Video from ICCC14 online and live

Breakfast Keynote – 8:00am – 9:30am PT

A scientific keynote by Patrick Michaels, Ph.D., and a panel discussion on energy policy in Europe with Wolfgang Müller and Holger Thuss, Ph.D., of the European Institute for Climate and Energy will be featured in this plenary session.

Lunch Keynote – 1:45pm – 2:45pm PT

This plenary meal session will include a keynote science presentation by William Happer, Ph.D., titled “Noble Lies,” and a showing of the trailer for Climate Hustle 2 by Craig Rucker of CFACT.

Dinner Keynote – 7:00pm – 8:30pm PT

This plenary meal session includes a Climate Change Award, a keynote presentation by Patrick Moore, Ph.D., co-founder of Greenpeace, and mid-conference observations by Heartland Institute President James Taylor and Joseph Morris, the chairman of Heartland’s Board of Directors.

SCIENCE TRACK

Panel 1 – 9:45am – 11:15am

Anthony Watts, Roy Spencer, Ph.D., and Ross McKitrick, Ph.D., will offer presentations on the latest global temperature trends, and explain what’s driving them.

Panel 2 – 11:30am – 1:00pm PT

Ken Haapala, David Legates, Ph.D., Howard Hayden, Ph.D., and Tom Sheahen will discuss the scientific method, and how the United Nations’ reports repeatedly violate it.

Panel 3 – 3:00pm – 4:30pm PT

Tom Moser, Greg Goodnight, Bob Bauman, and Jim Peacock of The Right Climate Stuff (founded by former NASA engineers) will give presentations on the disastrous blackouts in Texas last winter and how to avoid such catastrophes in the future.

Panel 4 – 4:45pm – 6:15pm PT

Jay Lehr, Ph.D., Gregory Wrightstone, and Willie Soon, Ph.D., explain which natural forces have the most impact on the climate, and why. It is not CO2 that drives temperature.

POLICY TRACK

Panel 1 – 9:45am – 11:15am

Kevin Dayatratna, Ph.D., E. Calvin Beisner, Ph.D., and Anne Jordan discuss the supposed justification for a rapid transition to expensive and unreliable “green” energy, and the opposition to those policies in America and abroad.

Panel 2 – 11:30am – 1:00pm PT

Presentations by Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D., Kenneth Green, Ph.D., and Myron Ebell on how bad science leads to worse policy.

Panel 3 – 3:00pm – 4:30pm PT

Justin Danhof and Scott Shepard of the National Center for Public Policy Research and Stephen Soukup of the Political Forum Institute, discuss the growing trend of corporations putting aside fiduciary duties and concentrating on ESG goals. This change in focus has profound negative impact on shareholders, customers, and society as a whole.

Panel 4 – 4:45pm – 6:15pm PT

Amy Oliver Cooke of the John Locke Institute, Bette Grande of The Heartland Institute, and Steve Milloy of JunkScience.com present on how the Biden energy and environment agenda — from canceling the Keystone XL pipeline deal with Canada, to restricting the once-burgeoning fracking industry in the United States — is affecting America’s energy economy.

