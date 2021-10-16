Failed Serial Doomcasters

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

According to the UN’s MyWorld poll of seven million people in 194 countries, out of the sixteen possibilities climate action came out … wait for it … dead last.

In general, the only people who thought it was important were the perpetually offended white wokerati with pronouns …

Why is it that rational folks around the planet put the priority of climate action so low? Well, first off, there are serious issues out there that affect us today—affordable food, jobs, healthcare, reliable energy for farmers and householders, real stuff, not a bunch of climate blowhards screaming that the sky is falling.

And the second reason is, folks know in their heart of hearts that science is all about making falsifiable predictions … and in that regard, climate science is a dumpster fire.

So I thought I’d take a look at what climate scientists, and those who believe climate scientists, and governments, and the UN, have predicted about the future. We’ll start with this classic:

Yeah, right, that hasn’t aged well … here’s another classic from the UN. They predicted 50 million climate refugees by 2010 … and when the real number was, well, zero, they tried to cover it up.

So to cut to the chase, here without comment and in no particular order are predictions from various climatastrophists:

Shot from Al Gore, 2006:

Chaser from Al Gore, 2018:

And finally, my personal favorite because it’s so much more accurate than the others … 7 years, 98 days, 15 hours to save the planet.

Given that, only someone with pronouns could continue to think that these folks are serious. So why do the scientists involved continue to flog this dead horse?

The answer was given by Upton Sinclair, who said:

It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!

Yep. The answer is money. And it’s not just the scientists, the UN, and the media who have been seduced by it. The cartoonist Josh has looked at the end series of UN “COP” get-togethers, with the upcoming one being COP26 … I figure COP stands for “Corrupt Oligarchs’ Party”, but hey, that’s just me. In any case, Josh has seen to the heart of the matter.

And those, dear friends, are among the many reasons that the world, or at least the sane portion thereof, puts climate action at the very bottom of their priority list.

My best to all, I’m gonna go outdoors and enjoy the climate on a lovely autumn day,

w.

PS—Please don’t bother pointing out that these are not all scientists. If influential lay people make colossal bogus scientific misstatements, it’s up to the scientists to not stay quiet. Silence in that case is not golden. It is support for scientific malfeasance.

