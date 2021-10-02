Electric Vehicles

EV buyer’s beware – fires, scarce charging times, and parking restrictions

The darker sides of EV ownership may not bode well for sales projections.

 
By Ronald Stein

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California

In the wake of a series of severe EV battery fires, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world, General Motors has just issued safety recommendations for Bolt EV’s:

  • Not to park your Chevy Bolt within 50 feet of other vehicles in case it catches fire.
  • Highly recommends that Bolt EV owners not to park within 50 feet of anything you care about.
  • Recommends parking on the top floor or on an open-air deck and park 50 feet or more away from another vehicle.
  • Requests Bolt EV owners to not leave their vehicle charging unattended, even if they are using a charging station in a parking deck.

General Motors previously told Bolt owners

  • to only charge the battery to 90 percent,
  • charge more frequently,
  • and avoid depleting the battery below about 70 miles of remaining range.
  • And that they should also park the vehicle outside. 

The recent General Motors safety announcement comes after they recalled all 143,000 of the Bolts for fire risk to replace new battery modules. A major expense to GM as that EV recall could, as Morningstar analyst David Whiston told the Detroit Free Press, cost GM some $1.8 billion.

With product liability attorneys staging on the sidelines, will other EV manufacturers start issuing similar safety recommendations to their potential EV buyers?

Internationally, electrical grid stability has become a concern, as the supply chain of generation of continuous uninterruptable electricity from coal, natural gas, and nuclear plants are being shuttered in favor of intermittent electricity generation from breezes and sunshine.

The UK has concerns about their electrical grid being able to handle intermittent, spiked electricity that comes from breezes and sunshine; or if the grid can handle tens of millions of electric vehicles charging at the same time.  Under current technological, and future scenarios, that type of grid has not even come close to being invented yet. Britain will also need more electricity to make their entire transportation sector electrical. A new electrical grid will need to be built.

Under UK regulations, restricted charging times will come into force in May 2022, as new chargers in the home and workplace are to automatically switch off in peak times to avoid potential blackouts. New chargers will be pre-set to not function from 8am to 11am, and 4pm to 10pm.

In the UK, where there are currently only 300,000 battery electric vehicles (EVs) on the UK’s roads. Electric car charging points in people’s homes will be preset to switch off for nine hours each weekday at times of peak demand because ministers fear blackouts on the National Grid.

Lithium fires are horribly difficult to extinguish, and emit dangerously toxic fumes which can cause long term or even permanent dementia like brain injuries, along with a host of other usually reversible harms. Since lithium-ion fires are a chemical reaction they can only be cooled not extinguished. They end up burning for several days in some cases. To extinguish Lithium automobile battery fires, firefighters cordon off the area and spray a fine mist of water on the fire to try to keep the temperature down, then wait for it to burn itself out. Firefighters may need 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water to contain a Tesla electric vehicle (EV) blaze than the 500 to 1,000 gallons of water they would normally use for a mainstream gas-powered car that was on fire.

A truly nightmare scenario is one in which an EV fire occurs in an underground parking garage beneath an apartment complex or a crowded office building. With the toxic fumes generated, how would the local fire department be able to respond to a fire that could not be extinguished even if they could get to it?  Germany may be stepping up to the plate with a trend of banning EV’s from parking underground due to potential EV battery fires.

EV’s may be a gift for insurance scammers – just target an EV in the building, and nobody will question the insurance claim when the building burns down. On a serious note, with insufficient street parking available for business buildings and apartment dwellers, a risk of this magnitude is going to start having a real impact, on whether EVs are allowed into parking structures or on ferries, unless the problem is rectified fast.

If parking underground is limited at high rise office buildings and apartment complexes, there may be insufficient street parking available. Street parking will result in a vast amount of extension cords laying on the ground to charge the EV’s, which may be an attractive theft item for those in poverty to redeem the value of the copper.

The many items for potential EV buyer’s to be aware of such as potential fires, reductions in available changing times, and parking restrictions, may not bode well for the optimistic EV sales projections.

Ronald Stein, P.E.

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure

http://www.energyliteracy.net/

Simon
October 2, 2021 6:05 pm

Isn’t this an old article? It’s also old news. The latest tech in batteries is so much safer. Google blade batteries.

Ron Long
Reply to  Simon
October 2, 2021 6:14 pm

OK, blade batteries are lithium iron phosphate and appear to be much safer than current EV lithium batteries. While they may become standard in EV in the future, do you think current EV owners are thrilled about paying a fortune for a new battery system? The EV story gets worse and worse.

Dennis
Reply to  Simon
October 2, 2021 6:22 pm

Please let us know when EV technology and convenience of operation, and price, are competitive with ICEV.

Scissor
Reply to  Simon
October 2, 2021 6:54 pm

Plus we have electrical distancing and masking rules in place.

Tom Halla
October 2, 2021 6:07 pm

And If one leaves your EV outside to charge, in a snowy area, imagine defrosting that beastie. And if on the street, the power cord will walk with Jesus.

Dennis
October 2, 2021 6:21 pm

All that hassle and anxiety after buying an EV and paying at least twice the retail price the buyer would pay for an ICEV for which the driver can carry spare fuel in cans when travelling in more remote country areas.

And about theoretical range – all those variable energy consumption factors and the manufacturers recommend recharging regularly to not more than eighty per cent of batteries capacity.

In Australia recharge from electricity generated mostly by coal and gas fired power stations, diesel generators in the more remote country areas, some hydro power stations and a very small contribution, unreliably and intermittently, from wind and solar installations.

Len Werner
October 2, 2021 6:25 pm

I’m afraid this article sounds like a lot of climate-disaster fear mongering. Possibly this site might refrain from reproducing that kind of reporting; leave it to the alarmists to hand-wring that the sky is falling whenever some change comes along.

Internal combustion power units (the fossil-fuel ones) caught fire too when they first came out, compared to horses–having to make the distinction because horses too are internal-combustion.

Dennis
Reply to  Len Werner
October 2, 2021 6:52 pm

EV represents a tiny percentage of the global fleet of vehicles, most of course are ICEV and there are ICEV fires from time to time but the huge difference is that unlike ICEV the EV exothermic reaction in Lithium ion batteries is uncontrollable, a very dangerous inferno.

In Australian states EV now must display a blue sticker on the registration plates front and rear to alert road authorities and fire brigade personnel, LPG fuelled ICEV have red stickers, but ICEV using petrol or diesel are not required to display a sticker.

By the way, EV were quite popular in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, in New York USA there were recharging points conveniently located around the city for recharging the lead acid batteries. Until Mr Henry Ford introduced his Model T internal combustion engine motor car and EV sales declined. After all the Model T was reliable, simple and fast to refuel and drivers could carry spare cans of gas/petrol if needed. The Model T was also affordable for the average person.

The modern EV has a long way to go to match the modern ICEV.

Scissor
Reply to  Dennis
October 2, 2021 7:00 pm

Fossil fuels to the rescue.

https://gajitz.com/little-generator-trailer-lets-electric-cars-go-the-distance/

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Len Werner
October 2, 2021 6:52 pm

My grandfather was a car mechanic starting over a century ago. He was a magneto specialist, my father was an airplane mechanic in Hawaii during WWII so I know a little about vehicle motors and their history. Yes, gas is flammable, current technology is now so good leaks and fires are much rarer despite the numbers.

I never heard that people were ever made to buy cars, which is being done now either directly or indirectly for EVs. We have for some time had a government that is forcing those and other things on people that know about them better than they do. Read the US Constitution. 

Dennis
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
October 2, 2021 6:58 pm

The free market system known as free enterprise and on the left side of politics as capitalism has served the developed world very well and has resulted in the prosperity of nations and people today, but the leftist globalists seek to destroy it, as UN Official Christiana Figureres admitted during a speech in Paris France in October 2015 just before the IPCC Paris Conference was held.

The basic rule is that governments should not interfere by picking winners and losers, in this example pushing for EV to replace ICEV using subsidies for buyers incentive and warning that sale of new internal combustion engine vehicle will be banned in future years.

The Indomitable Snowman, Ph.D.
October 2, 2021 6:59 pm

Um… I’m not sure who is responsible for the headline, but please – it should be “EV buyers beware.” The use of apostrophe-s for plural (when it is supposed to be for possessive) has gotten to be a real disease.

Dennis
October 2, 2021 7:03 pm

“The UK has concerns about their electrical grid being able to handle intermittent, spiked electricity that comes from breezes and sunshine; or if the grid can handle tens of millions of electric vehicles charging at the same time. Under current technological, and future scenarios, that type of grid has not even come close to being invented yet. Britain will also need more electricity to make their entire transportation sector electrical. A new electrical grid will need to be built.”

The same applies in Australia, the Australian Energy Market Operator has warned that in particular rooftop solar installations are disruptive and accordingly that feed-in tariffs will be stopped and installations confined to supplying only the property where the solar panels are installed.

Wind turbine installation businesses are also being carefully monitored and reviewed.

