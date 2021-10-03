Can the Plastics Crisis Save the COP26 Climate Conference?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As COP26 climate negotiations stall, plastics crisis proponents are offering a merger, with a proposition that the climate crisis and plastics crisis are actually linked.

Climate Change: Tackle Plastic Pollution Urgently, Scientists Urge World Leaders Monit Khanna

Updated on Oct 03, 2021, 01:18 IST Highlights This is according to a study published by researchers from the Zoological Society of London and Bangor University. As a part of the study, the team highlighted three crucial ways climate change and plastic pollution are connected. Firstly, they highlight that manufacturing plastic goods releases a ton of greenhouse gas emissions. Secondly, extreme weather events such as floods, typhoons that are a result of climate change cause immense devastation. This devastation is contributing to the dispersal of plastic pollution in the sea Thirdly, they spoke about how climate change and plastic pollution is affecting the life of marine habitat. The heating of seas and oceans due to climate change is also affecting coral reefs as well as marine habitats. Scientists are warning politicians that while they focus on combating climate change, they shouldn’t sideline plastic pollution, as together, they’re making matters worse. They urge that instead, they should be seen together as one big issue that needs to be tackled instantly. This is according to a study published by researchers from the Zoological Society of London and Bangor University. As a part of the study, the team highlighted three crucial ways climate change and plastic pollution are connected. … Read more: https://www.indiatimes.com/technology/science-and-future/climate-change-plastic-pollution-550555.html

Marc Morano predicted the rise of the plastics crisis in 2010, but to date it has mostly been a bit player in the global omnicrisis.

What are the prospects of the plastic crisis gaining real traction?

In my opinion probably not a lot. As you can see from the picture above, climate protestors themselves seem to be enthusiastic personal contributors to plastic pollution. Obviously it would be embarrassing to stage a plastic crisis march which litters the landscape with plastic pollution, but to date it has been a struggle to convince the kind of kids who attend climate marches to clean up after themselves.

Having said that, my prediction track record is not that special. At least Marc predicted a crisis which has gained some public attention.

After Turkey last year deployed operational autonomous hunter killer terminator robots straight out of science fiction in the Libyan civil war, delivering an overwhelming advantage their proxies, and a surprise blow to the prestige of Russian high tech military suppliers, I thought my long predicted AI crisis would get some traction. But I guess something obscure and terrible happening in Northern Africa just doesn’t have the pulling power of fake plastics crisis, which is already established at least to some extent in the minds of the public.

As Yogi Berra once said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future”.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...