Friends of Science Society’s 18th Annual Event, online, is pleased to present Dr. Guus Berkhout, president of CLINTEL, as our first speaker on Oct. 2, 2021 at 10am MDT. CLINTEL is the international climate intelligence unit operating out of The Netherlands which has more than 900 signatory scientists and scholars who state there is no climate emergency and we do have time.

Dr. Berkhout’s presentation “Climate Science: Let the Data Speak” will be in three parts. The first part looks at key drivers of climate change – not just carbon dioxide – but those beneath our feet and far beyond. Dr. Berkhout will then take us on a journey around the earth to see the temperature changes and to consider whether averaging these makes sense.

And finally, Dr. Berkhout proposes a new independent imaging organization to offer climate information for constructive policymaking. Join us Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:00am MDT with Dr. Berkhout – webcasting from The Netherlands for the live Q&A following the presentation.

