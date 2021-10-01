Adjustments/Corrections

Activists Get A Recent Paper That Threatens Climate Alarm Narratives Removed From Journal

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 30. September 2021

Post-publication rejection of peer-reviewed scientific papers precisely because they are “are highly controversial due to their political and social implications” are another means climate activists continue their banishment of dissent on climate change.

Back in 2009 the Climategate e-mails provided written documentation affirming suspicions climate scientists inclined to activism seek to “oust” those who they suspect might be in the “greenhouse skeptics camp” from participating in a scientific journal’s peer-review process.

Further, they would even “redefine what the peer-review literature is” if that’s what it would take to prevent heretical papers from being referenced in IPCC reports.

Image Source: Lowe, 2009

The scientific literature says CO2 changes lag paleoclimate temperature changes

A few months ago we highlighted a peer-reviewed scientific paper about the logical contradiction of a perceived CO2-induced paleoclimate record even though ice cores overwhelmingly support the conclusion temperature changes precede changes in CO2 by hundreds to thousands of years.

Image Source: Richet, 2021

That the ice core record clearly affirms this sequencing (CO2 changes occur at least centuries after temperatures change) is not even controversial. Just a few of the many observational studies supporting the temperature-leads-CO2 ordering include Mudelsee, 2001Fischer et al., 1999Monnin et al., 2001Schneider et al., 2013Stott et al., 2007, and Shin et al., 2020.

The Copernicus Gatekeepers of Truth

After likely receiving heavy criticism from climate activists for daring to publish a “skeptic” paper in their journal, the Gatekeepers of Truth at Copernicus then “decided” this paper was not sufficiently reviewed by those who reject papers that do not align with the anthropogenic global warming narrative.

Two reasons Copernicus offers for post-reviewing an already published paper stand out:

“The topic and conclusions of the manuscript are highly controversial due to their political and social implications, a fact that author, editor, and referees were aware of, as evident from email records, the manuscript’s cover letter, and referee reports.”

“6 [of the reviewers invited to referee the paper] are publicly known as being in favour of or having ties to an industry benefiting from the manuscript’s conclusion.”

So the author was aware that his paper was “highly controversial” and had “political ad social” implications, and yet he had the audacity to seek publication in their journal anyway. What an odd criticism this is.

While offering no scientific justification for doing so, questioning the background and suspected political affiliations of reviewers is apparently deemed sufficient to disqualify them from reviewing manuscripts. Nowhere do the “acceptable” referees tackle the logical lead-lag cause-effect problem in paleoclimate science. At Copernicus, the science is apparently less important than the occupational and political affiliations of those reviewing manuscripts.

Predetermined rejection

In June and July, new reviewers who were selected by Copernicus because they were predisposed to reject the already-published paper merged their criticism of Richet’s paper into a single document here.

By late August to early September, the foregone conclusion had been realized. Dr. Richet’s paper questioning why it is assumed CO2 drives the present climate changes when it can be demonstrated CO2 did not drive climate change in the ice core record, was rejected.

Dr. Richet: “Should IPCC-revolving scientists be the only holders of truth?”

Dr. Richet wrote a reply to the Copernicus Gatekeepers of Truth who rejected his paper after it had been published. As an Earth scientist (geochemist and thermodynamicist) commenting on the CO2 ice core data, he is claimed to have improperly benefitted from a too-friendly peer-review process because 3 of the reviewers allegedly “have ties to industry benefitting from the manuscript conclusions.” (What “benefit” this is remains unspecified.)

Richet rightly points out that those criticizing his conclusions about the ice core data contradicting the CO2-drives-climate narrative likely have at least indirect ties to the $89 trillion dollars of climate-related “green” industries that necessarily must be spent (2015-2030) to transition to CO2 emission mitigation in the coming decades.

Regarding the disqualification of reviewers with ties to industries allegedly benefitting from the manuscript’s publication, Richet notes that Copernicus, the man, was Church administrator who never published on astronomy until later in his non-scientific career.

Importantly, none of Richet’s opponents were able to refute the central claim that “the interpretation of ice-core results flatly contradicts the fundamental principles of scientific reasoning.”

Finally, Richet asks why it is that only those scientists who align their views with that of the UN IPCC are allowed to decide on matters of “truth” in climate science.

Of course, this question will remain unanswered.

Image Source: Copernicus
19 Comments
kim
October 1, 2021 6:28 am

Outgassing, and pretty obviously.

Such recklessness; do not forgive them, for they do know what they are doing.
===========

Curious George
Reply to  kim
October 1, 2021 7:47 am

“Science” is being redefined, just like “free speech” and “marriage”. “Truth” comes next.

Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 6:32 am

Anyone remember Lysenko?

Climate believer
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 6:44 am

We never learn.

Sparko
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 1, 2021 7:59 am

The thing about Lysenkoism is how long it took the Soviet politicians to publicly acknowledge it was junk. The Soviet Union was divided up into 3 regions for the purpose of agriculture, and in these 3 regions they had 20 famines in 20 years, a rate of 1/3 of the harvests. And every famine was blamed on the peasants because they’re stupid and not applying the theories correctly
So don’t count on the tide turning soon.

John Garrett
October 1, 2021 6:37 am

It’s even worse than I thought (and I already thought things were bad).

The corruption is evidently bottomless, It is far beyond my comprehension. Does anybody have any respect for truth anymore?

kim
Reply to  John Garrett
October 1, 2021 6:49 am

The natural world follows truth, it is physics but it is dumb; false narratives die before its eloquent silence.

Let me reprise an oldie from Judy’s annals about attribution of warming:

Attribution, she a bitch.
Don’t know how, just scratch that itch.
Puff, the Magic Climate,
Lived by the CO2;
Nature turned and bit it, someplace rich.
====

n.n
October 1, 2021 6:48 am

In lieu of science and rational assessment, handmade tales are narrated and normalized for a sociopolitical goal with benefits. As long as they can sustain a consensus by force (dictatorial) or choice (democratic), this condition will persist indefinitely, and may progress if left untreated.

M Courtney
October 1, 2021 6:49 am

The purpose of Journals need to be re-considered. The distribution of information no longer requires journals. There’s now this information superhighway thing that’s like a series of tubes. Information can be shared by that.

The problem with that idea is that any old rubbish can be shared and some people are too stupid to tell it’s rubbish. So the endorsement of a journal is a way of weeding out the junk.

But as journals are selling their credibility they are also commercially biased to maintain their credibility. That means never allowing anything to be published that questions what they have previously endorsed.

No questioning. No progress. No Science in this journal.

So no need for journals anymore. They have become obsolete.

Joao Martins
Reply to  M Courtney
October 1, 2021 7:32 am

Perhaps you would like to know David Zaruk (if you don’t know him already). He runs a very interesting site called “The risk monger”. One of his texts explains why he, a researcher, does not publish in perr-reviewed journals:

https://risk-monger.com/2020/07/31/why-i-dont-publish-in-peer-reviewed-journals/

AGW is Not Science
October 1, 2021 6:54 am

If there needed to be any proof of the worthlessness of “peer review” as a measure of the veracity of science “papers,” here it is. Politics rules, real science is suppressed, science “journals” are non-science.

The only reason for rejection of this paper is, to quote Jim Carrey in Liar Liar, “Because it’s devastating to my case!”

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=jim+carrey+liar+liar+clip+devastating+to+my+case&docid=608021280245896386&mid=C3638EAD3F5CC377E9BCC3638EAD3F5CC377E9BC&view=detail&FORM=VIRE

Captain Climate
October 1, 2021 6:55 am

I would love to say I am surprised, but the entire field, along with pretty much the entire university system, is captured by corruption. There needs to be a full-on assault of cool-headed skepticism and, frankly, humorous ridicule of this field. Let the average person know what alarmists intend to do to their lifestyles. No car that can drive more than 250 miles without stopping for hours to recharge, no backyard grill, no gas powered mower, tools, etc. No more air travel. No more natural gas stove or heat.

When they follow through with these things, there will be fallout, and people will begin to question the narrative.

H. D. Hoese
October 1, 2021 6:57 am

My understanding is that Bretz was never such censored however disbelieved, geologists can clarify this. There was an exhibit we saw on his, among others involved, story highlighted at the Columbia River Dam. My impression is that at least de facto science censorship has been increasing. At least they seem somewhat consistent, however very confused and corrupted. We now have departments (colleges next?) of SCIENCE COMMUNICATION. So far I have not seen any evidence recognizing logical errors.

Bretz, J. H. 1969. The Lake Missoula floods and the channeled scabland. Journal of Geology. 77:505-543.

John Tillman
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
October 1, 2021 7:16 am

There are many dams on the Columbia. Which one has the Bretz exhibit? Thanks.

Juan Slayton
Reply to  John Tillman
October 1, 2021 8:01 am

My question, too.

Joao Martins
October 1, 2021 7:13 am

It is shocking, indeed.

It is illuminating to read the letter from the second “special-editor” appointed to lead the “revision”. At a certain point, he wrote:

“In conclusion, I reject the manuscript and, to preserve the reputation of Copernicus journals, ask the HGSS editorial board to definitely bar access to Richet’s article, including the abstract.”

Well, I know what I would do if I was a researcher on that field are AND did not find in the paper any flaws that would compromise its results and conclusions: I would just cite that as a personal communication from the author… (after having his permission, of course).

Simple as that. If I can be a referee to read papers in order to decide if they should be published or not, I do not lose that competence to evaluate when I am selecting the scientific information that I use in connection with my work. And often I did not use in the discussion of my work some papers that were in the “front line” at the time: just because I found in them some methodological flaws that compromised their use.

Tom Halla asked if anyone remembers Lysenko. I have studied the history of Lysenko and Lysenkoism, I remember. And I second Tom’s question.

Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)
October 1, 2021 7:23 am

The paper was published … it can’t get unpublished unless it is retracted and that has not happened.

Peter W
October 1, 2021 7:28 am

This whole business reminds me of the trials of Alfred Wegener.

TheLastDemocrat
October 1, 2021 7:31 am

“Green” is big business.
Academic researchers get their value assessed by number of publications and by dollars of funding. This is no secret.

So, there is value in jumpin on a trend, whether worthwhile or not. I know academics who were in the right place at the right time to be among the first to develop research in a new, long-term topic, and those researchers were able to ride the wave all the way to retirement. Steady successful funding is a dream for most.

Al Gore and others have made “green” into big business. By design. The plan has been to first create the problem, and then create the solution: green investment. Then, to invent the investment management firm.

This is Generation Investment Management, LLC. Created by Al Gore.

Nations and large organuzations, such as the BBC, offer pensions. They have to take that pension payroll deduction and invest it in a way that will have the money available when the person retire. A major financial obligation.

“Green” created the international sign-on idea, and then told nations: sign on now, and get in on the ground floor: declare you will have your govt pensions in “green.” “Responsible investing.” Then, invest now while the companies selling the green technology are lower cost – because as more nations sign on, their value will go up. Get in on the ground floor.

So, the signatory nations sign on, and begin their commitment to go green: solar, etc. – as part of their goverment budget. This drives the “green” market. And their investments go up. AND, each nation wants the rest to go ahead and sign on.

If you sign on late, you miss getting on at the ground level.

So, all the signatory nations are biased. BBC has pensions heavily invested in Green – in GIM LLC, specifically. Of course they want “green” initiatives to succeed. Lots of bias in all of this.

Trillions in investment dollars.

https://www.iigcc.org/about-us/our-members/

