ENSO Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo’s Coolest September In Over 30 Years…Hachijojima No Warming In 107 Years…Latest Forecast: Sharp La Niña!

11 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 1. October 2021

By Kirye
and Pierre

Tokyo has seen its coolest September in over 30 yearsaccording to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Data source: JMA.

Tokyo’s mean temperature for September, 2021, was 22.3°C — the coolest recorded September mean in over 30 years.

Hachijojima island

Meanwhile, Hachijojima, an island belonging to Tokyo out in the Pacific and absent of the urban heat island effect, saw a September mean temperature of 24.5°C:

Data source: JMA

Plotting the data going back 107 years, the island has not seen any real warming at all in September.

Osaka

The industrial city of Osaka saw a September mean temperature of 24.6°C:

Data source: JMA

Osaka has seen September mean temperatures cooling modestly since 1994.

Latest ENSO forecast: La Niña!

Globally, the mean temperature over the coming year will likely see more cooling as La Niña conditions are forecast until mid spring 2022, the latest NOAA NWS projections show:

Source: NOAA.

Global warming alarmists will have to settle for chasing around the globe, looking for thunderstorms — calling them “supercells” — and using them as bogus signs of climate change. But everyone knows extreme weather is part of our planet and have been around for millions of years. It’s nothing new.

Nothing that unusual is happening to our climate. Claims of increasingly extreme weather due to mankind’s activities are largely false. The data clearly show it.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Confirmed – all 5 global temperature anomaly measurement systems reject NOAA’s July 2021 “hottest month ever” hype

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
El Nino Basics ENSO

La Nina: Globe Expected To Continue Cooling Into Next Year, Extending Cooling Streak To 7 Years

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Shortening Northern Europe Summers…August Temperatures Have Been Cooling Since, JMA Data Suggest

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Land Surface Air Temperature Data

BBC’s 50C Days Rubbish

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

ENSO Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo’s Coolest September In Over 30 Years…Hachijojima No Warming In 107 Years…Latest Forecast: Sharp La Niña!

11 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Guardian Accuses Big Business of Undermining Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Climate Plan

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Here’s Why Climate Alarmists Are Ignoring All-Time Record Crop Production in India

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause that goes on giving

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: