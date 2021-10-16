Unsettling: A conversation about climate and energy

From Purdue University

Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fowler Hall (Stewart Center)

Live captioning available during the event on your mobile device here: http://purdue.university/plscaptioning

Book signing, 5:45-6:15, Stewart Center 206

Free and open to the public

Livestream also available

Climate scientist Steven E. Koonin will join President Daniels for an hour-long conversation on the current state of climate science in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall. A book signing for Koonin’s latest publication, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters,” will be held in Stewart Center 206 at 5:45 p.m. The first 25 attendees will receive a free copy of his book.

Steven E. Koonin

Koonin is a professor at New York University, where he founded NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress, which focuses research and education on the acquisition, integration and analysis of big data for big cities. He served as undersecretary for science in the U.S. Department of Energy under President Obama from 2009 to 2011, and in 2011 was lead author of both the U.S. Department of Energy’s Strategic Plan and the inaugural Department of Energy Quadrennial Technology Review. Prior to that, he was chief scientist at BP and a professor of theoretical physics at Caltech. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and JASON, an independent group of scientists which advises the U.S. government on matters of science and technology.

