Silence in that case is not golden. It is support for scientific malfeasance.

Peter
October 16, 2021 10:13 am

Ignorance and stupidity know no bounds!

Sara
October 16, 2021 10:15 am

It’s like watching one of those bobblehead toys: as with the impending doom of an out of control train flying down the tracks, you can’t take your eyes off it, but you really don’t want to look. So you do… and then you wish you hadn’t… and then you look again… and you fall down laughing until your stomach hurts… because the train was really made of cookie dough and frosting and you still get to have one with your hot cocoa…..

Why haven’t these Mavens of Doom done any forecasting on the Atlantic ridge zone and the Icelandic and Las Palmas volcanoes having their fun? I mean, that activity alone indicates that the Atlantic basin is (OBVIOUSLY!!!!!) going to crack wide open and the devastation from that alone will End Everything As We Know It!!!!…. or something like that.

Now, that didn’t cost anyone any cash, did it?

If I have to put /sarc on that stuff, I will be SO disappointed….. I may have to send my giant dragonflies to chide you….

Have a nice weekend.

HotScot
October 16, 2021 10:19 am

The last time I looked, the UN poll had been taken down.

John Bell
October 16, 2021 10:30 am

And how many of the vocal alarmists actually have solar panels/wind turbines on their roofs/properties? DANG FEW!

SxyxS
Reply to  John Bell
October 16, 2021 11:33 am

Just take a look at Hollywood.

How many of those willing Weinstein rape victi….celebreties have solar panels on their roofs and ” refugees” inside their homes?
But every single one of them owns a front beach property that was flooded according to Hansen,Mann ,UN already years ago.

There is reality and then there is the Marxist script.
Actors,scientists,politicians know the Marxist script and they know they’ll lose their privileged jobs if they don’t follow the script and tell the opposite = truth..

Officially they are all pro feminists,mee too supporters etc in the real world they all looked away for decades when Weinstein raped,
and they still do in terms of eg. James Toback.

Officially they believe in global warming,in the real world they buy front beach properties and drive fancy fossil cars – except Di Caprio.
His electric super car has the biggest carbon footprint in Hollywood as it is kind of custom prototype made in Japan to carbon shame people
and the feudal 300 feet Super Yacht Di Caprio used during the football world champion ship in brazil wasted during those 3 weeks more fuel than average joe in 10 lifetimes
and is owned by a Saudi Arab Sheikh.
And we all know what a dictatorship Saudi Arabia is, how women are treated there (almost as bad as in Weinsteins Hollywood )
that there is death penalty for gays,
and that blacks are usually called abeed,which means ni…_.!

Everyone knows that one has to be rich to afford living in communism which is now sold as postmodernism.
Only the most equal of animals will be allowed to continue their current lifestyle,
therefore noone wants to lose his privileged place of moral,intellectual and financial supremacy and become part of the 99.9 %.

michael hart
October 16, 2021 10:30 am

Y’know, I’m almost beginning to feel bad about being a Western ‘white’ person.
Honestly, how do we manage to come up with so many climate pricks?

SxyxS
Reply to  michael hart
October 16, 2021 11:34 am

Frankfurt School, critical theory,polymorphic perversion.

Sean O'Connor
October 16, 2021 10:31 am

This should be a permanent page up somewhere, and just before each image have some code write “x years ago” so as time goes by we can keep laughing at the failed predictions

Stephen Wilde
October 16, 2021 10:32 am

Imagine the amount spent on reducing CO2 emissions having instead been spent on cleaning up real pollution and creating first class recycling systems.

Pat from kerbob
October 16, 2021 10:33 am

“ PS—Please don’t bother pointing out that these are not all scientists. If influential lay people make colossal bogus scientific misstatements, it’s up to the scientists to not stay quiet. Silence in that case is not golden. It is support for scientific malfeasance.”

To me that is the entire purpose of Steve Koonin’s book, to refute journalists, activists and government malfeasance of what science there is.

It is comedy to watch the “fact checkers” point out that many of the various points Koonin refutes are false to start with, which to me shows the joke.

These are all lies told by alarmists that the “climate scientists” stay quiet about.

So Willis nailed it

Tom Halla
October 16, 2021 10:33 am

There is a market for scary stories, with the precise content varying.
Whether it is evangelical Christians following predictions of the Second Coming, or greens and whatever dread threat is about to destroy the environment, the psychological impulse is much the same. Something of a suspension of disbelief, cheering the prophet, and not really changing all that much.

PaulH
October 16, 2021 10:34 am

I love all those “we have x years/months/days to solve the climate emergency” headlines. 🙂 Reading them gave me the best belly-laugh I’ve had in weeks.

ResourceGuy
October 16, 2021 10:47 am

Bring out your dead, no wait bring out your wealth. We want your wealth for our list of programs and redistribution efforts. Do it now. The holders (involuntary donors) of the wealth don’t have a choice.

Curious George
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 16, 2021 11:01 am

That’s the problem with a wealth redistribution: You do it once, and there is nothing left to redistribute.

Scissor
October 16, 2021 10:47 am

James Lovelock has come around to being more skeptical of the doomsayers. He thinks that XR is clearly bonkers and nuclear power is the only viable and scalable alternative to displace a significant amount of fossil fuels.

At 102 years old, it would be hard not to be set in one’s ways, but he has changed his outlook.

Rob_Dawg
October 16, 2021 10:54 am

There is a reason people consider “honest government” as several times more important than “climate action.” The two have become inversely correlated.

Rud Istvan
October 16, 2021 10:54 am

Failed prediction ridicule is very effective. And there is much more than what WE listed.
Arctic ice free by 2014 (Wadhams).
Children won’t know snow (Viner).
East River Parkway under water by 2010 (Hansen).
Wind as cheap as CCGT by 2015 (EIA).

mspsgt
October 16, 2021 10:54 am

It really isn’t about the climate…
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/un-climate-change-conference-reportedly-using-diesel-generators-charge-teslas-being-used

markl
October 16, 2021 10:55 am

Don’t blame the scientists for not speaking up. We’re in the dark ages when it comes to truth that doesn’t conform with the narrative. The so called “Progressives” ( Marxists ) have fine tuned their propaganda machine and control of courts/government to effectively silence all opposition with intimidation, ostracizing, and fear. Peter Ridd anyone? It’s going to take a lot more than scientific truth to turn this ship around.

David Roger Wells
October 16, 2021 10:58 am

‘This is a story that needs to be told’: BBC film tackles Climategate scandal | Climate science denial | The Guardian BBC commissioned Vox Pictures to rewrite history by overturning the reality of ClimateGate.“Twelve years ago, Professor Philip Jones was subject to a barrage of hate mail and death threats that pushed him close to suicide. Emails, hacked from his laboratory, proved climate change research was a fraud, it was claimed.

Now Jones faces a repeat of that grim onslaught when the BBC One film, The Trick, is screened on 18 October. It will tell the story, sympathetically, of his tribulations at the hands of climate change deniers.
“At the time, the mail was awful. Everyone was attacking me and I couldn’t deal with it. I got Christmas cards filled with obscenities and, to this day – on the November anniversary of the hacking – I still get a couple of offensive messages,” Jones told the Observer last week.

“After The Trick is screened I expect there will be a new wave of abuse. However, I accept the risk because this is a story that needs to be told.”
Jones was head of the Climatic Research Unit at East Anglia University in Norwich in 2009 when hackers stole thousands of documents and emails from its computers. Their contents were then carefully selected and used by climate change deniers to promote the idea that scientists were falsely alleging fossil fuel emissions were warming the planet. Subsequent inquiries rejected all these allegations.
“It was a manufactured controversy,” said Owen Sheers, screenwriter of The Trick. “There was a definite strategy at work and a massive disinformation campaign. Yet, when I talk to those who remember any of it now, most still think a scientist really did get caught tweaking the figures.”

The twisted disturbed grotesquely delusional mentality of the BBC has no boundaries, they are determined by any means possible to defy logic rationality science observations fact and history to impose the belief at whatever cost to the people who pay their wages the absolute unadulterated lunacy of living at the whim of Alice in Wonderland fantasists in the belief that there really is a solution to a problem which does not exist which will allow these boneheaded freaks to exist in isolated luxury and comfort whilst everyone else dies in the process of just trying to survive on dead rats and grass.

Shell Energy tried to hike my direct debit from £87/month to £155/month based upon a fantasy prediction that in the remaining two weeks of my current contract I would consume another £527-00 in energy which they did presumably to justify me paying £155 a month when my contract does in fact not end until November 30th.

Imagine Shell is so desperate to preserve its own lunacy of entering the retail energy market based upon lurid accusations from its shareholders that it was not green enough now seeks street corner drug dealer mentality to coerce its customers to cough up huge dollops of cash because most like me have refused to contemplate spending £150,000 to fit heat pumps electric boilers solar panels tesla battery packs and smart meters fronted by Katie O’dwyer who expects to be praised to high heaven because she persuaded her own parents to spend countless thousands to climate proof their own house in order to save the planet. Some lunatic at Shell really did expect to use low pricing to get customers for electricity and gas and then abuse them 24/7 with hectoring phone calls and demented emails about the climate demolition in the expectation that they would joyfully spend money they don’t to make Shells entrance in retail energy a profitable enterprise.

I worked in London for a tanker brokerage 53 years ago and I used to repeatedly ask what happens to you guys if the oil runs out and they reply was always “well we will just have to do something else” not a single one then as now appears to recognise that without oil there is nothing else. Once we lose the portability of oil there is no other finite stuff to exploit, no fusion no fission no lithium no medical apparatus no catheters no blood tests no NHS in fact but the morons cannot think any further than the end of their now it is deplorable. That mental deficient dwarfs like Tim Davie at the BBC gets a £75,000 rise on top of his original £500k salary when the programs they produce are beyond childish boring fanciful gibberish and like the Guardian without the climate change paranoid they would both die. Morally and ethically repugnant, what happen to common sense and sanity??

Curious George
October 16, 2021 10:58 am

In 194 countries, climate change is not a top concern. In one country, Joe Biden is President.

Corky the cat
October 16, 2021 11:00 am

Would you buy a used car from any of these people? Simply, do you believe them?
As social animals we have to have good bullshit sensors, or we could not trade.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

David Roger Wells
October 16, 2021 11:00 am

David Roger Wells
October 16, 2021 11:05 am

Bernie Retires As His Vision Of Making The U.S. Just Like Venezuela Has Finally Been Realized | The Babylon Bee Lunacy has no bounds. “BURLINGTON, VT—Bernie Sanders has retired as a U.S. Senator as his lifelong vision of making sure that America becomes just like Venezuela and other socialist countries has finally been achieved amid Biden’s supply chain crisis.

“It’s just refreshing to see these empty shelves—reminds me of simpler times visiting Cuba and the Soviet Union back in my heyday,” he said to himself as he took a stroll through his local grocery store. He stopped by the deodorant aisle and smiled. “Not a single stick of deodorant to choose from. My work here is done.”

“I’m glad I can finally turn in my Senator’s badge and gun, resting easy in the knowledge that the United States is in good hands. We’ll be eating dogs before you know it.”

Sanders says he now takes a refreshing morning walk through the grocery store every morning, taking deep breaths as he admires the empty bread shelves, reminding him of the halcyon days. “We’ve gotta keep Biden in office so it can be like this all the time.”

David Roger Wells
October 16, 2021 11:16 am

There must be laws which the BBC and the media are in breach of. Tesco were fined £30,000 for misrepresenting the price of a punnet of strawberries so how come it is possible for the Guardian and the BBC to lie cheat and deceive 24/7 but be beyond the law. If I could find out what laws they are in breach of then I would put my hand in pocket and sue but I am sure I don’t have enough. These idiots are beyond reality. No fossil fuels no NHS. Having served time in the oil business I know for a fact you cannot pick and choose which products you like from heavy oil tarmacadam to highly refined products for catheters and blood tests.

Sheer unadulterated lunacy what exactly do their teach at Eton? Bullshit baffles brains.

Mr.
October 16, 2021 11:19 am

When these predictions of pending doom became an every day event, I had an idea for a killer app –
a chocolate wheel that anyone could spin to get a predicted year in which the planet was going to spontaneously combust.

It would have been just as ‘scientific’ as those from the usual suspects.

I wish now that I’d hit up some billionaire wokesters for development $$$$s 🙁

choc wheel.jpg
