The Emperor Penguin Extinction Scam & Sea Ice Dynamics
Despite climate model predictions that Emperor Penguins face imminent extinction due to rising CO2, observations and scientific evidence reveal Emperors are thriving and increasing, as sea ice and Antarctic temperatures are behaving the opposite of model predictions
Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of CO2 Coalition