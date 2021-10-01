Climate FAIL Climate Models

The Emperor Penguin Extinction Scam & Sea Ice Dynamics

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

Jim Steele

The Emperor Penguin Extinction Scam & Sea Ice Dynamics

Despite climate model predictions that Emperor Penguins face imminent extinction due to rising CO2, observations and scientific evidence reveal Emperors are thriving and increasing, as sea ice and Antarctic temperatures are behaving the opposite of model predictions

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of CO2 Coalition

Oldseadog
October 1, 2021 2:10 am

Another case of the Emperor’s new clothes?

I’ll get my own coat thanks.

Andy H
October 1, 2021 2:36 am

Penguins and polar bears seem to have survived the many warm periods in the past without going extinct. Maybe they can survive more than one type of weather.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Andy H
October 1, 2021 3:49 am

Despite the fact that Antarctica is cooling, not warming.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 1, 2021 2:37 am

It is too bad we can’t speak with these birds. They have been around a very long time and would have wonderful stories of how some years there was more ice and other years less and so what!

fretslider
October 1, 2021 3:07 am

Another triumph of narrative over science for the media and as per usual, no corrections are ever made – even if a paper is retracted or withdrawn.

My all time favourite penguin scare came from the illustrious Chris Turney – emeritus professor of ignorance at UNSW

“Penguins Don’t Migrate, they’re dying”

SxyxS
October 1, 2021 3:17 am

No problem.
They will pull Attenborough out of their butts
and he will make them go extinct twice in a single documentary.
Maybe he can push some of them into the abyss of his previous documentary that killed all the walrussians as result of extinct polar bear attac…global warming,
to make it loik more convincing and spectacular.

Hatter Eggburn
Reply to  SxyxS
October 1, 2021 3:56 am

Sabaton have their song “Attack of the dead men” – maybe they should follow it up with “Attack of the extinct polar bears”

https://youtu.be/-AFdwoyNT24

fretslider
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
October 1, 2021 4:42 am

Some things are done better

Spotify – Sewn in a Dream

Warning – Contains Thin Ice

Loydo
October 1, 2021 4:13 am

“…Emperor Penguins face imminent extinction”

Who is saying this?

fretslider
Reply to  Loydo
October 1, 2021 4:38 am

Who hasn’t been saying it?

“Emperor penguins at risk of extinction, scientists warn” – The Guardian

Redge
Reply to  Loydo
October 1, 2021 4:41 am

These people if you call 2100 imminent

Here, we discuss fundamental concepts for assessing climate change risks to species using the example of the emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri), currently being considered for protection under the US Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Loydo
October 1, 2021 4:43 am

If you listen to the video it tells you. Try listening.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Loydo
October 1, 2021 4:51 am

Your answer is in the video that forms the basis of this post.

Climate believer
Reply to  Loydo
October 1, 2021 5:05 am

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcb.15806

Stephanie Jenouvrier.

Are you getting your knickers in a twist over the word “imminent”, ok let’s use their wording “threats within the foreseeable future”, is that better?

They also say “The emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) is an iconic species threatened by climate change”, that is just not true.

The study basically admits they don’t know shit, but they’ll take the hottest model RCP 8.5 and throw it at the penguins and see what sort of alarmist stink we can make to freak everybody out, get the media frothing at the mouth, and get the bucks rolling in.

Rinse and repeat, Scientism.

2hotel9
October 1, 2021 4:24 am

It is all lies, climate is just fine, animals are just fine, humans are just fine. Hell, their big headline yesterday was about Ivory Billed Woodpeckers being extinct. Well they claimed this before and no one listened. Why, because they can not prove the birds are extinct, all they can do is claim it. Lies, nothing but lies. Where is their actual, physical, 100% irrefutable proof of any of these claims? They have none and they never will. Nothing but lies.

