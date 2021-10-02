Climate Science

Climate Science: Let the Data Speak

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Friends of Science

Friends of Science Society’s 18th Annual Event, online, is pleased to present Dr. Guus Berkhout, president of CLINTEL, as our first speaker on Oct. 2, 2021 at 10am MDT. CLINTEL is the international climate intelligence unit operating out of The Netherlands which has more than 900 signatory scientists and scholars who state there is no climate emergency and we do have time.

Dr. Berkhout’s presentation “Climate Science: Let the Data Speak” will be in three parts. The first part looks at key drivers of climate change – not just carbon dioxide – but those beneath our feet and far beyond. Dr. Berkhout will then take us on a journey around the earth to see the temperature changes and to consider whether averaging these makes sense.

And finally, Dr. Berkhout proposes a new independent imaging organization to offer climate information for constructive policymaking. Join us Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:00am MDT with Dr. Berkhout – webcasting from The Netherlands for the live Q&A following the presentation.

Stephen Wilde
October 2, 2021 10:04 pm

If only !
Just an honest comparison of observations with historical events would be a start.

Dennis
October 2, 2021 10:20 pm

To begin with stop claiming the science is settled.

Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
October 2, 2021 10:23 pm

Investors Business Daily

  • 06:43 PM ET 02/10/2015

Economic Systems: The alarmists keep telling us their concern about global warming is all about man’s stewardship of the environment. But we know that’s not true. A United Nations official has now confirmed this.
At a news conference last week in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.
Referring to a new international treaty environmentalists hope will be adopted at the Paris climate change conference later this year, she added: “This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”
The only economic model in the last 150 years that has ever worked at all is capitalism. The evidence is prima facie: From a feudal order that lasted a thousand years, produced zero growth and kept workdays long and lifespans short, the countries that have embraced free-market capitalism have enjoyed a system in which output has increased 70-fold, work days have been halved and lifespans doubled.
Figueres is perhaps the perfect person for the job of transforming “the economic development model” because she’s really never seen it work. “If you look at Ms. Figueres’ Wikipedia page,” notes Cato economist Dan Mitchell: Making the world look at their right hand while they choke developed economies with their left.

Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
October 2, 2021 10:27 pm

Maurice Strong (now deceased) “Climate Crook” …

https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2015/12/discovering-maurice-strong/

Martin Cropp
October 2, 2021 11:10 pm

Conclusion Part 1, Point 1
Should read:
Outer space, Inner earth, continents and oceans, and, Atmospheric Dynamics.

