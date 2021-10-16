Climate Communications

Unsettling: A conversation about climate and energy

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
From Purdue University

Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fowler Hall (Stewart Center)

Live captioning available during the event on your mobile device here: http://purdue.university/plscaptioning

Book signing, 5:45-6:15, Stewart Center 206

Free and open to the public

YouTube Live Livestream also available

Climate scientist Steven E. Koonin will join President Daniels for an hour-long conversation on the current state of climate science in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall. A book signing for Koonin’s latest publication, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters,” will be held in Stewart Center 206 at 5:45 p.m. The first 25 attendees will receive a free copy of his book. 

Steven E. Koonin

Koonin is a professor at New York University, where he founded NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress, which focuses research and education on the acquisition, integration and analysis of big data for big cities. He served as undersecretary for science in the U.S. Department of Energy under President Obama from 2009 to 2011, and in 2011 was lead author of both the U.S. Department of Energy’s Strategic Plan and the inaugural Department of Energy Quadrennial Technology Review. Prior to that, he was chief scientist at BP and a professor of theoretical physics at Caltech. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and JASON, an independent group of scientists which advises the U.S. government on matters of science and technology.

K. McNeill
October 16, 2021 8:43 pm

The problem is that the first 25 attendees will be nutters trying to silence and cancel him.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 16, 2021 8:48 pm

From Koonin’s book blurb (author unknown):

… The climate is changing …

In itself an unremarkable statement, the converse would be.

… if necessary, geoengineering will ensure humanity continues to prosper …

Lord no, a quote from Sir Robert Hutchison renown Scottish physician:

From inability to let well alone;

from too much zeal for the new and contempt for what is old;

from putting knowledge before wisdom, science before art, and cleverness before common sense;

from treating patients as cases;

and from making the cure of the disease more grievous than the endurance of the same,

Good Lord, deliver us”.

(Wiki).

0
Reply
